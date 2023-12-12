The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Menu planner: Roasted parsnips and carrots complement a delicious meal

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Roasted parsnips and carrots go nicely with roasted pork loin.

Jeremy Scheck/HarperCollins

Roasted pork loin with apples and cinnamon

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 40 minutes; standing time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds boneless pork loin roast

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon each ground ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, each divided

1/2 cup dry white wine (or unsalted chicken broth)

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 apples, cored, peeled and sliced into wedges

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Dry pork with paper towels. Rub pork with olive oil, pepper and 1/2 teaspoon each ginger, nutmeg and cinnamon. In a small bowl, mix together the other half of the spices with the wine (or chicken broth), honey, juice and apple wedges. Roast pork in a shallow pan for 40 minutes (or 20 minutes per pound), until internal temperature is 145. Remove from oven; let stand about 10 minutes before slicing. Meanwhile, simmer apple mixture in a small saucepan 10 minutes or until apples are tender; stir in any pork roast juices. Serve sliced pork with apples and sauce.

Per serving: 245 calories, 23 grams protein, 10 grams fat (35% calories from fat), 3.1 grams saturated fat, 16 grams carbohydrate, 64 milligrams cholesterol, 47 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Roasted parsnips and carrots

Slice and heat the leftover pork and serve with this side.

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut 6 parsnips and 6 carrots into 1/4-inch slices. Transfer to medium bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper until lightly coated.

Spread in a single layer on half-sheet pan. Cook 15 minutes, then flip over and spread flat again. Cook 10 more minutes, then turn off oven and leave in oven until crispy, another 5 or 10 minutes. (Adapted from “Cooking Smarter,” Jeremy Scheck, HarperCollins.)

Pasta skillet with tomatoes and beans

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 5 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

6 ounces angel hair pasta

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 cups chopped tomato

2 cloves minced garlic

12 to 16 fresh basil leaves, chopped

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 (15 1/2-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium chickpeas

1/2 cup grated Asiago cheese (2 ounces)

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Cook pasta according to directions; drain. Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Add tomato and garlic; cook 2 minutes. Add cooked pasta, basil, pepper and chickpeas; cook 2 minutes. Spoon into a large serving bowl; stir in cheese and vinegar.

Per serving: 344 calories, 15 grams protein, 9 grams fat (23% calories from fat), 2.9 grams saturated fat, 52 grams carbohydrate, 13 milligrams cholesterol, 410 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Sweet and spicy glazed catfish

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 8 to 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 catfish fillets (about 6 ounces each)

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1 teaspoon black pepper, divided

3 tablespoons orange marmalade

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon lemon zest (yellow part only)

1/4 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Lemon and orange wedges

Heat broiler. Rinse fish and pat dry. Season each fillet with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In a small bowl, combine marmalade, lemon juice, paprika, lemon zest, garlic and cayenne pepper. Spread mixture onto top of each fillet. Arrange fillets on a rack coated with cooking spray in a broiler pan. Broil 6 inches from heat 8 to 10 minutes or until opaque throughout. Serve immediately with fruit wedges.

Per serving: 202 calories, 28 grams protein, 5 grams fat (22% calories from fat), 1.2 grams saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 99 milligrams cholesterol, 322 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Saucy Italian-style chicken thighs

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, arrange 12 skinless, boneless chicken thighs (about 3 pounds). In a medium bowl, combine 1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano (with liquid), 1 (6-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato paste with Italian seasoning, 1/2 cup chopped onion, 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; mix well. Pour over chicken. Cover and cook on high for 1 hour; reduce heat to low and cook 4 to 5 hours or until chicken is tender. Serve it over brown rice to soak up some of the flavorful sauce. Add an arugula salad and Italian bread.

Lamb kebabs

In a large, resealable plastic bag, combine 2 1/2 pounds lamb cubes (1 1/2 inch), 1/4 cup olive oil and 4 fresh rosemary sprigs. Chill 3 hours. Remove lamb; discard marinade. Divide lamb among 8 metal skewers. Alternate lamb with red onion quarters (using 2 onions), 1-inch green bell pepper pieces (1 pepper), fresh mushrooms (1/2 pound), lemon slices (1 lemon) and canned pineapple chunks (1 cup). Sprinkle kebabs with 1 teaspoon coarse salt. Grill, covered, on medium-high heat 5 minutes on each side. Serve the kebabs with rice pilaf, fresh zucchini and a bibb lettuce salad and crusty rolls.

