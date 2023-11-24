Menu Planner: Turkey taco salad is both economical and packed with flavor

Turkey taco salad

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon plus 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chili powder

5 cloves garlic, minced and divided

8 ounces cooked turkey

1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 fresh jalapeno pepper, stemmed, seeded and chopped

1/2 cup cilantro leaves

14 ounces romaine lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces

8 taco shell bowls

2 tomatoes, cored and chopped

1 avocado, halved, pitted and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

4 ounces (1 cup) shredded cheddar or Mexican-blend cheese

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium until shimmering. Add onion and chili powder; cook about 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in 4 teaspoons garlic; cook 30 seconds or until fragrant. Stir in turkey; cook 4 to 6 minutes or until lightly browned. Stir in tomato sauce; simmer 2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Season with salt and pepper to taste. With blender running, add cilantro and then remaining 3/4 cup oil and continue to process until smooth and emulsified, about 15 seconds. Toss lettuce with 1/2 cup dressing in bowl. Divide salad among taco shell bowls; top with turkey mixture and sprinkle with tomatoes, avocado and cheese. Drizzle with remaining dressing and serve. (Adapted from “The Chicken Bible,” America’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving: 436 calories, 15 grams protein, 33 grams fat (71% calories from fat), 6.6 grams saturated fat, 42 grams carbohydrate, 38 milligrams cholesterol, 243 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Chicken with charred rosemary vinaigrette

Makes 10 thighs

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 40 to 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 (4-inch) rosemary sprigs, divided

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

2 (10-ounce) packages frozen artichokes, thawed

1 pint cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives

1/2 cup rinsed capers

10 skinless bone-in chicken thighs

5 slices Canadian bacon or 5 slices lean bacon, halved

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Roast rosemary springs directly on oven rack for 5 minutes or until charred. Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees. Strip leaves; finely crush. Discard stems. In small bowl, whisk half the rosemary with the vinegar, mustard and 1/4 cup of the oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste; set aside. In a large bowl, toss the remaining chopped, charred rosemary leaves, the artichokes, tomatoes, olives and capers with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with coarse salt and pepper. Spread mixture evenly on a rimmed sheet pan covered with foil. Place chicken on pan. Top each piece with half a slice of bacon. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Pass sauce at the table.

Per serving: 336 calories, 34 grams protein, 18 grams fat (49% calories from fat), 4 grams saturated fat, 9 grams carbohydrate, 161 milligrams cholesterol, 596 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Quinoa salad with sugar snap peas

Makes: 6 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 5 minutes, plus quinoa

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups quinoa, rinsed and drained

1/2 pounds sugar snap peas

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

Coarse salt to taste

Freshly ground pepper to taste

1/2 cup salted roasted pumpkin seeds

1/2 cup minced chives

Prepare quinoa according to directions; fluff and then transfer to a large bowl. Let cool to room temperature. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan of boiling water, simmer the peas about 1 minute or until bright green and crisp-tender. Drain; spread on a large plate to cool. Pat dry. Cut peas on the diagonal into 1-inch pieces. In a small bowl, combine the oil and vinegar with salt and pepper to taste. Add peas to quinoa along with the pumpkin seeds, chives and dressing; toss to combine. Serve at room temperature or slightly chilled.

Per serving: 333 calories, 10 grams protein, 19 grams fat (50% calories from fat), 2.7 grams saturated fat, 33 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 28 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

BLT pasta

Cook 12 ounces rigatoni pasta according to directions. Drain and rinse under cold water. Transfer pasta to a large bowl. Meanwhile, cook 4 slices Canadian bacon on medium-high in a large skillet. Remove bacon to plate. Using the same skillet, reduce heat to medium, leaving any bacon drippings. Add 1 (5-ounce) package arugula and stir 45 seconds or until wilted. Transfer arugula to pasta bowl. To same skillet at medium heat, add 1 pint halved grape tomatoes and 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil; cook 2 minutes. Add to pasta and arugula and toss. Chop the bacon and sprinkle over top. Season with pepper to taste, toss again and serve.

Chicken tacos

Kids will love this one. Heat 1 (5-ounce) package taco shells (10 shells) in oven as directed on package. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, place 3 cups diced cooked chicken breast. Sprinkle with 1 (1.25-ounce) packet reduced-sodium taco seasoning mix; toss to coat. Microwave chicken, uncovered, on high (100% power) 2 to 3 minutes or until hot. Stir in 1/2 cup reduced-fat or regular ranch dressing. Spoon warm chicken mixture into heated shells. Top with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese; serve.