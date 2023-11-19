The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Groups mark Transgender Day of Remembrance on Near West Side

The event was held a day before the annual observance on Monday and was hosted by Brave Space Alliance, Chicago Therapy Collective, Life is Work and other organizations.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
A member of the audience takes to the dance floor during a ballroom event at the Transgender Day of Remembrance event by Brave Space Alliance at Venue West in West Town on Sunday.

A member of the audience takes to the dance floor during a ballroom event at the Transgender Day of Remembrance event by Brave Space Alliance at Venue West in West Town on Sunday. The annual observance Monday honors those who lost their life to violence or discrimination.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A group of Chicago organizations marked Transgender Day of Remembrance with a special event on the Near West Side on Sunday.

The event at Venue West, 221 N. Paulina, was held a day before the annual observance on Nov. 20. and was hosted by Brave Space Alliance, Chicago Therapy Collective, Life is Work and other organizations.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is an annual global observance that honors the memory of the transgender people who have lost their lives due to violence and discrimination.

Rafael Gonzalez dances at the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 26 transgender and gender non-confirming people have been killed in the U.S. in 2023, and 88% of victims were people of color.

The free event Sunday featured several speakers, HIV testing on site, youth performances and prizes.

Ethan Roe takes a turn on the dance floor.

Trinity Sapphire performs a spoken-word piece.

A participant moves to the music Sunday. The event featured speakers, HIV testing, performances and prizes.

A participant moves to the music Sunday. The event featured speakers, HIV testing, performances and prizes.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

