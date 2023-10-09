Affy Tapple celebrating 75 years as Chicago’s iconic autumn treat

Every Autumn in Chicago, the Midwest’s snappiest fall treat — the Affy Tapple caramel apple — makes a big splash in area grocers. The familiar red-and-yellow three-packs of the crispy, gooey, peanutty delights seem to be everywhere you look.

This fall marks the 75th year of Affy Tapple’s “original caramel apple,” a fall tradition that began in 1948, when a Chicago candy store bookkeeper formulated a winning, now top-secret recipe for a crisp apple dipped in buttery caramel and wrapped in a cozy coat of Spanish peanuts.

Edna Kastrup tended to the daily financial recordkeeping at Windy City Confections, a chocolate and candy shop at 7110 N. Clark Street, when she developed a winning recipe for a rich caramel — the color of a copper penny. Kastrup’s caramel boasted the ideal smooth, creamy consistency for coating a tart, crispy apple.

Unlike another popular treat at the time — the red candy apple, with its hard, sugar candy shell — Kastrup’s taffy apples caused less dental damage, with each bite packed with the delightful fall flavor and texture pairing of fresh-picked apple and caramel.

Finished peanut-covered caramel apples are pulled off the assembly line at the Affy Tapple factory in Niles. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

In 1952, Kastrup, together with her husband, Knud, bought out Windy City Confections and opened their first taffy apple-focused retail store down the street, at 7117 N. Clark Street in Chicago’s Roger’s Park neighborhood.

They named their new business Affy Tapple so they’d be among the first companies listed in the telephone book.

“We still use Mrs. Kastrup’s exact, same caramel recipes,” said Derek Dye, marketing manager at Affy Tapple. “It remains a closely-guarded secret.”

In a 1983 interview with a local paper, Kastrup, who passed away in 2000, did reveal a few secrets to the perfect caramel apple: “We only use fresh Jonathans — they’re the best-tasting. The size of the apple doesn’t matter.”

A worker packages the finished caramel apples at the Affy Tapple factory. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Later, in a 1987 interview, she remarked, “I wouldn’t sell the formula for a million dollars!”

She also shared the company’s early quality-control process: “We eat one every day to make sure they’re good. That’s the law.”

Today, truckloads of apples direct from Michigan farms arrive every morning at the doorstep of the Affy Tapple factory in suburban Niles. From mid-August through the end of November, 350,000 apples a day bobble along the assembly line as the company’s team of 350 employees roll out over 15 million caramel apples a year.

And though some operations are computerized, such as the caramel temperature monitoring system, Affy Tapple caramel apples are still largely handcrafted. Even the delectable caramel is made in small batches, from scratch, every day.

Caramel and peanut-covered apples are set in their familiar three-count packaging at the Affy Tapple factory in Niles. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

”Our focus is not on being fast, but on being efficient and effective,” said Affy Taffy plant manager Abe Esquivel. “And our people are the best part of our company, bar none. Our team sticks together. One of our team members, Eddie Delgado, has been with us since 1986.”

Team members include five recently arrived refugees, thanks to a partnership with RefugeeOne, a non-profit organization that provides resettlement services to refugees in Chicago.

Josephine, a refugee from the Republic of Congo, gushed, “I love working here!” as she assembled boxes of orange and yellow sprinkle-coated caramel apples for shipment.

Caramel — the color of a copper penny — is still made in small batches at Affy Tapple, according to a top-secret recipe that dates back to 1948. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“Our team members from RefugeeOne are tremendous workers,” said plant manager Abraham Esquivel. “We appreciate the hard-work ethic they bring to Affy Tapple.”

During the hectic fall season, the Affy Tapple team works in overdrive as the factory runs two daily shifts, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. According to Esquivel, approximately 4,900 apples per assembly line per hour are transformed into Affy Tapples.

The journey from plain apple to Affy Tapple begins with the selection process. Bad apples are tossed aside (and later sent to a pig farm). Apples that make the cut are whisked through a washing machine, then poked with a wooden stick: workers here impale 23 to 25 apples a minute. Then they’re dipped into a copper pot filled with molten caramel and finally coated in chopped peanuts.

Apples are double-dipped in caramel and then coated in chopped peanuts along the assembly line at the Affy Tapple factory in Niles. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“Double-dipping in the dry roasted peanuts is always a good idea,” said Esquivel. “We go through about half a billion peanuts per year!”

Beyond retail sales, Affy Tapples has also played a role in the fundraising efforts of schools across Chicagoland, especially in the 1960s and ‘70s. Today, a dedicated factory store sells caramel apples by the case, at a discount, for local fundraising efforts.

In 1995, the Kastrup family sold the company (it’s switched hands several times since) and in 2000, the company relocated from its Clark Street headquarters to its larger facility in Niles. And in 2001, the company acquired Mrs. Prindables, and a section of the factory is dedicated to the line of handcrafted, gourmet mega apples coated not just in caramel but chocolate, sprinkles, marshmallows, and more.

Plant manager Abraham Esquivel is phtographed at the Affy Tapple factory at 6300 W. Gross Point Rd. in Niles. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Rumor has it that an Affy Tapple a day also just might keep the doctor away.

“Half of the calories in an original Affy Tapple are from the apple itself,” said Esquivel. “They’re also a good source of fiber. So, overall, an Affy Tapple makes for a more nutritious treat than a candy bar. I eat one of our classic caramel with peanuts daily, and I rarely get sick. Maybe a caramel apple a day really does keep the doctor away?!”

To mark its 75th birthday, Affy Tapple has unveiled a special 75th anniversary packaging label. Local Chicagoland businesses can also enter for a chance to “Win Affy Tapple for Their Office,” delivered by their snappy mascot, Affy Man. VIsit affytapple.com for details.