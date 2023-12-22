The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 22, 2023
Immigration News Metro/State

Busload of migrants dropped off at gas station in Kankakee

Around 35 migrants were dropped off about 4:30 a.m. Thursday in Kankakee, but the bus driver told them they had arrived in Chicago.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Busload of migrants dropped off at gas station in Kankakee
download.jpg

Around 35 migrants who were told they were being bused to Chicago were dropped off at a gas station in Kankakee early Thursday morning, officials said.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Around 35 migrants who were told they were being bused to Chicago were dropped off at a gas station in Kankakee early Thursday morning, officials said.

Their trip started in El Paso, Texas, and they were left at a gas station in the 3400 block of South Route 45/52 about 4:30 a.m., the Kankakee County sheriff’s office said.

“The passengers, hailing from Venezuela, were left without money, food, adequate clothing, and were under the impression that they had reached their destination,” said the sheriff’s office, which responded to a report at the gas station around 7:30 a.m.

Some migrants began walking along roadways wrapped in blankets and others stayed at the gas station, officials said.

Law enforcement provided rides to Midway Airport for those who stayed at the gas station, as well as for a few people who started walking, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said the office is trying to identify anyone responsible for leaving the migrants at the gas station.

The 30 to 40 new arrivals come a few days after the Texas Division of Emergency Management sent a private chartered plane carrying more than 120 asylum-seekers to O’Hare Airport. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office confirmed the state is responsible for the flight, which also departed from El Paso. A spokesman for Abbott said the state was “expanding our operation” to include sending migrants by plane to Chicago, in addition to the hundreds of buses they’ve already used to transport migrants to the city since last year.

Since August 2022, more than 600 buses carrying migrants have arrived in Chicago from Texas, totaling 26,300 new arrivals, according to the city.

More than 14,000 remain in shelters across the city as of Friday.

Next Up In Immigration
Heartbreaking details shed light on the last hours of 5-year-old boy’s life at Pilsen migrant shelter
Charter plane company used to transport deportees for U.S. was hired by Texas governor to bring asylum-seekers to Chicago
Texas sends migrants by private plane to Chicago
Elected officials must act to prevent more migrant deaths
Calls for more medical resources follow death of 5-year-old staying at Pilsen migrant shelter
Migrants say illnesses spread quickly at crowded Pilsen shelter where several fell sick
The Latest
Members of the Chicago City Council Hall of Shame: Top, from left: Edward Burke (14th); Sandi Jackson (7th); William Beavers (7th); Willie Cochran (20th). Middle row, from left: Arenda Troutman (20th); William Carothers (28th); Ambrosio Medrano (25th); Edward R. Vrdolyak (10th). Bottom row, from left: James Laski (23rd); Thomas E. Keane (31st); Ricardo Muñoz (22nd); Patrick Daley Thompson (11th).
The Watchdogs
Chicago City Council Hall of Shame: Ed Burke becomes 38th member convicted in half a century
That averages out to one council member convicted every 16 months. Burke is the first since former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson less than two years ago.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Screenshot from a body-worn camera inside the Cook County jail showing a use of force incident involving detainee Steve Fanady and Deputy Sergeant William Baker.
Crime
Charge dropped against detainee in wheelchair accused of battering jail guard
The decision not to pursue the case comes months after WBEZ reported apparent discrepancies between a written report and video evidence.
By Patrick Smith | WBEZ
 
Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Bulls back to defending at a high level, but will Zach LaVine join in?
There’s a good chance that LaVine (right foot) could be back in a few weeks, and with no trade market showing itself just yet, what LaVine will they get? The one that wants to buy in to what this team is doing or the one that far too often makes defense an afterthought?
By Joe Cowley
 
Hersey’s Jackson Hupp (33) goes to the basket against Lake Zurich’s Kain Kretschmar (3).
High School Basketball
Friday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Homeless pets are filling shelters in Chicago ahead of the holidays. | PAWS Chicago photo provided to the Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago
Animal shelters are at capacity. Here’s what to think about when adopting a pet.
“As people are going through the adoption process we try to set expectations for this particular pet and what we’ve observed about their behaviors,” PAWS Chicago CEO Susanna Wickham said.
By Mary Norkol
 