Menu planner: Roasted parsnips and carrots complement a delicious meal

Roasted pork loin with apples and cinnamon

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 40 minutes; standing time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds boneless pork loin roast

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon each ground ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, each divided

1/2 cup dry white wine (or unsalted chicken broth)

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 apples, cored, peeled and sliced into wedges

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Dry pork with paper towels. Rub pork with olive oil, pepper and 1/2 teaspoon each ginger, nutmeg and cinnamon. In a small bowl, mix together the other half of the spices with the wine (or chicken broth), honey, juice and apple wedges. Roast pork in a shallow pan for 40 minutes (or 20 minutes per pound), until internal temperature is 145. Remove from oven; let stand about 10 minutes before slicing. Meanwhile, simmer apple mixture in a small saucepan 10 minutes or until apples are tender; stir in any pork roast juices. Serve sliced pork with apples and sauce.

Per serving: 245 calories, 23 grams protein, 10 grams fat (35% calories from fat), 3.1 grams saturated fat, 16 grams carbohydrate, 64 milligrams cholesterol, 47 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Roasted parsnips and carrots

Slice and heat the leftover pork and serve with this side.

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut 6 parsnips and 6 carrots into 1/4-inch slices. Transfer to medium bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper until lightly coated.

Spread in a single layer on half-sheet pan. Cook 15 minutes, then flip over and spread flat again. Cook 10 more minutes, then turn off oven and leave in oven until crispy, another 5 or 10 minutes. (Adapted from “Cooking Smarter,” Jeremy Scheck, HarperCollins.)

Pasta skillet with tomatoes and beans

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 5 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

6 ounces angel hair pasta

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 cups chopped tomato

2 cloves minced garlic

12 to 16 fresh basil leaves, chopped

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 (15 1/2-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium chickpeas

1/2 cup grated Asiago cheese (2 ounces)

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Cook pasta according to directions; drain. Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Add tomato and garlic; cook 2 minutes. Add cooked pasta, basil, pepper and chickpeas; cook 2 minutes. Spoon into a large serving bowl; stir in cheese and vinegar.

Per serving: 344 calories, 15 grams protein, 9 grams fat (23% calories from fat), 2.9 grams saturated fat, 52 grams carbohydrate, 13 milligrams cholesterol, 410 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Sweet and spicy glazed catfish

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 8 to 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 catfish fillets (about 6 ounces each)

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1 teaspoon black pepper, divided

3 tablespoons orange marmalade

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon lemon zest (yellow part only)

1/4 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Lemon and orange wedges

Heat broiler. Rinse fish and pat dry. Season each fillet with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In a small bowl, combine marmalade, lemon juice, paprika, lemon zest, garlic and cayenne pepper. Spread mixture onto top of each fillet. Arrange fillets on a rack coated with cooking spray in a broiler pan. Broil 6 inches from heat 8 to 10 minutes or until opaque throughout. Serve immediately with fruit wedges.

Per serving: 202 calories, 28 grams protein, 5 grams fat (22% calories from fat), 1.2 grams saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 99 milligrams cholesterol, 322 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Saucy Italian-style chicken thighs

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, arrange 12 skinless, boneless chicken thighs (about 3 pounds). In a medium bowl, combine 1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano (with liquid), 1 (6-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato paste with Italian seasoning, 1/2 cup chopped onion, 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; mix well. Pour over chicken. Cover and cook on high for 1 hour; reduce heat to low and cook 4 to 5 hours or until chicken is tender. Serve it over brown rice to soak up some of the flavorful sauce. Add an arugula salad and Italian bread.

Lamb kebabs

In a large, resealable plastic bag, combine 2 1/2 pounds lamb cubes (1 1/2 inch), 1/4 cup olive oil and 4 fresh rosemary sprigs. Chill 3 hours. Remove lamb; discard marinade. Divide lamb among 8 metal skewers. Alternate lamb with red onion quarters (using 2 onions), 1-inch green bell pepper pieces (1 pepper), fresh mushrooms (1/2 pound), lemon slices (1 lemon) and canned pineapple chunks (1 cup). Sprinkle kebabs with 1 teaspoon coarse salt. Grill, covered, on medium-high heat 5 minutes on each side. Serve the kebabs with rice pilaf, fresh zucchini and a bibb lettuce salad and crusty rolls.