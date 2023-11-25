Car veers into Lake Michigan near Streeterville: police
Officers found a blue sedan in the lake in the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3 a.m. No one was hurt, but a witness told police three people ran from the scene.
No one was injured when a car veered into Lake Michigan off DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday.
Officers found a blue sedan in the lake near Chicago Avenue around 3 a.m., according to Chicago police.
Divers from the CPD marine unit found the car and determined no one was inside, police said.
A witness told investigators they saw three people run from the scene.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
All the scores from around the area.
Those who pursue elected office do so to serve the public and, in the case of many Latinos, to be a voice for underrepresented communities — at a considerable personal cost, the leader of a nonprofit writes.
Chris Getz’s first trade won’t be his last this offseason, and it might not be his biggest, not with Dylan Cease as a potential chip.
A buck wandering a Chicago cemetery, wondering about the whereabouts of a sturgeon mount and Illinois’ low fall turkey harvest are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
Steele finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting.