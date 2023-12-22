Hundreds of toys handed out to children across Chicago

Hundreds of toys were passed out to kids across Chicago Friday to ensure they had something to open in time for Christmas.

Nearly 300 children each received a toy during the fifth annual giveaway organized by Communities Partnering 4 Peace.

The giveaway was planned for families in need in the Uptown community.

“We want to be big pillars in our communities and give back,” program supervisor Zerell Davis said. “One or two gifts makes a difference, especially for families who can’t afford to buy gifts.”

Communities Partnering 4 Peace and One Northside Christmas held a toy giveaway in Uptown on Friday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Davis and his team of outreach workers have been collecting toy donations since Thanksgiving Day, with the goal of giving toys to as many kids as possible.

At Stroger Hospital, meanwhile, staff gathered Friday to hand out dozens of toys to patients in the pediatric unit.

There were more toys collected this year than ever before, Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer said.

“Kids won’t have a Christmas unless we get up and help them,” he said.

Communities Partnering 4 Peace will give out more toys to nearly 200 kids in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Love Foundation will will hold a toy giveaway at Turkey Chop Gourmet Grill and Pie Guys Bakery, 7907 S. Champlain Ave. — from 11 a.m. until the toys run out

The foundation was started by Quentin Love, owner of Turkey Chop Gourmet Grill, which has its original location on the West Side in addition to the Champlain Avenue restaurant.