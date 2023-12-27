The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Carjacking victims shot during gun battle with attacker on West Side

A man being carjacked fired a gun at the attackers, who fled after shooting him and a woman in the 100 block of North Kostner Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
An attempted carjacking ended with a gun battle and two people shot by the attackers early Wednesday in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

A 65-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were inside a vehicle when four assailants got out of a silver SUV and demanded their vehicle about 4:40 a.m. in the 100 block of North Kostner Avenue, police said.

After the driver pulled a gun and shot at the attackers and did not hit anyone, one of the attackers fired back, hitting the woman in the chest and grazing the man in his right calf, police said. The four got back into the SUV and sped away, not taking anything.

The victims were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

The 65-year-old man has a concealed carry license and a valid FOID card, according to police.

No one was in custody. Area 4 detectives are investigating.

