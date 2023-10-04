Things to do in Chicago Oct. 5-11: The Mix

Theater

“A Wonderful World,” a new musical in a pre-Broadway run, recalls the life and loves of jazz legend Louis Armstrong as told from the perspective of his four wives. Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (“Aladdin”) portrays Armstrong with Ta’Rea Campbell, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Brennyn Lark and Khalifa White as the wives. Features music recorded and made popular by Armstrong; Christopher Renshaw directs. From Oct. 11-29 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: $35-$105. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

Patrick Newson Jr. (front) and William Anthony Sebastian Rose II in “Tambo & Bones.” Ricky Kluge

Refracted Theatre stages “Tambo & Bones,” Dave Harris’ dark comedy (and a rap concert) about two men in a tricky situation: They are trapped in a minstrel show. How do they get out? From Oct. 5-Nov. 11 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $25. Visit refractedco.com.

Lucille Fletcher’s psychological thriller “Night Watch” asks the question: What’s more nightmarish — not being able to trust those around you or not being able to trust yourself? Georgette Verdin directs. From Oct. 5-Nov. 12 at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark. Tickets: $45. Visit raventheatre.com.

Contortionist Ulzii Mergen in “Love, Chaos & Dinner.” Courtesy of Teatro ZinZanni

Teatro ZinZanni returns with “Love, Chaos & Dinner,” featuring trapeze act Duo 19, basketball juggler Michael Evolution, contortionist Ulzii Mergen, aerial hoop acrobat Lea Hinz, singer Sa’Rayah, magician Lucy Darling and multidisciplinary artist Danila Bim. Performances begin Oct. 5 at Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph. Tickets include a multicourse meal: $119+. Visit zinzanni.com/chicago.

Mia McCullough’s new play “Household Spirits” is a dark comedy about a family — a son who may be going crazy, a self-absorbed stepmother, a father trying to save his marriage and a daughter who has left school but won’t say why. Eileen Tull directs. From Oct. 6-Nov. 11 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $15-$55. Visit theaterwit.org.

Xytlaly Garcia in “Port of Entry.” Eric Strom & Sarah Joyce

Albany Park Theater Project reprises “Port of Entry,” its hit show from last summer that invites audiences to step inside the real-life stories of immigrants and refugees who live in the Albany Park neighborhood. The immersive piece is staged in a courtyard apartment building recreated within a 1929 three-story warehouse. From Oct. 6-16 at 3547 W. Montrose. Tickets: pay-what-you-can. Visit portofentrychicago.com.

MPAACT presents “Blackademics,” Idris Goodwin’s surreal satire about two Black women (Ren Moore, Jessica F. Morrison) navigating academia who find themselves in a strange situation. Lauren Wells-Mann directs. From Oct. 6-Nov. 19 at Greenhouse Theater, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $42, $44. Visit greenhousetheater.org.

Vicki Quade’s “Holy Ghost Bingo: God, Goblins & Games” returns for a crazy night of Halloween trivia, audience interaction and a costume contest. From Oct. 6-29 at Greenhouse Theater, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $35. Visit greenhousetheater.org.

Subtext Studio Theatre stages Juan Ramirez Jr.’s “The American Dream,” a drama about a Guatemalan immigrant imprisoned by the smuggler who guided her across the border. From Oct. 5-29 at Madison Street Theater, 1010 Madison, Oak Park. Tickets: $25, $30. Visit subtextstudiotc.org.

A Theater in the Dark presents a live, immersive staged reading of Rick Kinnebrew’s audio play “The White City: An Audible Exhibition on H.H. Holmes, Murderer.” Corey Bradberry directs. At 8 p.m. Oct. 6-7 at Glessner House, 1800 S. Prairie. Tickets: $30. Visit glessnerhouse.org.

Thanks to a partnership between the Goodman Theatre and Petterino’s, Dennis Watkins’ long-running magic show “The Magic Parlour” moves to the restaurant’s newly remodeled lower-level space. Performances begin Oct. 5 at 50 W. Randolph. Tickets ($85, $115 for show and encore experience) include a complimentary beverage. Visit themagicparlourchicago.com.

Magician Rob Zabrecky returns with his award-winning show, a montage of magic, comedy, song and dance, audience interactions and more. To Oct. 31 at Rhapsody Theater, 1328 W. Morse. Tickets: $25-$75. Visit rhapsodytheater.com.

The African American Arts Alliance presents a series of free Black Arts Month events beginning with a kickoff featuring artists from Black Ensemble Theater and Red Clay Dance Company. From 7-9 p.m. Oct. 9 at Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark. For additional events, visit aaaachicago.org.

