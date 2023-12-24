The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 24, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 24, 2023

Niles North, Romeoville and Hyde Park all join for the first time this season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 24, 2023
Thornton’s Morez Johnson (12) slams home a basket against Kankakee.

Thornton’s Morez Johnson (12) slams home a basket against Kankakee.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

It was a slow week overall, with five ranked teams not playing a game. There wasn’t any movement in the top 12 teams. 

All of the action this week took place down at the bottom of the rankings. De La Salle lost two games in Kentucky and has dropped out. Lake Park is out after a heavy loss to Hinsdale Central and West Aurora is gone after just one week since it wasn’t competitive at Brother Rice

Three teams have joined: Niles North, Hyde Park and Romeoville. 

I’ve been trying to add the Vikings for a while. They’ve won seven consecutive games since losing to DePaul Prep the ffirst week of the season. Niles North has quality wins against Lane, Niles West, Lake Forest and Taft. 

Hyde Park has Jurrell Baldwin, one of the state’s best seniors, and wins against Lindblom and Peoria Richwoods. 

Romeoville has also ripped off seven consecutive wins since losing to Joliet Central Thanksgiving week. Since then they’ve beaten the Steelmen, Joliet West and Fenwick

Super 25 for Dec. 24, 2023
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Thornton (8-1) 1
Survived vs. Kankakee

2. Curie (10-1) 2
Beat Crane

3. Homewood-Flossmoor (9-1) 3
Had the week off

4. Mount Carmel (12-2) 4
Favorites to win Pekin

5. Brother Rice (13-0) 5
Zavier Fitch dominated West Aurora

6. Downers Grove North (8-1) 6
Local favorites at York

7. DePaul Prep (11-0) 7
Faces Lincoln-Way Central Wednesday

8. Warren (11-1) 8
Surging into Proviso West

9. Benet (11-0) 9
Took down Naperville North

10. Bloom (6-3) 10
A lot to prove at Pontiac

11. Kenwood (7-2) 11
Devin Cleveland is back

12. Bolingbrook (8-1) 12
Major attraction at York

13. New Trier (12-1) 14
Dark horse at Pontiac

14. Waubonsie Valley (10-0) 16
Into the second round at Jacobs

15. Lincoln Park (9-3) 13
Lost at Phillips

16. Young (6-5) 15
Opens Proviso vs. Austin

17. Lindblom (9-4) 18
Favorites at Kankakee

18. Marist (10-1) 20
Team to beat at Centralia

19. Riverside-Brookfield (10-1) 19
Cameron Mercer playing well

20. Rich (7-3) 22
Ready to entertain at home

21. Niles North (10-1) NR
Major factor at Hinsdale Central

22. Kankakee (9-1) 23
Almost beat Thornton

23. Hyde Park (8-2) NR
Jurrell Baldwin can dominate

24. Loyola (9-3) 24
Holidays in Fort Myers

25. Romeoville (10-1) NR
Seven consecutive wins

Next Up In High School Sports
Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr., a Joliet West graduate, shot in leg early Saturday in Joliet
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
Previewing York’s Jack Tosh Holiday tournament
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 161: 2023 Holiday Tournament preview
Zavier Fitch’s big game helps Brother Rice stay perfect
Friday’s high school basketball scores
The Latest
A dense fog advisory is in effect Jan. 24, 2020.
Weather
Several flights canceled as dense fog covers Chicago for second day in a row
Southwest canceled 58 flights for Sunday, most of which were departing from Midway.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
A man was found dead in an alley Dec. 23, 2023 on the Northwest Side.
Chicago
Man found dead in Portage Park alley
Chicago police were conducting a death investigation after a man, whose age was unknown, was found just after 11 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Belmont Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot during an argument at a CTA station Dec. 23, 2023 on the West Side.
Crime
Knife-wielding man shot during argument at CTA Red Line station in Englewood
About 10:45 p.m., the man, 40, and another person were arguing on the mezzanine level at the Garfield station in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard when the man took out a knife and was shot in the right shoulder, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Isaak Phillips has been playing for the Blackhawks lately due to other injuries on defense.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks not convinced Isaak Phillips has earned full-time NHL job yet
Phillips, who’s in his eighth NHL stint as an injury fill-in, wholeheartedly believes he’s ready. Hawks coach Luke Richardson thinks the young defenseman is still committing a few too many mistakes.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Teachers see teens harass a gay classmate, do nothing
Students shun the girl in PE class, even though she’s very athletic, and they call her ‘it.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 