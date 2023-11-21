The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Menu Planner: Perfect poached salmon offers lively taste and fulfilling satisfaction

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Try this recipe, which makes four servings of perfect poached salmon.

Daniel J. van Ackere/America’s Test Kitchen

Perfect poached salmon

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 11 to 16 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 lemon, sliced into thin rounds

4 sprigs fresh parsley

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1/2 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup water

4 (6- to 8-ounce) skinless salmon fillets, 1 inch thick

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Arrange lemon slices in single layer across bottom of 12-inch skillet. Top with parsley sprigs and shallot; add wine and water. Pat salmon dry with paper towels; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place fish, skinned side down, on top of lemon slices in skillet. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce heat to low and cook, adjusting heat as needed to maintain gentle simmer, 11 to 16 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 125 degrees (for medium-rare). Remove skillet from heat and carefully use spatula to transfer salmon and lemon slices to paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Discard poaching liquid. Carefully lift and tilt fillets to remove lemon slices and transfer to plates; serve. (Adapted from “Foolproof Fish,” America’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving: 258 calories, 42 grams protein, 9 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 1.6 grams saturated fat, no carbohydrate, 93 milligrams cholesterol, 392 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Grilled Southwestern steak with vegetables

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 6 hours to overnight

Cooking time: 12 to 19 minutes; for vegetables: about 8 minutes

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup mild salsa

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 3/4 teaspoons cumin, divided

3/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper, divided

1 beef top round, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 1/2 pounds)

1 medium red or green bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch strips

8 ounces sliced white mushrooms

2 cups sliced zucchini

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1 cup finely chopped tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped green onions

Combine lime juice, salsa, garlic, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 teaspoon cumin and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in small bowl. Place steak and marinade in resealable plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours to overnight, turning occasionally. Remove steak; discard marinade. Place steak on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 12 to 14 minutes (or 16 to 19 minutes on medium preheated gas grill), turning once, for medium-rare doneness. Do not overcook.

Meanwhile, prepare vegetables: Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add bell pepper strips; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add mushrooms, zucchini, 3/4 teaspoon cumin, salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper; cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add tomatoes and green onions; cook and stir 1 minute.

Carve steak into thin slices; season with salt to taste. Serve with vegetables.

Per serving: 229 calories, 28 grams protein, 10 grams fat (40% calories from fat), 2.4 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, 70 milligrams cholesterol, 242 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Linguine with cranberries and gorgonzola

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 5 minutes plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces whole-grain or other linguine

1 tablespoon butter

4 ounces crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

1/4 cup half-and-half

1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup shelled toasted pistachios or walnuts

Chopped parsley for garnish

Cook pasta according to directions. In a small saucepan, melt butter on low; add Gorgonzola and stir. Once cheese is melted, add half-and-half and cranberries. Season with salt and pepper. Let the sauce cook on low 2 to 3 minutes. Drain pasta and place in a large serving dish. Add sauce; toss to mix. Top with nuts and garnish with parsley. (Adapted from a recipe by Romina-Baritta De Franchi, GlobalDietitians.com.)

Per serving: 457 calories, 15 grams protein, 18 grams fat (34% calories from fat), 9.3 grams saturated fat, 62 grams carbohydrate, 38 milligrams cholesterol, 537 milligrams sodium, 9 grams fiber.

Carb count: 4.

Chicken and brown rice bake

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine 3 cups leftover rice, 1 (10-ounce) package frozen green peas (thawed), 2 cups chopped cooked chicken breast, 1/2 cup low-fat mayonnaise, 1/2 cup reduced-fat plain yogurt, 1/3 cup toasted slivered almonds, 2 teaspoons lower-sodium soy sauce, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/2 teaspoon tarragon. Spoon into baking dish. Cover; bake 25 to 30 minutes or until hot throughout. Add a lettuce wedge and crusty rolls.

Chicken quesadillas

On one half of each of 4 (8-inch) whole-grain flour tortillas, spread 1/4 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup shredded cooked chicken, 2 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro and 1 teaspoon canned chopped mild green chiles. Fold over other half of each tortilla; press down gently. One at a time, brown in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high 2 minutes per side or until golden and cheese is melted. Cut into wedges and serve with canned fat-free vegetarian refried beans and carrot sticks.

