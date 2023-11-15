The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Turkey lettuce wraps are flavorful, light and healthy meal option

This recipe is conveniently flexible and can be dictated by the contents of your refrigerator.

By  Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
   
These wraps can be served as a main course or an appetizer.

Lynda Balslev/TasteFood

If you’re looking for a quick and healthy meal that delivers big flavor in less than 30 minutes, make these wraps. They are fresh, flavorful and light, with ground turkey and a smattering of vegetables bundled up in butter lettuce leaves.

A short list of Asian pantry items comes together for a sweet and salty umami-rich sauce that encourages extra helpings.

Ground chicken or pork can be substituted for the turkey, or use crumbled, firm tofu for a vegetarian option.

Chopped broccolini, mushrooms and water chestnuts can be added to the list of vegetables. Just be sure to include a few al dente (crisp-tender) vegetables to give texture to the filling, and cut them in similar size for easy eating. 

These wraps can be served as a main course or an appetizer. If serving as an appetizer, little gem lettuce leaves can be used to make smaller bites.

For a final dab of heat, serve with Sriracha sauce for drizzling.

Turkey Lettuce Wraps

Yield: Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

Sauce:

  • 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Filling:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 pound ground turkey, preferably dark meat
  • 1 large carrot, finely diced
  • 1 large celery stalk, finely diced
  • 1 small red bell pepper, finely diced
  • 2 to 3 scallions, white and green parts divided, thinly sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced or pushed through a press
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, chopped

Assembling:

  • Butter lettuce leaves
  • Sriracha sauce, for drizzling

1. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl and whisk to blend.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the turkey and cook, stirring to break up any clumps, until no longer pink and beginning to brown in color, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the meat to a bowl. 

3. Add 1 tablespoon oil to the same skillet. Add the carrot, celery, red bell pepper and white scallions. Saute over medium heat until the vegetables are bright in color and crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and saute until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

4. Return the meat to the skillet and stir in the sauce. Cook until the sauce thickens and to blend the flavors, 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently.

5. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the cilantro and green scallions.

6. To assemble, spoon the turkey filling into a lettuce leaf. Drizzle with Sriracha if desired. Gently wrap (or fold) and eat.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author and recipe developer, and authors the blog TasteFood. More recipes can be found at chicago.suntimes.com/taste.

