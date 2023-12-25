Two busloads of migrants are dropped off at Elmhurst train station

Two busloads of migrants who reportedly had entered the U.S. in Texas were dropped off at the Elmhurst train station Saturday night, police said.

A total of 91 people were on the coach buses, according to a post on the Elmhurst Police Department’s Facebook page.

The first bus contained 58 people, police said. Someone bought Metra tickets for all the bus riders, and nearly all of them boarded a 9:13 p.m. train for Chicago’s Ogilvie Transportation Center, authorities said.

One or two people departed in cars that arrived at the station, said Mayor Scott Levin, who went to the train station after the bus arrived.

Everyone waited on the bus for less than an hour until the train pulled into the station, Levin said. Levin said he asked a Metra conductor to open a separate car for the migrants.

The second bus, containing 33 people, arrived later. The people boarded an 11:13 p.m. train to Chicago. Again, one or two people left the station in cars, Levin said.

