Toddler found alone on Roseland street: CPD

Police are looking for the parents of a toddler who was found alone in Roseland early Thursday, police said.
The child, estimated to be two or three years old, was found without shoes or pants in the 100 block of West 107th Street around 1:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.
There were no signs of physical abuse, police said.
The boy has dark brown straight hair, light complexion and hazel eyes, according to an alert from Chicago police. He only speaks Spanish.
Anyone with information should call the Area Two Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.
