Chicago fishing: Steelhead, hints of perch, muskies looking ‘swoll’

Steelhead going up and down the Chicago lakefront and some early signs of perch on southern Lake Michigan lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report; plus Kurt Justice noted in the northern Wisconsin report that muskies are looking “swoll”!

Sergio Bertolini emailed the photo at the top and this:

Hello Dale, Just sending a pic of a great catch from Monday on the Northside . Ran out after work to catch the last glimpse of light before darkness and hit the jackpot . A kind soul named Paul ( did not tell me his last name ) had to help me net it and told me to send it in . Regards Sergio bertolini

Paul, the Net Man, is a sharp dude.

PIER PASSES

Pier passes go on sale and become effective next Wednesday, Nov. 15. The $10 pier passes, which allow legal access to select piers at Jackson Park, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors, may be bought at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor (cash only) and Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit-card only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, but call (312) 745-2910 first to make sure someone is there.

NAVY PIER ANGLING

The north side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. The discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, beginning at 5 a.m. and must be out by 10 a.m. for the discount. Click here to prepay for the discounted tickets.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor (cash only) and the Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit card only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday), but call (312) 745-2910 first to make sure someone is there.

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

AREA LAKES

Ken “Husker” O’Malley holds a thick bluegill caught fall fishing. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. Area lake- The nice weather is back again for now after the cold front that started last weekend. Water temps are down to 50 degrees now. The lipless crank bite that was the star of the show has now been sidelined. The mid afternoon bite for bass has been very good. Working a BPF Lures custom 110 jerkbait along the outside weedlines adjacent to steep drop offs has taken good numbers. Slow rolling spinnerbaits has been another good option as well. On sunny days don’t be afraid to throw up shallow with that spinnerbait. Bluegill have been the hot ticket. The mid to late afternoon bite has been on fire. On Sunday I decided to take full advantage of the time change. The major bite window was right after sunrise. The bite was non stop until that heavy fog lifted. The bite did slow after that but was still good. A Wiggleyourworm_fishing custom ice jig in wonderbread tipped with a IJO Plastics lil cubby in pinkalicous has been the hot presentation. The focus was on isolated weeds in 10-12 fow. A few smaller crappie were found in the mix. This pattern should continue to be strong until first ice. Here is the nature pic of the week. A true sign of colder fall temperatures. TTYL Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

A bluegill caught fly fishing with a streamer in the western suburbs. Provided

Pete Lamar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, I walked to a local pond yesterday morning. There was some urgency as it was going to be dark at 5 pm and any warm water outing could be my last of the year. I found some active bluegills. They were a long cast away in deep water but would chase down a small streamer. For such a small pond, there is a good variety of species, but it was all bluegills that day. The only bass I saw I spooked; he was sunning himself in water barely deep enough to cover his back. . . . Pete

Rob Abouchar emailed the photo below and this:

Hi Dale im sending this now before I hit the wall. As predicted the minnow bite on island lake improved with the cold temperatures. A medium golden roach minnow on small green joghead took a nice bass and the elusive esox Lucius. The best time again was just as darkness hits. I’ll be heading to Wisconsin this weekend to hopefully get in another day on the river and bring the boat home for the winter. On the music front the hemp fest was a rousing success with midnite mile turning in one of the best shows yet. The band enjoyed time with the livestock. And last night the Conscious rockers turned in a stellar set at the all souls jazz fest in wicker park at the Chopin theatre. The stage was a kinda beatles set up that was quite interesting and the lical crowd was receptive and genuinely impressed! Tight lines and good health! Rob

And we sneak a Beatles mention into the sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

As always, my Tuesday is made wth Abouchar’s music update.

Midnite Mile looking good and sharing time wth livestock. Provided by Rob Abouchar

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Arden Katz said bluegills and perch are good on Channel, real shallow in 2.5 feet, “work shoreline south and north until you find them,” maggots and jigs under small ice-fishing floats for the bluegill, perch coming on minnows on a small Aberdeen hook. On Marie, they caught white bass, drum, channel catfish and walleye in 18-20 feet on bladebaits and Rippin’ Raps; boaters fishing next to them caught even more white bass on small pearl flukes on a double-jig rig.

Kyle Tepper at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said fishing is good, fish are moving deeper, including white bass and walleye on Marie and Channel in 14-18; perch shallow in 4 feet or less on minnows; crappie going on docks in Pistakee and Fox; bluegill good, shallow with the perch on a little jig and waxie; catfish are good when you find them deeper stacking up, on jig and minnow heads or cut bait or chicken livers in 8-14; muskie are gong, lots using suckers (now the smaller ones of 7 to 10 inches) trolling the suckers shallower in 4-16.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is closed through April 30, 2023.

