The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

CTA Yellow Line operator knew plow would be on tracks before crash but didn’t know where: NTSB

Federal investigators are focusing on CTA rail signals, railcar brakes and track conditions as they try to pinpoint why the train couldn’t avoid hitting the snow removal machine near the Howard Street station.

By  Mitchell Armentrout and David Struett
   
SHARE CTA Yellow Line operator knew plow would be on tracks before crash but didn’t know where: NTSB
Authorities investigate a CTA Yellow Line train that crashed into a piece of snow-removal equipment, injuring nearly 40 people, last Thursday.

Authorities investigate a CTA Yellow Line train that crashed into a piece of snow-removal equipment, injuring nearly 40 people, on Nov. 16, 2023.

National Transportation Safety Board

A CTA train operator knew there was a snow removal machine on the Yellow Line tracks last month but didn’t know exactly where it would be before his train slammed into it, injuring dozens.

That’s according to a preliminary report on the Nov. 16 crash released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board, which offered new details on the crash that sent 19 people to hospitals. 

The six-paragraph summary of the crash says federal investigators are focusing on CTA rail signals, railcar brakes and track conditions as they try to pinpoint why the train couldn’t avoid hitting the snow removal machine near the Howard Street station.

Thirty-one people, including the operator, were aboard the train when the collision happened about 10:30 a.m. on a clear, 61-degree day, the preliminary report says. It happened just after a bend in the track that may have reduced the operator’s visibility down the track. Six people were on the plow.

Sixteen people were hospitalized and later released, according to the NTSB report. Three were critically injured.

The operator “was aware that the snow removal machine was operating on the Yellow Line as part of a training exercise but did not know its exact location,” the report says.

Damage to the train and other CTA equipment was estimated to cost $8.7 million, according to the NTSB.

Related

The impact of the crash ejected a CTA employee from the snowplow, according to a police report. First responders found the man trapped under the plow.

The employee and the operator of the CTA train were seriously injured in the crash, the police report states. One passenger was initially listed as serious but was upgraded shortly after the crash, according to the report. Thirty-five others had less serious injuries, with 15 of them declining to be taken to hospitals, fire officials said after the crash.

The NTSB’s preliminary report found the snow removal machine was “stopped about 370 feet north of a red signal indication.”

The Yellow Line train was going 54 mph — below the 55 mph limit — when the operator got a signal command to stop due to the plow being about 2,150 feet ahead.

The operator “immediately initiated a full service braking application” and got the train down to 27 mph when the collision happened.

NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy previously said investigators have learned that the train’s wheels were slipping when the operator was braking but are still trying to determine whether “debris residue” on the tracks played a role.

More than three weeks after the crash, the entire Yellow Line remains suspended and the CTA won’t say when they expect it to reopen.

At least seven lawsuits have been filed against the CTA regarding the crash.

Two days after the crash, the NTSB suggested several possible contributing factors were behind it. They were investigating residue found on the tracks and whether that caused the wheels to slip.

The NTSB also said the CTA had been telling drivers their trains could stop faster than they actually can. The CTA had been using stopping estimates for older, lighter trains, the NTSB said then.

Next Up In News
Recuperan el vehículo de un adolescente desaparecida en un charco de Vernon Hills
Civic Federation taps former city inspector general Joe Ferguson as president
‘I will change your life with this bread’
US consumer inflation eased slightly last month as gas prices fell, though some costs kept surging
Death of man, 78, over summer on West Side ruled homicide: officials
Man arrested in stabbing on Red Line train in the Loop, police say
The Latest
A ComEd truck parked in Uptown.
Other Views
ICC must continue with aggressive oversight of public utilities
ComEd and Ameren are asking us to pay more to get less. As the state transitions to clean energy, the Illinois Commerce Commission should right-size electric utilities’ spending and limit the financial impact on customers.
By Abe Scarr
 
Las autoridades dicen que Brissa Romero habló por última vez con su madre a las 6:55 p.m. del 4 de diciembre mientras se dirigía a una fiesta de Navidad del trabajo. | Cortesía
La Voz Chicago
Recuperan el vehículo de un adolescente desaparecida en un charco de Vernon Hills
El vehículo de una adolescente de Carpentersville desaparecida desde el 4 de diciembre ha sido encontrado en Vernon Hills, según informaron las autoridades el lunes.
By Alicia Fabbre | Daily Herald
 
Nazareth’s Gabe Kaminski hits Joliet Catholic quarterback Andres Munoz in the Clas 5A state title game.
High School Football
Debating high school football’s upcoming decision on districts
The proposal schools are currently voting on would divide the state’s football-playing schools into 64 eight-team districts, eight per class.
By Mike Clark
 
A recent survey found that dining out in Budapest, Hungary, is among the most most affordable options In Europe.
Taste
Affordable foodie destinations in Europe come in all price ranges, survey reveals
Whether you’re a frugal traveler or a gastronomic enthusiast, there’s a European city for you and your wallet.
By Associated Press
 
Former city Inspector General Joe Ferguson is the new president of the Civic Federation.
City Hall
Civic Federation taps former city inspector general Joe Ferguson as president
Ferguson replaces Laurence Msall, the public finance expert whose death in February left a giant hole in the watchdog landscape.
By Fran Spielman
 