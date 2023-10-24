The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Toxic past leads to concern about Brighton Park migrant tent site

Amid neighbors’ protests over the planned tent city and pending environmental tests, Chicago officials are continuing to assess the site.

By  Brett Chase
   
Residentes protestan contra el campamento de migrantes planeado para la intersección de la calle 38 y California en Brighton Park el viernes.

Residents protest the planned tent camp for migrants at of 38th Street and California Avenue in Brighton Park Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Eleven acres of Southwest Side land being set up for a migrant tent camp has a long history of industrial use, raising questions about the polluted soil and the health impact for the hundreds of people who would live there.

City officials are performing environmental testing of the land at 38th and California in Brighton Park as they prepare a potential temporary home for at least 2,000 migrants. The site for the camp, which is surrounded by a residential area, is zoned for heavy manufacturing use.

Despite residents’ protests about the proposed housing, the city says the area appears to be “viable” for the camp. That determination was made before environmental testing.

Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago.

The site, once owned by a railroad company, previously included a zinc smelter, a potentially toxic operation that uses heat and chemicals to extract metals, according to a historic map provided by a community-based environmental organization.

Separately, the land included an underground diesel fuel tank that was removed in 1986, the group said.

The Sun-Times reviewed the records provided by McKinley Park-based Neighbors for Environmental Justice.

City officials say they are conducting their own historical review and will then determine what environmental testing needs to be conducted.

Work on the site is underway, including an assessment of water and sewer lines, lighting, tree trimming and debris removal.

“If they haven’t finished testing for contamination, why are they digging up the site?” said Anthony Moser, a member of the McKinley Park group.

Moser said he’s concerned the city’s environmental assessments are being rushed.

“The results of the historical review will be used to form the sampling plan, if needed,” the city said in a statement.

Once that is done, the city said it will “determine if any protective measures are warranted.”

Even moving soil from the site will require environmental testing, the city added. It’s something required by whatever receiving business agrees to accept the dirt, the city said.

Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th) said this week she has been left out of much of the Brighton Park shelter planning, which is being coordinated by City Hall.

“I’m just learning what the assessment entails, and so it’s really important for me to advocate, especially if there are things they are missing,” Ramirez said. “And I think that the environmental aspect is something they are missing.”

A meeting to discuss the proposed tent city shelter was planned Tuesday night at Kelly High School, 4136 S. California Ave.

The land is owned by an entity known as Barnacres, which appears to be connected to city of Chicago contractor Sanchez Paving in Markham.

The businesses share an address and are both headed by Otoniel Sanchez.

Sanchez didn’t return a call seeking comment.

merlin_116760944.jpg

Land at 38th and California in Brighton Park is designated for heavy manufacturing. Soil pollution testing is underway.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