CHICAGO RIVER

Jeffrey Williams caught a late-season largemouth bass from the Chicago River. Provided

Jeffrey Williams messaged the photo above and this on Friday:

So wat might be my last day of the year on the riverwalk, weather made the river bite weird this year, but caught this chunker on a drop shot with a nightcrawler He was 1.74 lbs

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood, Heidecke and LaSalle are closed.

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON:Closed. Bank fishing reopens Christmas.

EMIQUON PRESERVE:Running through the end of duck season, fishing is only allowed after noon. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed.

SPRING LAKE:Boat fishing is closed. Through the end of duck season, bank fishing is allowed after 1 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Setting the fall scene along the Fox River in early November. Vince Oppedisano

Vince Oppedisano emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, The Fox River continued to cool over the past week, then an increase in air temps over the weekend kept the water temperature around 44 to 48 degrees. I went out on Saturday for most of the day and caught one 10 inch smallmouth on a black hair jig. Water temps should be a couple degrees warmer for the next day or two, then probably back on the decline. Hoping to catch a few more fish on the river this month. I know some others had better luck over the weekend. Still a few good size smallmouth and walleye being caught. With no picture worthy fish to send this week, here’s a photo of the beautiful scenery from Saturday. Still a good amount of green foliage, with many trees now bare and some in the stages in between.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Scott Heilman, of Rockford, caught this 4-pound, 6-ounce smallmouth bass from Big Green Lake in Wisconsin, while guided by Mike Norris Provided

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

Fishing Report – 11/06/2023 Mike Norris Big Green Lake: This is the season for football for many Wisconsin sportsmen. For many, it is a great time to spend in front of the television watching the Badgers on Saturday and the Packers on Sunday. But the real action was on Big Green Lake this past week, where packs of football-sized smallmouth bass moved shallow and were acceptable to various angling techniques. With the surface water temperature dropping to 51 degrees, smallmouth bass sense the season’s end is near and chase down bait to fill their stomachs for the winter ahead. Depending on the weather, this could last another week or two. Fishing with tube baits, umbrella rigs, drop shots, jerk baits, and live bait all work well this time of the year. I have limited guide openings. You can reach me through my website at: www.comecatchsmallmouth.com Beaver Dam Lake: Crappie fishing from shore slowed down last week with the onset of a cold front that brought our first snowfall of the year. The shoreline fishing showed signs of picking back up with the arrival of warmer weather last weekend. Perch moved offshore early last week but should return to shoreline areas as the weather improves. Shoreline access is available at Edgewater Park, The Railroad Trestle Pier, and along County Road G, where it divides the lake.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

See the FOTW for an example of fall smallmouth on Green Bay.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Bob Johnson with a pair of big smallmouth bass, caught and released on the Kankakee River. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale - headed back to the Kankakee River for more walleye but caught solid smallmouth bass instead. A 1/2 dozen 19 bass and one at 20. Caught them using deep diving crainkbaits in 8 to 12’ of water. River has a slight stain and water temps at 50 degrees currently. Also caught and released 2 walleye.

LAKE ERIE

LAKEFRONT

BoRabb Williams posted on Monday:

Dale Bowman .... Steelhead and salmon are hitting good morning and evening at 63rd.... shrimp and skien... ice jigs!!!!

Jason “Special One” Le texted the YouTube video above and this:

Fall steelhead season

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

THERE ARE STILL A FEW ZOMBIE KINGS BUT FOR THE MOST PART THEY ARE DONE. COHO AND STEELHEAD IN AND AROUND THE CHICAGO HARBORS ON VARIOUS BAITS. LOTS OF YOU WAITING FOR THE PERCH. WATER TEMPS ARE FALLING AND ARE GETTING CLOSE TO WHERE THE PERCH LIKE IT. AT THIS POINT IN TIME YOU JUST HAVE TO GO OUT AND TRY, THEY CAN START AT ANY MOMENT. I HAD A FRIEND TRY THIS PAST WEEKEND DOWN SOUTH, HE CAUGHT A FEW SMALL ONES ON ROSEY RED MINNOWS. NOTHING TO BRAG ABOUT BUT A FEW IS A START. A COUPLE BURBOT HAVE BEEN CAUGHT HERE AT MONTROSE. FOR THOSE WHO DON’T KNOW THESE FISH ARE A FUN FISH TO CATCH AND A DELICIOUS FISH TO EAT. POOR MANS LOBSTER IS WHAT THEY CALL THEM AND THEY REALLY ARE THAT GOOD. AS FOR RIGHT NOWWE ARE PLANNING ON BEING OPEN THROUGH THE FIRST WEEK OF DECEMBER. HOURS RIGHT NOW ARE 6AM TO 5PM7 DAYS A WEEK. Have a great week

She’s got that right on waiting on perch.

