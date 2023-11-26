The last KISS goodbye: ‘Yes, this is it,’ Gene Simmons swears as farewell tour winds down

Gene Simmons remembers the first time KISS played Madison Square Garden.

It was 1977 and he arrived at 33rd Street in a cab, fully aware of the significance of finally playing the world’s most storied musical temple a mere 10 blocks from where KISS originated four years earlier.

That guy — transformed with makeup from Israeli-born Chaim Witz to Gene Simmons, aka “The Demon” — was as much a music fan as a music icon.

Fifty years later and with The End of the Road not just a tour name but a reality for KISS, Simmons, 74, is still a fan.

“I couldn’t have imagined anything more fun,” he says. “We owe it all to the fans.”

Kiss End of the Road Tour KISS When: 7:30 p.m. Monday Where: Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Rd., Rosemont Tickets: $200-$570 Info: www.ticketmaster.com



On Monday the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who commanded fans to “Shout It Out Loud” and “Rock and Roll All Nite” will perform their final Chicago area show at the Allstate Arena. On Friday and Saturday, bassist Simmons, singer-guitarist Paul Stanley, guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer will take their final bows in the venue that symbolized their success.

The Madison Square Garden finale will be broadcast live on pay-per-view at ppv.com.

Simmons is adamant that the band famous for goodbye tours — the first came in 2000 — is genuinely ready to hang up the platform boots.

Q. You’ve put your hand on the Bible to swear that this really is truly the last KISS tour.

A. It’s important to put my hand on the largest-selling book of all time that my people gave the rest of the world and say yes, this is it. Now, KISS will not end. There is a KISS World museum in Las Vegas, there are going to be different projects, movies, possibly a TV series, toys, games, all the accouterments. But the touring band that is KISS with the makeup and the dragon boots and fire-breathing, that has to stop and that has to do with Mother Nature and Father Time. If we were a blues band or I was blessed to be Keith Richards in the Rolling Stones, I’d show up in my comfy sneakers and T-shirt and stand still and play. But we’re different bands.

Q, So it’s the physical aspect that determined this is the end?

A. Physically, we are the hardest-working band on the stage. We idolize [Mick] Jagger and Bono and the great showmen, but if you put those guys in my outfit they would pass out in half an hour. It’s 40 pounds of armor and studs and 7-inch dragon boots that are about the weight of a female bowling ball. So you’ve got 20 pounds on your feet and then you’ve got to spit fire, fly through the air and the entire band is doing that for two-plus hours. If you have any love for the fans, get off the stage before it’s too late.

Q. I’m sure there are fans hoping for a reunion with [original guitarist and drummer] Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.

A. We love and cherish them and they will always be part of the KISS family and we’ve had many differences about unprofessional behavior. KISS has always been a machine. We show up on time and we tried on three occasions over three decades to bring them back into the band and it always wound up the same. And what do you do with Tommy and Eric who have been loyal and professional and never turned their back on the band?

Q. Will you take some time off after the last show for a vacation?

A. I’ve never really taken a vacation in my life. KISS has been the best vacation I could imagine: 50 years of going on the road.

