The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Theater Entertainment and Culture News

Downtown Chicago theater named one of the most haunted places in the world by Condé Nast

A fire that raged through the Iroquois Theatre in 1903, where the Nederlander Theatre now stands, killed 602 people.

By  Phyllis Cha
   
SHARE Downtown Chicago theater named one of the most haunted places in the world by Condé Nast
The marquee for the James M. Nederlander Theatre is illuminated on Feb. 8, 2019. The name replaces that of the Oriental Theatre.

A fire that raged through the Iroquois Theatre in 1903, where the Nederlander Theatre now stands, killed 602 people, according to Sun-Times archives.

©Amy Boyle Photography, Sun-Times Media

A theater in downtown Chicago has been named one of the most haunted places in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

The James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., formerly known as the Oriental Theatre, was chosen for its tragic history.

Five weeks after the theater opened as the Iroquois Theatre in 1903, a fire broke out during a performance of the musical “Mr. Bluebeard.” It killed 602 people, mostly women and children, and hundreds more were burned. The Iroquois Theatre fire was “a disaster unmatched even by the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, which killed 250,” according to the Chicago Daily News.

“It’s one of the biggest tragedies in Chicago history,” said Tony Szabelski, tour guide and researcher for the American Ghost Walks.

A cast member had just walked onstage when an overhead light shorted and sparked, “splashing rivulets of fire onto a velvet curtain and flammable props. Quickly, silently, the flames swelled,” the archives said. The cast ran through a stage door, creating a “whoosh of air” that fed the fire.

“Lush upholstery had ignited tall curtains and two gas tanks erupted, spewing hellfire and poisonous gases into the faces of the audience. In darkness, the living clawed over bodies piled 10 high around doors and windows,” the Sun-Times archives said.

The fire was seen as a failure of regulation. City inspectors were given free tickets, which led them to ignore the fire code, Sun-Times archives said. The fire code was changed to require theater doors to open outwards and fire curtains of steel.

Criminal charges were brought and civil lawsuits filed, but no one was ever punished for the disaster. All civil litigation failed except for a $29,750 settlement that awarded each claimant $750.

In 1926, the theater was renamed the Oriental Theatre. After years of decay and a decade as a shuttered venue, Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley announced in 1996 the venue would be restored to “its original grandeur for the presentation of live stage musicals,” according to Broadway in Chicago’s website.

“Even though the theater was completely rebuilt and rebranded, spirits of the dead remained: Apparitions have been seen in ‘Death Alley,’ the street behind the theater where bodies were stacked after the disaster,” Condé Nast Traveler said.

Attendees attempted to jump off the balcony in an effort to escape, Szabelski said, leading to 120 bodies piling up in the alley behind the theater. Szabelski said people on the tours have taken pictures of glowing orbs, which some have theorized are the spirits of dead people.

The theater is now called the James M. Nederlander Theatre in honor of the founder of Broadway in Chicago and is currently showing “Hamilton.”

Despite the theater’s ranking, Szabelski said he still believes the Congress Plaza Hotel & Convention Center, also known as the Congress Hotel, is the most haunted spot in Chicago. He said the space is believed to be occupied by ghosts, many of whom have died by suicide.

Next Up In Theater
Actor Anish Jethmalani, a son of Indian immigrants, finds meaning in ‘The Lehman Trilogy,’ a play about a Jewish family’s trials
Goodman Theatre’s ‘The Who’s Tommy’ is heading to Broadway
Things to do in Chicago Oct. 26-Nov. 1: The Mix
Teatro ZinZanni a wacky showcase of the unexpected — and dinner, too
‘Brigadoon’s’ musical, visual wonders can’t redeem its unsatisfying story
In ‘The Music Critic,’ Malkovich shares harsh reviews of great talents — himself included
The Latest
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle slams into viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Marilyn Katz.
Obituaries
Marilyn Katz, a behind-the-scenes force in Chicago politics for decades, dead at 78
She marched with MLK and helped elect Mayor Harold Washington, and her views were forged as an activist with Students for a Democratic Society during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, says talks with business groups about a proposed paid leave measure broke down.
City Hall
Paid leave talks break down as Chicago business groups draw a line in the sand
Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, said what’s standing in the way of an agreement is the requirement that employees who don’t take advantage of all of their paid leave days be “paid out” when they leave their jobs.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson with Anthony Perry, 20, who saved a man from being electrocuted after falling on to L tracks in 2022.
Crime
Former front-runner for CPD superintendent one of 25 graduates of new U. of C. leadership academy
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson participated in a six-month international training program funded by billionaire Ken Griffin.
By Frank Main
 
Frayeli Montoya (left), of Venezuela, hugs Elaine Pierce as she relaxes on her living room couch in Pierce’s house in Oak Park, which has become a home for migrants who had been stuck at Chicago police stations, Thursday, Oct. 19. A retiree with terminal cancer, 68-year-old Pierce opened her bungalow to migrant families in early August. Advocates say she’s an example of the resolve needed to turn the migrant crisis into an opportunity.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 24 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Temperatures broke records and climbed above 80 degrees, the Bears beat the Raiders at Soldier Field, and thousands of protesters took to downtown streets to call for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.
By Sun-Times staff
 