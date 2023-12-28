The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Food and Restaurants

Daisies, The Wieners Circle to collab on ‘Chicago Style Croissants’

Hold the ketchup. The Logan Square restaurant’s latest croissant collaboration kicks off Jan. 2 and is inspired by the dogs served by Chicago’s favorite foul-mouthed institution.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Daisies, The Wieners Circle to collab on ‘Chicago Style Croissants’
Leigh Omilinsky, Daisies partner and pastry chef, stands over a tray of Chicago Style Croissants, featuring a char-dog wrapped in a flaky pastry, topped with poppy seeds, a pickle, tomato and pepper.

Leigh Omilinsky, Daisies partner and pastry chef, is bringing Chicago Style Croissants to the Logan Square restaurant, in collaboration with The Wieners Circle.

Courtesy of Daisies

Two Chicago culinary champs — Logan Square’s Daisies and Lincoln Park’s The Wieners Circle — have joined forces to create the ultimate Chicago-style breakfast.

The new Chicago Style Croissant, available starting Jan. 2, features a char-dog rolled into a pastry lined with mustard, relish and onions (definitely no ketchup). It’s topped with poppy seeds, celery salt and garnished with a tomato, pepper and pickle.

Chicago Style Croissants, lined up on a baking sheet, feature a hot dog wrapped in a golden-brown pastry, topped with poppy seeds, a tomato, a pepper and a pickle.

Daisies and The Wieners Circle teamed up to create the Chicago Style Croissant, available starting Jan. 2 through the end of the month.

Courtesy of Daisies

It’s the brainchild of Leigh Omilinsky, Daisies partner and pastry chef, who appeared alongside foul-mouthed Wieners Circle staff members that Chicago has come to know and love in a promotional video for the product.

Omilinsky told the Sun-Times all she had to do was ask the iconic hot dog restaurant to take part in the collaboration, and they were immediately game.

The croissant is part of a long-running croissant collab series the eatery has been running, in which it has also teamed up with Michelin-starred restaurant Kasama, Paulie Gee’s and GG’s Chicken Shop.

Daisies, 2375 N. Milwaukee Ave., will feature the new specialty pastry for $8.50 each (while daily supplies last) through the end of January beginning at 7 a.m. for breakfast and lunch cafe service.

Along with the croissants, Daisies’ breakfast menu offers coffee and treats from cosmic brownies to a classic ham and cheese croissants. Lunch fare boasts a number of sandwiches and wraps and deli-inspired side salads.

Daisies is on the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list, and recently earned a Michelin Green Star, which “highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices.”

The restaurant’s dinner service features a “Midwestern pasta-focused” menu with offerings that include onion dip, pierogi, pappardelle, salmon collars and a number of other local dishes.

