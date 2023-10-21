The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Fire hope progress carries them into MLS playoffs

Before owner Joe Mansueto took over, the Fire were lagging behind their peers and can return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Fire hope progress carries them into MLS playoffs
With a win and some help, the Fire can make the playoffs for the first time in six years.

With a win and some help, the Fire can make the playoffs for the first time in six years.

Courtesy of the Fire

Coach Frank Klopas sees a lot of growth around the Fire

Before owner Joe Mansueto took over, they were lagging behind their peers. Since then, the Fire (10-13-10, 40 points) have invested heavily in the front office, and money hasn’t been much of an issue for the soccer side of the organization.

There just hasn’t been a playoff berth yet, though that could arrive this weekend.

“We are very close,’’ Klopas said. ‘‘The mission and the goal for the team is to be winning trophies and championships. Getting in the playoffs is the first step, and as a club and a team we haven’t been there in a long time. So that’s the last part, getting the on-field stuff right and bringing in players with quality, but also having that culture and doing whatever it takes for the success of the club.”

But because of their struggles earlier this season, even a victory Saturday at New York City FC might not be enough to make the playoffs.

Entering the last weekend of the regular season, the Fire sit 11th in the Eastern Conference. Only nine teams in the East will advance to the postseason. A victory plus a loss or tie by CF Montreal or the Red Bulls would get the Fire into the playoffs for the first time since 2017. A tie against NYCFC (8-11-14, 38 points) would also be enough if the Crew beat the Red Bulls and Charlotte doesn’t beat Inter Miami.

It’s all very complicated, and it’s something the Fire could’ve avoided with better results early on. There was the slow start under coach Ezra Hendrickson that got him sacked in May, and puzzling results such as the 2-0 loss to Charlotte just days after the emphatic victory against Miami in front of more than 62,000 fans. 

Because of those stumbles, the Fire enter the biggest game of the season against NYCFC, which also has a chance to advance, knowing they don’t control their own fate.

“We just have to take care of business, and then we’ll see what happens with the rest,” Klopas said. “But we have to kind of control our situation first, then hopefully some things go our way.”

That’s probably not what most expected to hear four years into the Mansueto project. Mansueto’s purchase in 2019 gave the Fire and their fans legitimate hope that things would turn around. 

Though there are still reasons for optimism, the Fire are in playoff contention on the season’s final day for only the second time in four years. In 2020, they narrowly missed out on a playoff field that was expanded because of the pandemic. This year, they’re only alive at the end thanks to the league’s new format that added two teams from each conference but enter Saturday nine points back of the old seventh-place cutoff.

Regardless, making the playoffs would represent a step forward. Getting left out would leave a bruise.

“We are close,” Klopas said. “But if we don’t do it, then we have to take a hard look and see the steps that we have to take, and they are not going to be easy steps in order to get there and be a club that’s consistently there every year.”

Next Up In Sports
Book details colorful rise and fall of gambling mecca across river from Cincinnati
White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery is a budding tall star at shortstop
James Wade offers support for new Sky coach in return to Chicago on anniversary of title
Bulls rookie Julian Phillips is all in on playing in the ‘Death Lineup’
Bulls stumble into regular season with some boxes still unchecked
Bulls reside in ‘NBA Hell’ and other predictions for the 2023-24 season
The Latest
A dancing sandhill crane at Cog Hill. Credit: Ron Mohr
Chicago outdoors: “Deer Prudence,” dancing sandhills and enduring eagles
A wonderful play on a Beatles song and the deer rut, dancing sandhill crances at Cog Hill and an eagle showing itself near Lemont are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
James Wade returned to Chicago on Tuesday when the Raptors faced the Bulls in a preseason game at the United Center, five miles south from where he won a title with the Sky in 2021.&nbsp;
Chicago Sky and WNBA
James Wade offers support for new Sky coach in return to Chicago on anniversary of title
Wade believes they got the right person for the job and has already spoken to Teresa Weatherspoon about her future in Chicago.
By Annie Costabile
 
Screenshot_2023_10_19_at_1.02.22_AM.png
Sports Saturday
Book details colorful rise and fall of gambling mecca across river from Cincinnati
Kevin P. Braig, the Judge of the Logan County Court of Common Pleas in Bellefontaine, Ohio, next year will publish “Bookmakers vs. Ball Owners: The Untold Stories of the Birth, Death and Resurrection of Sports Gambling in America.”
By Rob Miech
 
White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery is a budding tall star at shortstop
With Tim Anderson coming off a poor season, the 6-3 Montgomery is receiving a lot of attention.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Julian Phillips
Bulls
Bulls rookie Julian Phillips is all in on playing in the ‘Death Lineup’
With a deep and experienced roster, Phillips knows that he’s on the outside looking in as far as a rotation spot, but if the opportunity arises, the second-rounder could be a candidate to help out Billy Donovan’s version of the “Death Lineup.”
By Joe Cowley
 