The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 29, 2023

Housekeepers walk out of Downtown hotel, demanding fair pet policy

The proposed policy would alert housekeepers at the beginning on their shift if there is a pet staying in the room they are assigned to clean.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Housekeepers walk out of Downtown hotel, demanding fair pet policy
Hotel workers, represented by Unite Here Local 1, strike outside the Palmer House Hilton, Friday morning, Sept. 7, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hotel workers, represented by Unite Here Local 1, strike outside the Palmer House Hilton, Friday morning, Sept. 7, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

Housekeeping workers of the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Chicago Riverwalk walked out on strike Sunday morning over their demand for a “fair pet policy.”

Workers are demanding that management revert to the previous policy regarding guests with pets, the labor union, UNITE HERE Local 1, said in a statement. The policy would alert housekeepers at the beginning on their shift if there is a pet staying in the room they are assigned to clean.

“I have three dogs that I love. But as any pet owner knows, cleaning up after them is extra work. We just want the hotel to alert us whenever a pet is in a guest room. It’s a matter of respect for us and the work we do,” said Patricia Contreras, who has worked as a room attendant for five years at the hotel.

Workers will be on strike Sunday and will be picketing in front of the hotel at 66 E. Wacker Place.

The hotel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Next Up In News
Shelley Howard, concert poster artist and fixture of Chicago nightlife, dies at 76
Richard Moll, starred as ‘Night Court’ bailiff, dies at 80
15 people shot at North Lawndale Halloween gathering
What does ‘From the river to the sea’ mean to Palestinians, Jews?
Bicyclist fatally shot in Woodlawn
When young Matthew Perry had ‘the best experience of my life’ in Chicago
The Latest
Shelley Howard
Obituaries
Shelley Howard, concert poster artist and fixture of Chicago nightlife, dies at 76
By day, he made ads promoting musicians from Pearl Jam to the Rolling Stones, and by night he frequented bars, clubs, restaurants and parties, always with a camera at the ready.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A photo of Lucas Patrick practicing.
Bears
Bears downgrade C Lucas Patrick to questionable vs. Chargers, raising o-line concerns
Patrick figures to be their starting center for the foreseeable future.
By Jason Lieser
 
Richard Moll arrives at the TV Land Awards in Sony Studios Culver City, California in 2010. The character actor died Oct. 26 at 80.
Entertainment and Culture
Richard Moll, starred as ‘Night Court’ bailiff, dies at 80
The 6-foot-8 inch Moll became an instant breakout star for his character Bull on “Night Court,” which ran for nine seasons from 1984 to 1992.
By Bryan Alexander | USA Today
 
Hersey players rush toward the student section after defeating Wheaton-Warrenville South in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Saturday.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 11
Downers Grove North jumps, Lyons returns and Nazareth makes the cut.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Las Vegas Raiders v Chicago Bears
Bears
Polling Place: Here are your picks for the World Series and Sunday’s Bears-Chargers game
We also asked which you would rather watch — rooting interests aside — a huge college game or any old NFL game.
By Steve Greenberg
 