Chicago outdoors: Bears-watching sandhill, Waukegan’s Governmen Pier & contacts

WILD OF THE WEEK

Larry Pelletier emailed from Downers Grove about a sandhill crane, “Sat down to watch Bears game. This guy wanted to join us. Walked right up our patio.” We shared a joke about the sandhill not sticking around long when he saw who was on.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“You mentioned to ‘notify staff if you find a full receptacle (actually I did notice one at Big Bend). But how is best to notify them ? Do you have a phone number or email address to contact them (for both the Chicago Park District and FPCC?” Alan

A: To report an overflowing receptacle for discarded fishing line, the contacts for the Forest Preserves of Cook County are at fpdcc.com/contact. For the Chicago Park District, email fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com.

LAST WORD

“If the Waukegan Port District is not wanting fishermen at the harbor, their plan is working, shore guys and boaters are moving on.”

Lori Vander Vere-Ralph, Salmon Stop in Waukegan, on parking to Government Pier being blocked sunset to sunrise.

WILD TIMES

LAKE MICHIGAN FISHERIES MEETING

Wednesday, Nov. 1 (virtual meeting Nov. 9): Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s Lake Michigan meeting, including tracking fish with acoustic telemetry, emerging research on PFAs in Lake Michigan fishes and Indiana DNR fisheries report, Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk classroom, Portage, Ind., 6-8:30 p.m. register at purdue.ag/fall-2023-fisheries

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Friday, Nov. 3: Northeast Illinois banquet, Antioch VFW, ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today, Oct. 28: Crow season opens

Today, Oct. 28: Duck and goose seasons, central zone, opens

Sunday, Oct 29: Fall turkey hunting ends

Next Saturday, Nov. 4: Pheasant, rabbit, quail and partridge seasons open

FLY FISHING

Tuesday, Oct. 31: Final day, “World’s Finest: Fly-Fishing Tackle,” free, Monee Reservoir, custom collection of rods, reels, flies, photographs and books, on loan from the American Museum of Fly Fishing, reconnectwithnature.org