Also, I wonder if Stacey is not excited about me having a great week because it is not in all caps.

Lori Ralph at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan texted:

Good morning, yes, reports of browns and Steeles off the pier, pretty fish. Spawn sacks, spoons, live swim bait.Guys that have crappie holes are doing well.Snag hook sales are way down because of parking at harbor, so not many snag reports

SALMON SNAGGING: Here are the details from the IDNR:

4) Snagging for Chinook and coho salmon only is permitted from the following Lake Michigan shoreline areas from October 1 through December 31; however, no snagging is allowed at any time within 200 feet of a moored watercraft or as posted: A) Lincoln Park Lagoon from the Fullerton Avenue Bridge to the southern end of the Lagoon. B) Waukegan Harbor (in North Harbor basin only). C) Winnetka Power Plant discharge area. D) Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors).

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

MAZONIA

Closed, except Monster Lake is open all year.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Things seem right on track for a typical November, something not seen for a couple seasons. Colds last week, with a couple mornings hitting 10-13 degrees, produced ice on shallow ponds, bays and shoreline ice on some launces. Most lake surface temps registered as low as 42 to 46 degrees, though one report of 49 degrees on a deep lake with lots of surface area to cool. Musky: Fair-Good – For this time of year. Action slow, but size better. Fish caught holding more weight than earlier in fall, looking swoll! Suckers by far producing the most hits, but even those some times just pick up and drop. Not sure if the tentative hits are due to lack of interest or are they getting slightly educated. Don’t believe Musky have memories like us, but have seen late season fish corral suckers for quite a while. Fish with noticeable marks, so I know we had caught a couple weeks earlier, but wouldn’t commit to a November Sucker! Still others grabbing hold. Seems depths of 20-30’ popular for anglers throwing Grandmas, Rubber Baits and big gliders. Some shallow weed fish still being caught on Jerks and twitchbaits. Walleye: Fair-Good – Not a lot of anglers targeting. Those that are using chubs or suckers along deeper gravel/mud transitions. Drowned wood on flowages holding Walleyes as well Not much else on the fishing front to report. With the deer rut in full swing, grouse and duck hunting still going on, outdoorsmen’s attentions are divided. With forecast of low in 20’s, but highs in the low 50’s next Tuesday-Friday, don’t expect any ice reports soon. Keep those Musky rods ready. Stop in to sign up for our Big Buck Contest. At least 1 in 6 entries will win a $25 gift certificate from one of our generous sponsors (even if you don’t get the Big One). Thank you to our sponsors Anthony’s Ristorante, Bad Bones BBQ, Black Bear Bar & Grill, Heart II Bar & Grill, Lake Tomahawk Meats, Monicals Pizza, Northfork Fin & Filet, Norwood Pines, Preuss’s Pub, Sheri’s Pub & Grub, TJ’s Butcher Block, Woodruff Ace Hardware, and Kurt’s Island Sport Shop Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Nothing hot hot yet but few perch starting to be caught by some 87th st. Not a ton of groups trying yet but that will all change in about a week. Some lakers and whitefish being caught off Michigan city pier. Blade baits and spoons for lakers and lil pieces of skein or single eggs for whitefish Boat fisherman fishing outside of burns ditch along the port wall starting to get lakers using blade baits. Crappie at wolf lake on the Indiana side near the channel has been fair using minnows Crappie around the docks under the 249 bridge has started for boat fisherman hitting the docks and old wood.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

SHABBONA LAKE

Through January 31, winter site hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Boondocks is closed.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

A brown trout caught fly fishing a Lake Michigan tributary in Wisconsin. Provided

Pete Lamar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, . . . The brown trout came during a cast and blast to the east side of Wisconsin. I was making what I considered to be some pretty good Scandinavian casts with a two handed rod, but the fish were unimpressed. Then I looked down and saw the white mouth of a big fish flashing at my feet, less than an arm’s length away. I reeled up everything but the leader, dropped the streamer into a current which took the fly right to the fish. He grabbed it immediately. He didn’t make any long runs so the battle was brief. A quick photo and I sent him on his way. There were good numbers of anglers coming and going all afternoon, but that was the only fish I saw hooked. The day before was a different story: supposedly a lot of steelhead were running up from Lake Michigan in the big snowfall; good numbers were caught. There are also lake run browns around as well as a few late-running coho. Pete

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Proprietor Phil Schuman at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said there’s a few steelhead in the St. Joseph River, no lake trout off the St. Joseph pier yet but a few steelhead.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WOLF LAKE

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Crappie at wolf lake on the Indiana side near the channel has been fair using minnows

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