Comedy

Two very funny “Saturday Night Live” veterans — John Mulaney (former show writer and five-time host) and Pete Davidson (eight-year cast member) — promise an evening of memorable stand-up comedy. At 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont ($117+); 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary ($129+); 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago, Joliet ($99+). Visit ticketmaster.com.

Music

No one was more surprised than Bonnie Raitt when earlier this year her song “Just Like That” won the Grammy for song of the year. After a decadeslong career and many Grammys, it was her first win in this category. The song, a story about selflessness and unconditional love, echoes instrumental inspiration from her old friend John Prine. At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $103+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

​​In addition to the Beatles drummer, the supergroup Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band featuress Steve Lukather (Toto), Colin Hay (Men at Work), Edgar Winter (Edgar Winter Group), Warren Ham (Kansas, Toto), Hamish Stuart (Average White Band) and Gregg Bissonette (ELO). All the band members, who are stars in their own right, perform songs from their individual careers. At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $147+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Sza performs in Ghana in 2022. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter SZA is a distinct force in contemporary R&B with a poetic songwriting style and vocals that telegraph a myriad of emotions. She’s not afraid to blend her style with pop, hip-hop and a dash of rock and pop-punk. D4VD opens at 8 p.m. Oct. 10. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $230+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Chicago Sinfonietta begins its season with “Amplify,” a program featuring the Chicago premiere of Regina Harris Baiocchi’s “Muse for Orchestra,” Viet Cuong’s “Re(new)al” and Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D Major, “Titan.” Mei-Ann Chen conducts. At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago, Naperville, and Oct. 7 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells. $17-$67. Visit chicagosinfonietta.org/amplify/.

Chicago Opera Theater presents baritone David Adam Moore performing David T. Little’s one-man cantata “Soldier Songs,” a heavy-metal-infused work about the psychological impact of war. At 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland. Tickets: $60. Visit chicagooperatheater.org.

One of alt-rock’s brightest voices, KennyHoopla (aka Kenneth La’ron), performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at Metro, 3730 N. Clark. Groupthink and Footballhead open. Tickets: $29 advance, $35 day of show. Visit metrochicago.com.

Hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan & Nas perform with special guest De La Soul at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $22+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

The Grammy-nominated Swedish band Little Dragon has perfected a much-loved mix of electronic, neo-soul and pop topped off with Yukimi Nagono’s sublime vocals. April and VISTA open at 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield. Tickets: $29-$33. Visit jamusa.com.

Museums

Camille Claudel’s “The Waltz (Allioli).” Courtesy of Musée Yves Brayer

“Camille Claudel” features nearly 60 sculptures that showcase the broad range of genres, formats and materials employed by the daring and visionary French sculptor. Claudel’s work was first shown in the United States at the 1893 World’s Fair, and the current show includes her best-known pieces spanning the entirety of her brief but consequential body of work. From Oct. 7-Feb. 19 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $14-$32. Visit artic.edu.

The old Uptown Goldblatt’s is pictured in 1960 at “Lost Chicagoland Department Stores.” Courtesy of the Digital Library of Chicago History

There’s plenty of nostalgic memories at “Lost Chicagoland Department Stores,” a new exhibit showcasing the heyday of Chicago area stores including Marshall Field & Co., Carson Pirie Scott, Goldblatt’s and more. The evolution of the retail industry and brick-and-mortar stores is explored via an array of artifacts, images, video, memorabilia and interactive elements. From Oct. 6-Jan. 28 at Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park, Elmhurst. Admission is free. Visit elmhursthistory.org.

Family Fun

Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

Lighting up the night at this season’s Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns are hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins, including elaborate artist-carved creations. Plus carving demonstrations, costumed entertainers, food and drinks. From Oct. 11-22 at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook, Glencoe. Admission prices vary depending on day; parking $8. Visit chicagobotanic.org.

Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival features pumpkin carving stations, music, children and pet costume contest, a pie-eating contest, vendors, food and more. Plus there’s the popular skeleton display with this year’s theme: Rock ’n’ Roll Through History. From Oct. 6-8 in downtown Highwood. Admission is free. Visit celebratehighwood.org/pumpkin-fest/.

The 50th annual Boo! at the Zoo includes pumpkin decorating, sweet treats, carousel rides, a magician, photo ops and plenty of animals to visit. On Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 7-22 at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st, Brookfield. Admission: $20.95-$29.95, parking $17-$20. Visit czs.org.

Young People’s Theater of Chicago presents Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich’s “Junie B. Jones: The Musical,” adapted from Barbara Park’s early reader book series that follows the escapades of a plucky first-grader. From Oct. 7-Nov. 5 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $25, $19 children under 12. Visit yptchi.org.

