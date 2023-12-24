The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

Illinois Supreme Court finds Chicago not liable for cyclists who hit potholes on roads not ‘intended’ for bikes

A bicyclist injured when he hit a pothole in Lincoln Square sued the city. The state Supreme Court rules that cyclists are ‘permitted’ users of roads and not ‘intended’ users unless signs indicate otherwise.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Illinois Supreme Court finds Chicago not liable for cyclists who hit potholes on roads not ‘intended’ for bikes
Vehicles avoid a pothole on North Milwaukee Avenue near West Diversey Avenue in April. In Chicago, drivers who sustain vehicle damage from hitting a pothole can file a claim with the city. The City Council reviews and settles these claims and approves ordinances to pay out damages.

Vehicles avoid a pothole on North Milwaukee Avenue near West Diversey Avenue in April. In Chicago, drivers who sustain vehicle damage from hitting a pothole can file a claim with the city. The City Council reviews and settles these claims and approves ordinances to pay out damages.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Illinois Supreme Court this month found the city of Chicago not liable for injuries sustained by a bicyclist who hit a pothole in 2019 because the roadway was not “intended” for cyclists.

Clark Alave filed a complaint against the city that year after allegedly striking a 5-inch-deep pothole near Western and Leland avenues in Lincoln Square. Alave fractured his teeth and suffered facial cuts, scars and injuries to his hip and shoulder.

He accused the city of negligence, alleging that it failed to maintain the roadway. The suit was dismissed by the Cook County circuit court in July 2021, and an appellate court later reversed that decision and upheld the suit.

But in an opinion released Dec. 14, the state Supreme Court found that bicyclists are only “permitted” users of the road, and not “intended” users unless there is specific signage or bike lanes are present.

And since there was no such signage at the location where Alave hit the pothole, the city isn’t liable, the opinion said.

The Chicago Municipal Code grants bicyclists permission to ride on streets in the city, but “this does not mean that the city intended bicyclists to use every roadway in the city that motorists are intended to use,” the opinion states.

Related
Related

In affirming the circuit court’s ruling, the Supreme Court concluded that “bicycling was not both a permitted and intended use of the subject roadway at the accident site.”

Next Up In News
At Midway Airport, echoes of 2022 as nearly 200 flights are delayed, travelers’ nerves jangled
Washington Heights grandmother raising 5 grandchildren is surprised with bounty of gifts, Christmas decorations
100 years strong: Pritzker family matriarch celebrates her centennial at Riccardo Trattoria
Man found dead in Portage Park alley
Knife-wielding man shot during argument at CTA Red Line station in Englewood
Bittersweet holiday for migrants celebrating their first Christmas in Chicago
The Latest
A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Midway Airport. The airline canceled 186 flights at Midway on Sunday, and as of 6 p.m. delays were up to two hours.
Transportation
At Midway Airport, echoes of 2022 as nearly 200 flights are delayed, travelers’ nerves jangled
Midway had 195 canceled flights Sunday. For some, it was a reminder of last year’s travel jam that was blamed on bad weather, and Southwest’s technology and staffing issues.
By Kaitlin Washburn and Violet Miller
 
Cornerbacks Kyler Gordon (6) and Jaylon Johnson (33) tackle Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) in the Bears’ 27-16 victory Sunday at Soldier Field.
Bears
Terell Smith, Bears secondary take another step forward
The fifth-round rookie forced Kyler Murray incompletions on third and fourth down in the fourth quarter to thwart a Cardinals comeback and put a bow on a solid day for an improving Bears secondary that is starting to think big.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields greets fans after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields, offense miss opportunities in 27-16 win over Cardinals
“We could’ve put up at least 35, 40 points,” Fields said of the offense slipping into a lull after its early 21-0 lead.
By Jason Lieser
 
When word got out that Lisa Holmes was having a tough time raising her five grandkids after their father and grandfather died, generous neighbors stepped up and saved Christmas for the family.
Washington Heights
Washington Heights grandmother raising 5 grandchildren is surprised with bounty of gifts, Christmas decorations
Lisa Holmes has been taking care of her five grandkids since they lost their father in 2021. Earlier this year, their grandfather died of a heart attack, leaving her on her own.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Oswego East’s Jehvion Starwood (22) drives toward the basket as the Wolves play West Aurora.
High School Basketball
Previewing the holiday tournaments: Proviso West, Big Dipper, Hinsdale Central, State Farm, Wheeling and more
Here’s a look at the holiday tournaments around the state.
By Joe Henricksen
 