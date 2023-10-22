Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

Moon Alert

After 1:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Discussions about shared property, the wealth and resources of others, especially your partner, banking matters, inheritances and insurance issues will go well. People are in a serious, practical frame of mind, and they want solid results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

When talking to close friends and partners, listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced because it might be relevant. This person could be a friend or a member of a group. You’re high visibility, which means other people notice you and details about your personal life.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ruler Mercury is lined up with Saturn, which will help you to focus on work or any task that you want to get done today. You’ll keep at whatever you’re doing until it’s finished because you have focus and concentration plus an eye for detail.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you’re involved in sports or the musical arts or any creative art for that matter, this is an excellent day to hone or practice your skill. This is because you will have the attention and focus necessary to repeatedly do something until you get it right — or at least, much improved.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A discussion with a parent or an older family member might take place. If so, it will probably benefit all parties. It could address the need for home repairs or suggestions about how to deal with increased chaos and activity that is occurring on the home front at this time.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day to learn something because you’re able to concentrate on mental work that requires great attention to detail. Your eye will be sharp for little pieces that make up a whole. You will also have the discipline and perseverance necessary to keep working.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If shopping, you will not be frivolous. Au contraire! You will be very thrifty with your money and will primarily focus on practical items that are long-lasting. (No tap shoes or feather boas today.) This is a good day to draw up a budget.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Mercury is in your sign today dancing with stern Saturn, which will promote serious thinking about important concerns for you. You will be successful at dealing with practical matters. In particular, you want to get your environment better organized, although you might feel a bit reserved talking to others.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because you feel the need for privacy, you will work best alone or behind the scenes. Nevertheless, you can still accomplish a lot because you have excellent concentration. That’s why this is a good day for research of any kind or looking for answers to questions and solutions to problems.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Quite likely, you will engage in a discussion with someone older or more experienced today. If so, this person might influence how you think about your future goals. You might modify what you expect for yourself in the future? You might put a more practical perspective on things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will impress bosses and parents in discussions because they will see you as reliable, conscientious and someone who is trustworthy. Personally, you will find it easy to give serious thought to your future direction and how things should unfold. (This will impress someone.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

An excellent day for study! Your mind is focused. You’re patient and persevering. You have endurance and concentration and an eye for detail — everything you need to study and or make travel plans. Lucky you!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Saffron Burrows (1972) shares your birthday. You have a charismatic, seductive presence, and you like to be in control. (A powerful combination!) This is a carefree, fun-loving year for you, which means you can let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Old friends may reappear. Nurture the happiness and beauty within you. Enjoy!

