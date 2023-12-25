The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 25, 2023
Immigration News Chicago

Two busloads of migrants are dropped off at Elmhurst train station

A total of 91 people were on the coach buses that arrived Saturday from Texas, according to a post on the Elmhurst Police Department’s Facebook page.

By  The Daily Herald
   
SHARE Two busloads of migrants are dropped off at Elmhurst train station
Metra Electric train at University Park.

Two groups of migrants who arrived in Elmhurst by bus Saturday night were put on Metra trains to Chicago.

Sun-Times file

Two busloads of migrants who reportedly had entered the U.S. in Texas were dropped off at the Elmhurst train station Saturday night, police said.

A total of 91 people were on the coach buses, according to a post on the Elmhurst Police Department’s Facebook page.

The first bus contained 58 people, police said. Someone bought Metra tickets for all the bus riders, and nearly all of them boarded a 9:13 p.m. train for Chicago’s Ogilvie Transportation Center, authorities said.

One or two people departed in cars that arrived at the station, said Mayor Scott Levin, who went to the train station after the bus arrived.

Everyone waited on the bus for less than an hour until the train pulled into the station, Levin said. Levin said he asked a Metra conductor to open a separate car for the migrants.

Related
Related

The second bus, containing 33 people, arrived later. The people boarded an 11:13 p.m. train to Chicago. Again, one or two people left the station in cars, Levin said.

For more on this story go to Dailyherald.com.

Next Up In Immigration
Ukrainians in Chicago celebrate December Christmas: ‘We want to be united with the rest of the world’
Bittersweet holiday for migrants celebrating their first Christmas in Chicago
Health care services at Pilsen migrant shelter fall short of promises, medical advocates say
Busload of migrants dropped off at gas station in Kankakee
Texas empieza a mandar migrantes a Chicago por avión privado
Heartbreaking details shed light on the last hours of 5-year-old boy’s life at Pilsen migrant shelter
The Latest
Kamar de los Reyes
Obituaries
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Kamar de los Reyes played Antonio Vega, a gang member-turned-cop in the soap ‘One Life to Live,’ and Raul Menendez in the video game ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops II.’
By Associated Press
 
AX251_4A4C_9.JPG
Crime
1 killed, 1 critically injured in scooter, car crash in Belmont Cragin
Two men were riding north on a gas-powered scooter in the 2300 block of North Cicero Avenue when they hit the side of a gray sedan traveling westbound, police said. The driver and passenger of the scooter were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition while the driver of the sedan wasn’t injured.
By Violet Miller
 
A woman lights a candle as she prays before Christmas mass at St. Volodymyr &amp; Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ukrainian Village, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. This is the first year Ukrainian’s are celebrating Christmas in December as the Ukrainian Orthodox Church distances itself with the Russian Orthodox Church as the war in Ukraine enters its second year. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Religion
Ukrainians in Chicago celebrate December Christmas: ‘We want to be united with the rest of the world’
Until this year, Ukrainians celebrated the holiday on Jan. 7, in line with the Russian calendar. Now, for the first time, they’re celebrating in December. For many it’s a symbol of unification with the West.
By Michael Loria
 
A group of people explore Lincoln Park Zoo on an abnormally warm Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Chicago
Families open presents and rush outdoors on an unseasonably warm Christmas Day
Temps in the 50s that may be tied to an El Niño pattern over the Pacific brought many Chicagoans to Lincoln Park. But normal weather will return later in the week.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Navy recruit Nicholas Menza, of Florida, smiles as he looks around the Christian Liberty Academy gymnasium in Arlington Heights on Christmas morning. He came with several other recruits from Great Lakes Naval Academy in Waukegan for a holiday party. He led the recruits in “Anchors Aweigh,” the U.S. Navy song.
Suburban Chicago
Recruits from Naval Station Great Lakes enjoy Christmas cheer in Arlington Heights
The annual celebration was held at Christian Liberty Academy and was hosted by science teacher Bob Stack and his wife, Linda, whose son, Marine Lance Cpl. James Stack, was killed in Afghanistan on Nov. 10, 2010.
By Steve Zalusky | Daily Herald
 