Things to do in Chicago Dec. 14-20: The Mix

Theater
- That mean Mr. Grinch is up to no good once again in “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.” The holiday classic follows the scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” as he plots to steal Christmas from the holiday-loving Whos. The 85-minute production for ages 5 and up is filled with colorful sets and costumes; Matt August directs. From Dec. 19-31 at Cadillac Palace, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: $35-$105. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- “The Christmas Schooner” is Julie Shannon and John Reeger’s holiday musical based on the true story of the shipping captain who brought Christmas trees to homesick German American families in turn-of-the-century Chicago. From Dec. 14-23 at Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W. 111th. Tickets: $40. Visit thebeverlyartscenter.com.
- In Denise McGowan Tracy and Kathleen Butler-Duplessis’ musical “Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish,” a rag doll living at the North Pole learns that wishing is simply not enough to make your dreams come true. Gregg Dennhardt directs. From Dec. 20-31 at Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest. Tickets: $20. Visit citadeltheatre.org.
‘The Nutcracker’
- “Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker” is a jazz-steeped reimagining of the classic tale set to the music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. Taking place in the 1930s, this “Nutcracker” is seen through the eyes of a girl in a high-society family and her fantastic dreamworld in the Sugar Hill neighborhood of Harlem. From Dec. 19-30 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $44+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
- “The Nut Tapper” features Reggio “The Hoofer” McLaughlin and his annual staging of the holiday classic recreated with rhythms of tap, Spanish flamenco and Mexican zapateado. At 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Tickets: $20. Visit oldtownschool.org.
Dance
- Black Girls Dance, which empowers young women of color to pursue professional dance, presents “Mary, A Holiday Dansical,” a modern twist on the traditional “Black Nativity” told in styles including ballet, hip-hop and tap. At 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th. Tickets: $40, $20 for 12 and under. Visit blackgirlsdance.org.
- Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater presents its annual family holiday performance featuring company favorites including Dame Libby Komaiko’s “Zapateado,” Raquel Gomez’s “Sur,” Irma Suarez Ruiz’s “El Baile De Luis Alonso” and more. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Northeastern Illinois University Auditorium, 5500 N. St. Louis. Tickets: $25, $42.50. Visit ensembleespanol.org.
Music
- Get in the holiday spirit at Symphony Center’s popular “Merry, Merry Chicago.” The event showcases members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performing carols and holiday tunes along with vocalist Ashley Brown, who originated the title role in “Mary Poppins” on Broadway. From Dec. 15-17, 22-23 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets $45+. Visit cso.org.
- Delmark Records’ Holiday Concert is a blues and jazz extravaganza with performances by Mud Morganfield, Jimmy Burns, Demetria Taylor, Dave Specter, Mike Wheeler, Sheryl Youngblood, the Soul Message Band, and more. At 8 p.m. Dec. 20 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport. Tickets: $30, $40. Visit thaliahallchicago.com.
- Chicago Sinfonietta’s “Holiday of Light,” with guest conductor Chelsea Tipton, features a program ranging from “White Christmas,” “Feliz Navidad” and Lukas Richman’s “Hanukkah Festival Overture” to Duke Ellington’s “Nutcracker Suite,” Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and Johan Strauss’ “Champagne Polka.” At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $25+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
- A Blues Christmas brings together Alligator Records’ artists for a celebration featuring songs from the label’s Christmas albums. The lineup includes Toronzo Cannon, Shemekia Copeland, Billy Branch, Lil’ Ed Williams and Ivy Ford. At 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Navy Pier’s Aon Grand Ballroom, 840 E. Grand. Admission is free. Visit navypier.org/events.
- Chip Davis’ annual Mannheim Steamroller Christmas features classics and other works from the distinctive Mannheim songbook. At 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont. Tickets $29.50-$95. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- A Jazz Christmas features vocalist Tammy McCann and an all-star band performing soulful renditions of holiday songs. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets $30-$60. Visit nicholsconcerthall.org.
