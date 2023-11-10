Indulge in an unforgettable series of evenings brought to you by the Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ and Let’s Talk Womxn! If you’re passionate about empowering women, savoring delicious cocktails, gourmet food, grooving to diva music, and engaging in fantastic conversations, this event is tailor-made for you. Join us for six spectacular nights filled with inspiration, empowerment, and fun.

Experience an enriching evening featuring behind the business conversations and complimentary tastings from restaurateurs.

Each event will feature 3-minute soapboxes where guests will be able to share their thoughts in a unique open-mic, kicked off by Tracy Brown, Chicago Public Media’s chief content officer.

Come be a part of this empowering experience and celebrate the spirit of women-power with us! Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to connect, inspire, and uplift one another.

No tickets or RSVP needed. Cash bar and LTW tastings.

All six events take place at Vermilion (10 W. Hubbard St.) from 5-8 p.m. CT on Thursday, November 16 and 30 and December 7, 14, 21 and 28:



Thursday, November 16 featuring Laurence Noguier (Bistronomic French), Taylor Mason (Taylor’s Tacos) and Rohini Dey, PH.D. (Vermilion Indian Chinese & Founder of Let’s Talk Womxn)

Thursday, November 30 featuring Ashley Ortiz (Antique Taco), Heather Bublick (Soul & Smoke BBQ) and Rohini Dey, PH.D. (Vermilion Indian Chinese & Founder of Let's Talk Womxn)

Thursday, December 7 featuring Deann Bayless (Frontera Grill Mexican), Danielle Kuhn (Scratch Board F2T) and Rohini Dey, PH.D. (Vermilion Indian Chinese & Founder of Let's Talk Womxn)

Thursday, December 14 featuring Tigist Reda (Demera Ethiopian), Melanie Casati (Casati's Italian) and Rohini Dey, PH.D. (Vermilion Indian Chinese & Founder of Let's Talk Womxn)

Thursday, December 21 featuring Margarita Challenger (Guanajuato Mexican), Lori Seay (Soul Veg City Vegan) and Rohini Dey, PH.D. (Vermilion Indian Chinese & Founder of Let's Talk Womxn)

Thursday, December 28 featuring Julia Shell (Dandy Crown Bar), Mary Aregoni (Saigon Sisters Vietnamese) and Rohini Dey, PH.D. (Vermilion Indian Chinese & Founder of Let's Talk Womxn)

