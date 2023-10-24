The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Theater Things To Do Entertainment and Culture

Teatro ZinZanni a wacky showcase of the unexpected — and dinner, too

A mix of cirque, cabaret and a touch of old-school vaudeville is at the core of this dinner-theater experience.

By  Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Teatro ZinZanni a wacky showcase of the unexpected — and dinner, too
Magician/comedienne Lucy Darling holds court in Teatro ZinZanni — love, chaos &amp; dinner.”&nbsp;&nbsp;

Magician/comedienne Lucy Darling holds court in “Teatro ZinZanni — love, chaos & dinner.”

Samuel Rose

I have mixed feelings about Teatro ZinZanni — an intimate dinner-theater cirque presenting a new variation of its show to its beautiful venue on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel — but I do wonder if it’s because the show is so obviously directed at an audience that isn’t me. 

In fact, it’s not really directed at the audience that goes to the traditional theater much; it sits elsewhere on the entertainment spectrum. 

A mix of cirque, cabaret and a touch of old-school vaudeville with its introduction of a brassy comic-magician named Lucy Darling, it is most easily compared to Cirque du Soleil, but even with several veterans from that Canadian/Las Vegas conglomerate, the comparison is off. 

This is mini-cirque, individual performers and one trapeze pair (the trapeze doesn’t swing), and the same folks do the clowning bits, which are rather obviously their secondary talents. And it comes with a three-course dinner. Also, don’t bring the kids (that’s what “Blue Man Group” is for). 

Teatro ZinZanni: “love, chaos, & dinner”

teatro zinzanni

When: Open run

Where: Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St.

Tickets: From $119

Info: ZinZanni.com/Chicago

Running time: 2 hours and 40 minutes, including dinner service

This is date-night stuff, even better, perhaps double-date-night stuff. You’ll even be asked by your server for the evening whether you’re there for a special occasion, although it’s not clear whether anything changes based on the answer. Perhaps they’ll put a candle in your cheesecake. 

Speaking of the food, you should know it’s defined by the requirement to serve courses to the entire audience at once. Imagine you’re at a wedding, and the bride and groom are a quirky pair who’ve decided to spend the bulk of their dollars on the entertainment instead, so indulge them. 

Juggler Michael Evolution entertains the audience in “Teatro ZinZanni —&nbsp;love, chaos &amp; dinner.”

Juggler Michael Evolution entertains the audience in “Teatro ZinZanni — love, chaos & dinner.”

Samuel Rose

While you eat, make sure to appreciate the killer, versatile band. Dressed in white jackets, they fit in perfectly to their classic art deco surroundings, the circular, night-clubby space itself being a genuine treat. They specialize in earlier-era light jazz sounds, moving from classic selections to the theme song from “The Flintstones,” sans vocals. I can imagine couples or groups who’ve partaken of a few too many premium cocktails (not included in the price) deciding to sing along.

Artistically, this show — called “love, chaos, & dinner” with no capital letters (or all caps) for some reason I can’t explain except that it’s on trend — has several great parts but a lack of overall conception to make them more than their sum. The “love” thread is weak, the “chaos” is light (perhaps thankfully), and we’ve already discussed the dinner.

But there’s no questioning the quality of the individual acts. 

Aerialist Danila Bim

Aerialist Danila Bim performs her mid-air set while dangling from her hair in “Teatro ZinZanni — love, chaos & dinner.”

Samuel Rose

Singer, co-emcee and Chicago native Sa’Rayah (a top-12 contestant on “The Voice”), the cat-like contortionist Ulzii Mergen, the hoop aerialist Lea Hinz, and trapezists Duo 19 (Oliver Parkinson and Cassie Cutler) all unquestionably impress. 

But I was most drawn to the performers who were a bit more offbeat. 

Danila Bim performs her aerial dance while hanging from her hair — for her entire routine — which I don’t believe I’ve ever seen before. It sure looks like it would hurt. A lot. Those are some superhuman follicles.

Michael Evolution (real last name van Beek) is a … I guess you’d have to call him a basketball artist. He dribbles and juggles and does some other things I don’t know how to describe but it’s high-energy and surprising.

Sa’Rayah stars as Madame ZinZanni.

Singer Sa’Rayah stars as Madame ZinZanni.

Samuel Rose

The star of the night (don’t tell Sa’Rayah’s Madame ZinZanni, who owns this “tent”!) is magician comedienne Carisa Hendrix, aka Lucy Darling. With a bulbous red wig and a lot of verbal “darlings,” she’s what you’d technically call a hoot. Even more than a magician, she’s a campy-classy personality, able to handle the unpredictables that give the audience participation bits their spontaneity and ameliorate their cringe. Lucy Darling has a purposefully retro, Dean Martin-like comic persona (her magic involves cocktails), and she can seriously command a room. She’s so old-school that she feels fresh, and to her great credit, she left me wanting more.

There’s a bit of a throughline that the circus acts are summoned by Lucy Darling’s magic, even, in one case, transformed to fly by some magic tea. But this is where the show feels like it’s missing a director (a creator, Joe De Paul, is credited). None of that comes across clearly, and perhaps it’s the connective quality that this show needs to feel artistically whole.

Next Up In Theater
Actor Anish Jethmalani, a son of Indian immigrants, finds meaning in ‘The Lehman Trilogy,’ a play about a Jewish family’s trials
Goodman Theatre’s ‘The Who’s Tommy’ is heading to Broadway
Things to do in Chicago Oct. 26-Nov. 1: The Mix
Downtown Chicago theater named one of the most haunted places in the world by Condé Nast
‘Brigadoon’s’ musical, visual wonders can’t redeem its unsatisfying story
In ‘The Music Critic,’ Malkovich shares harsh reviews of great talents — himself included
The Latest
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At least 27 current and former Chicago police officials appeared in leaked rosters for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group that played a central role in the riot.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Cops with ties to Oath Keepers are a ticking time bomb for Chicago
Police with extremist ties are a clear and present danger to normal society and responsible law enforcement, a Hyde Park letter writer says.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Church members pray during a service at Holy Name Cathedral at 735 N. State St in River North, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Pope Francis asked followers to unite for a global day of fasting, penance and prayer on Friday, Oct. 27 for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.
News
Chicago Catholics join pope’s day of prayer, fasting for peace in the Middle East
“There’s nothing much we can do as an individual, but as the priest said, we can show by example and we can pray,” parishioner Keum-Lee Mayes said.
By David Struett
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A photo of Jaquan Brisker reacting during a game.
Bears
Bears have several injury concerns going into game vs. Chargers
Multiple key players were out or questionable on the final injury report.
By Jason Lieser
 
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 