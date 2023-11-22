The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Rather than visiting Trump, House speaker should have stayed home

If there’s anyone a purportedly serious and newly installed House speaker should avoid, it’s a disgraced, coup-plotter of an ex president.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Rather than visiting Trump, House speaker should have stayed home
merlin_117144379.jpg

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson earlier this week traveled to Florida for a private meeting with former president Donald Trump.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP Photos

When Mike Johnson bucked fellow hardline right-wing members of Congress last week and passed a spending bill that averted a federal government shut down, there was a ray of hope the Louisiana Republican — for all his flaws — had the potential to be a capable U.S. speaker of the House.

Then, Johnson reminded us of his true colors this week by traveling down to Florida for a private meeting with former President Donald Trump.

It’s not yet known what the men discussed. Johnson is a longtime Trump supporter who was a prime mover behind a 2020 GOP amicus brief supporting a Texas lawsuit that sought to invalidate election results in states won by President Joe Biden.

Editorials bug

Editorials

But if there’s anyone a purportedly serious and newly installed House speaker should avoid, it’s a disgraced, coup-plotter of an ex president who is staring down 91 felony counts in four different state and federal courts.

Johnson, who rose to become speaker only last month, made his trip to Mar-a-Lago on Monday where he attended a fundraiser for another Trump-friendly congressman.

Instead of paying fealty to Trump, Johnson should have been taking a victory lap, reminding the public the GOP controlled House passed a stopgap spending bill that allows the federal government to operate into early next year.

But he couldn’t. That’s because Johnson had to work with congressional Democrats to pass the deal — angering his far right GOP colleagues, many of whom are Trump supporters.

This could have been an early, defining moment in Johnson’s speakership, with the lawmaker using the bill’s passage to stand up for the need of political bipartisanship that keeps government moving and benefits Americans.

But Johnson’s trip — on top of his full-throated endorsement of a Trump candidacy in 2024 — shows passing the much-needed government funding bill is a probable outlier in his tenure as speaker.

And that what we’re in danger of getting is a speakership that seeks to retain power by appeasing the right wing — something his predecessor Kevin McCarthy failed to do — while helping set the stage for a Trump return to the White House.

This is shameful. At this critical time, the country needs stable, smart leadership in the speaker’s chair, not an opportunist who sees playing footsie with Trump as part of his job description.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Don’t go cold turkey on COVID-19 precautions
So many questions — too few answers — about CTA Yellow Line crash
U.S. Supreme Court’s new code of conduct is too little, too late
Illinois Commerce Commission steps up for natural gas customers
Mayor Johnson gets a green light on budget, but kicks the fiscal can down the road on migrant spending
Let’s remember and honor Chicago firefighters who gave their lives to save others
The Latest
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April 5, 2023. Americans will be able to order four free COVID-19 tests again and the United States Postal Service will deliver the tests to your mailbox. Anyone who did not order a batch of COVID-19 tests in September can secure up to eight of the tests this time around. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File) ORG XMIT: WX404
Editorials
Don’t go cold turkey on COVID-19 precautions
COVID-19 never left in more ways than one, and battling its spread never stopped being a goal. The holidays should be a reminder that if we want to keep celebrating together, we must remain vigilant.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. The court recently unveiled an ethics code following a series of scandals over lavish gifts and luxury vacations received by some of its justices.
Columnists
Why the U.S. Supreme Court’s new code of conduct stinks
The code doesn’t discourage conflicts of interest; it condones them. It doesn’t clarify what should happen in cases of misconduct; it establishes that nothing should happen, Marc H. Morial writes.
By Marc H. Morial
 
George (Mahershala Ali, left) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la) arrive unexpectedly at the vacation home rented by Amanda (Julia Roberts) and Clay (Ethan Hawke) in “Leave the World Behind.”&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;
Movies and TV
‘Leave the World Behind’: Effective thriller observes possible apocalypse from a Long Island vacation home
Julia Roberts a standout in impressively unnerving film with things to say about race, tech and conspiracy theories.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Palestinians pray for their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in front of the morgue of al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip on Tuesday. More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel’s offensive.
Israel-Hamas War
Israeli Cabinet approves truce for hostages deal with Hamas; Palestinian prisoners also to be freed
The agreement, negotiated with Qatar, calls for the release of 50 of 240 hostages held by Hamas and the release of Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons.
By Josef Federman | Associated Press and Jack Jeffery | AP
 