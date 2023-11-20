The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 20, 2023
Former Elvis impersonator adopts a dog named Elvis

Elvis, a 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, was the only pet left after 61 other animals were adopted at a Nov, 11 adoption event. But it’s no heartbreak hotel tale.

By  Violet Miller
   
Elvis, a 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, poses for a photo at the shelter with his new family Loren Agron, left, and Drew Wilhelm. Agron, a manager at Ed Debevic’s diner, once worked as a server nicknamed “Elvis Parsley.”

Elvis has left the building — or rather the Anti-Cruelty Society.

The 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix was the only dog left at the Chicago animal shelter after a “Fall in Love” adoption event Nov. 11 where the shelter waived adoption fees, leading to 39 cats and 22 other dogs being adopted.

Drew Wilhelm and Loren Agron, the couple who adopted Elvis, found out about the lonely pup after seeing his story on social media, according to the two, who spoke to the Sun-Times as Elvis sat between them.

Elvis, a 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, was adopted over the weekend after being the only animal left when the Anti-Cruelty Society held an adoption event this month.

The couple, who live in Uptown, said they had talked about getting a dog but that it had “never been the right time.” However, when they saw Elvis, “it was perfect” — given Agron used to work as a server with the nickname “Elvis Parsley” at Ed Debevic’s diner, where he’s now a manager.

“He’s a misfit, and Drew and I consider ourselves the king of misfits,” Agron said, describing the pup as a “dopey, happy boy.”

The two have been rearranging their schedules to make sure Elvis is frequently showered with love and taken on walks, including on the lakefront. They say he already loves cuddling and napping. The couple also said they eventually may have to share the dog-care duties with friends and family who have been “begging” to take care of him.

Elvis, a three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, cuddles with owner Drew Wilhelm on his first weekend in his new home.

Wilhelm also said that adopting Elvis was a moment of growing up for the two of them.

“The opportunity of being able to bring him into our lives gave us more a sense of responsibility,” Wilhelm said. “We have a life we’re taking care of, and his is most important right now.”

Rachel Klousnitzer, a representative with the Anti-Cruelty Society, said that although the organization was glad to see Elvis find a home, the group sees slower adoption rates in the winter months and hopes Elvis’ happy ending will change that.

Elvis’ new family agreed, saying they hope his story inspires others to take in animals and support shelters.

“We can’t stress enough that we see dogs like Elvis waiting for their forever homes every day, and we hope that his story brings more adopters through our doors,” Klousnitzer said. “We want to keep the Elvis momentum going and encourage the community to open their homes to animals in need.”

Elvis visits the lakefront with his owners during his first weekend after being adopted.