- Music of the Baroque presents a musical journey through time, from the medieval era to the present, with works by Gabrieli, Praetorius and much more at its Holiday Brass and Choral Concerts. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 Division, River Forest ($25-$85); 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at St. Michael Church, 1633 N. Cleveland ($35-$100); 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at Saints Faith, Hope and Charity Church, 191 Linden, Winnetka ($35-$115), and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Alice Miller Chapel, Northwestern University, 1870 Sheridan, Evanston ($45-$115). A streaming option is available beginning at midnight Dec. 22 ($15). Visit baroque.org.
Museums
- “Radical Clay: Contemporary Women Artists” features 40 stunning works by 36 established and emerging women artists from across Japan. From Dec. 16-June 3 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $14-$32. Visit artic.edu.
- Novel artistic approaches to representing the human body are the focus of “Descending the Staircase,” which presents figures of all kinds: Puppets, masks and automations merge bodies with objects; abstract sculptures evoke the human form using materials such as nylon, wax and latex; other pieces use the living body as a medium. The immersive exhibit is drawn primarily from the museum’s collections and includes new works and old favorites. From Dec. 16-Aug. 25 at Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago. Admission: $10-$22. Visit mcachicago.org.
Holiday markets
- Shop from over 170 curated artists at the Renegade Craft Fair, which features local and national businesses offering unique goods and handmade gifts. From 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 16-17 at Morgan Manufacturing, 401 N. Morgan. Admission: $5. Visit renegadecraft.com.
- With more than 100 vendors, Chicago Artisan Market showcases the Midwest’s best in one-of-a-kind food, fashion, home goods and art. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 16-17 at 4325 N. Ravenswood. Admission: $8-$20, under 12 free. Visit chicagoartisanmarket.com.
Holiday fun
- Catch Guaranteed Rate Field’s new drive-through holiday experience, Light of Christmas, a wonderland filled with light displays synchronized to holiday tunes that can be listened to via a car radio. From 5-9 p.m. daily to Jan. 3 at Guaranteed Rate Field parking lot, 3326 S. Wentworth. Tickets per car: $24.99 (Monday-Wednesday), $39.99 (Thursday-Sunday and all days after Dec. 21). Visit lightofchristmas.com.
- Honeycomb Project, an organization for family volunteering, presents its Holiday Cheer Challenge which features a scavenger hunt that infuses giving back with a downtown adventure as small groups race to perform simple holiday-themed tasks that make others smile, such as singing at Cloud Gate or delivering thank you notes to city workers. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at the InterContinental Magnificent Mile Hotel, 505 N. Michigan. Tickets: $65+. Visit thehoneycombproject.org.
- Jack Frost Christmas Holiday Pop-Up offers an all-ages winter wonderland filled with ice skating, a holiday market, cocktails and mocktails, bumper cars, ice curling, festive photo ops, Santa and more. From 2-10 p.m. weekends and 4 p.m.-10 p.m. weekdays to Jan. 5 at 170 Green St. Tickets: $8-$52. Visit welcometojacks.com.
The Latest
Former Ald. Ed Burke wielded power to ‘satisfy his own greed,’ prosecutor alleges in closing arguments
“You have heard about a pattern of unlawful activity,” prosecutor Diane MacArthur said. “Standing at the center of that steady drumbeat of unlawful activity is this man, Edward Burke.”
State environmental regulators determined there were too many harmful metals and other toxic substances detected on the property for it to safely house asylum-seekers.
Too many innocent lives have been lost in Gaza, many of them children. Israelis have lost their lives as well, on Oct 7 and after. A cease-fire is an imperfect beginning, but if not now, when?
After reviewing video surveillance authorities determined Megan Lewis was picked up by Juan A. Vega-Montoya on Nov. 26 in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Her body was found three days later in Old Mill Creek.
FBG Duck’s ex-girlfriend says defendant sent her three laughing emojis after allegedly summoning rapper’s killers
Dateisha House testified Wednesday that her child’s father, Ralph Turpin, sent the message shortly after FBG Duck was gunned down in the Gold Coast in August 2020.