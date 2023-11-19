Groups mark Transgender Day of Remembrance on Near West Side

A group of Chicago organizations marked Transgender Day of Remembrance with a special event on the Near West Side on Sunday.

The event at Venue West, 221 N. Paulina, was held a day before the annual observance on Nov. 20. and was hosted by Brave Space Alliance, Chicago Therapy Collective, Life is Work and other organizations.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is an annual global observance that honors the memory of the transgender people who have lost their lives due to violence and discrimination.

Rafael Gonzalez dances at the Transgender Day of Remembrance. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 26 transgender and gender non-confirming people have been killed in the U.S. in 2023, and 88% of victims were people of color.

The free event Sunday featured several speakers, HIV testing on site, youth performances and prizes.

Ethan Roe takes a turn on the dance floor. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Trinity Sapphire performs a spoken-word piece. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times