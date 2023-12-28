Daisies, The Wieners Circle to collab on ‘Chicago Style Croissants’

Two Chicago culinary champs — Logan Square’s Daisies and Lincoln Park’s The Wieners Circle — have joined forces to create the ultimate Chicago-style breakfast.

The new Chicago Style Croissant, available starting Jan. 2, features a char-dog rolled into a pastry lined with mustard, relish and onions (definitely no ketchup). It’s topped with poppy seeds, celery salt and garnished with a tomato, pepper and pickle.

Daisies and The Wieners Circle teamed up to create the Chicago Style Croissant, available starting Jan. 2 through the end of the month. Courtesy of Daisies

It’s the brainchild of Leigh Omilinsky, Daisies partner and pastry chef, who appeared alongside foul-mouthed Wieners Circle staff members that Chicago has come to know and love in a promotional video for the product.

Omilinsky told the Sun-Times all she had to do was ask the iconic hot dog restaurant to take part in the collaboration, and they were immediately game.

The croissant is part of a long-running croissant collab series the eatery has been running, in which it has also teamed up with Michelin-starred restaurant Kasama, Paulie Gee’s and GG’s Chicken Shop.

Daisies, 2375 N. Milwaukee Ave., will feature the new specialty pastry for $8.50 each (while daily supplies last) through the end of January beginning at 7 a.m. for breakfast and lunch cafe service.

Along with the croissants, Daisies’ breakfast menu offers coffee and treats from cosmic brownies to a classic ham and cheese croissants. Lunch fare boasts a number of sandwiches and wraps and deli-inspired side salads.

Daisies is on the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list, and recently earned a Michelin Green Star, which “highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices.”

The restaurant’s dinner service features a “Midwestern pasta-focused” menu with offerings that include onion dip, pierogi, pappardelle, salmon collars and a number of other local dishes.

