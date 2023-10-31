2 dead, 4 injured, in South DuSable Lake Shore Drive car crash

Two people are dead and four others hospitalized after a two-car car crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Douglas neighborhood, police said.

A Chevrolet changing lanes hit a southbound Nissan, causing it to ram into a tree in the 3000 block of Lake Shore Drive about 8:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

The man who was driving the Nissan and a woman who was a passenger in the Nissan were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. Their names were not being released immediately, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Two 21-year-old women who were passengers in the Nissan were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver and a passenger in the Chevrolet, a man and woman, were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Check back for details.