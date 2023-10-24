How long should you bake that potato? Tips for cooking the perfect spud

Baked potatoes are an autumn staple, especially as we make our way into the football and holiday seasons.

They make a great party snack or an easy weeknight dinner.

Here are a few quick tricks to keep up your sleeve for the next time you’re craving a baked potato, including cooking temperatures to know and topping ideas to try.

How long to bake a potato

Internal temperature isn’t as crucial for a potato as it is for meat, but you’ll still want a baked potato to reach around 210 degrees, the Idaho Potato Commission advises. If you want to let residual heat do the rest of the cooking for you, you can take your potato out of the oven after it reaches 185 degrees.

But beyond exact temperatures, the best way to tell if a potato is done is by sticking a fork or knife into it — if it slides through the potato easily, it’s good to go.

This will take between 45 minutes to an hour in a 400-degree oven, according to the Food Network. If you want to speed up the cooking process, throw the potato in the microwave for a few minutes before placing it in the oven.

You can also bake a potato in the air fryer by setting it to 375 degrees and letting your potato cook for 50 minutes to an hour.

How to make a baked potato

Making a baked potato is simple, but there are a few things to keep in mind. Here’s how to do it right:

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees

2. Rinse and scrub the potatoes until they’re clean

3. Pierce the potato with a fork a few times so the steam can escape through the holes

4. Coat the potato skin with olive oil, salt and pepper

5. Bake the potato for 45 minutes to an hour, or 90 minutes in a 300-degree oven

6. Slice the potato in half length-wise

7. Add toppings and enjoy

How you top your baked potato is up to you.

Are you content with salt, pepper and sour cream? Do you load up your baked potato with chives and bacon? Butter or olive oil is essential, but the possibilities are endless with other toppings.

Here are a few favorites to consider:

Seasonings: salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, taco seasoning, cajun seasoning, cumin

Some suggested toppings:



chives

shredded cheese

bacon

onions

ground beef or chicken

black beans

salsa

pulled pork

ranch dressing

guacamole

jalapeños

diced tomatoes

avocado

cilantro

How long to microwave a potato?

Microwaving a potato to baked perfection is a serious time saver, but some people are die-hard oven enthusiasts.

First, poke holes in your potato with a fork to release the steam, then cover it with oil and seasonings.

Place your potato in a microwave-safe dish and cook for 5 minutes in the microwave for one potato, or 5 to 7 minutes for two potatoes.

Flip the potatoes and cook them for another 3 minutes, the Food Network suggests.

