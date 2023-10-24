Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023

Moon Alert

After 3:45 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a fabulous day to schmooze. Enjoy time with friends and organizations. It’s also an excellent day for financial discussions regarding wills, inheritances and the wealth of your partner. You might see ways to boost your own earnings or get richer!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is one of the best days of the month for you, which is why you look fabulous in the eyes of others. (In fact, some people will know personal details about your private life.) Nevertheless, you make a great impression on everyone, which is why you will enjoy socializing with everyone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Do whatever you can to expand your horizons because you’re upbeat, enthusiastic and in the mood to travel and learn. You will also make an excellent impression on bosses and people related to your job, your health and even your pet. Do something different today!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day for financial discussions, especially related to fundraising or benefiting from the wealth and resources of others. It’s a good day to ask for a loan or mortgage. It’s also a popular, fun-loving day! Accept invitations to party!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will enjoy entertaining at home because people are in a good mood. Everyone is upbeat and happy. Nevertheless, serious discussions about wills, inheritances and the practical support for home and family will go well. Great day for real estate deals. Celebrate with others!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Get out and talk to others today because people are happy, and so are you. This is also an excellent day to do business and make long-term plans. In other words, you can go either direction. Enjoy short trips, schmoozing with others as well as learning and studying something new.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day for business and finance because you can make wise decisions that will increase your wealth in the future. Talk to bosses about getting a raise. Look for a better-paying job. The world is ready to support you today. Ka-ching!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a powerful day for you because the sun, Mercury and fiery Mars are all in your sign dancing beautifully with other planets. It’s a great day to do business with others and sign contracts or make important agreements. Relations with partners and close friends are excellent! (You might teach or train young people today.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a feel-good day because everything seems to be going your way. Nevertheless, you will enjoy some time out if you can swing this. Protect your privacy. Seek solitude in beautiful surroundings. Your optimism is a blessing today. In fact, your positive thinking will impress bosses and authority figures.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Enjoy increased popularity today! Everyone wants to see your face! Competitions, physical sports, teams as well as friends and organizations will all make demands on your time. It’s an excellent day to set goals and learn something new.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Go after what you want today because you shine in the eyes of others, especially bosses and people in authority! You can do no wrong. Therefore, ask for what you want. Do what you can to advance your agenda. Enjoy entertaining at home, especially special gatherings.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel will delight you today because you’re in excellent spirits and eager to broaden your horizons. Nevertheless, you will also welcome private, quiet moments by yourself. Make an effort to find a special place that allows you to restore and rejuvenate yourself. How sweet it is!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor B.D. Wong (1960) shares your birthday. You are dramatic, hard-working and intense. Because you take whatever you do seriously, you shine in your profession. This year is about exciting changes and increased personal freedom. Stay flexible so that you can suddenly explore new directions. Seek out new opportunities. Travel is likely.