The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 29, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Pedestrian killed in Washington Heights car crash

A woman, 25, walked into the street in the 10000 block of South Halsted Street before being struck by a car, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Pedestrian killed in Washington Heights car crash
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.

Adobe Stock Photo

A woman has died after being struck by a car in the Washington Heights neighborhood late Thursday night on the Far South Side.

Around 11 p.m., the woman, 25, was struck by a southbound Ford sedan after she walked into the street in the 10000 block of South Halsted Street, according to Chicago police.

She was taken by ambulance to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died.

No other injuries were reported. Chicago police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Next Up In Crime
14-year-old girl fends off kidnap attempt in Albany Park
Family seeks justice for ride-hailing driver shot, killed in Austin
Red Line passenger wounded in baseball bat attack in Uptown
Woman wounded in West Garfield Park carjacking attempt is recovering: ‘The bullets were everywhere’
‘You hope and you pray that things get better,’ says business owner after attempted carjacking leads to shootout near her West Side record store
Man fatally stabbed at Des Plaines Burger King
The Latest
Two women hug as Muslim and Jewish women gather at an interfaith workshop on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at Rutgers University on Nov. 19 in New Brunswick, N.J.
Other Views
‘Jewish and Palestinian communities deserve a future free from fear’
Speak out against hate and discrimination wherever you encounter it, a board member of the American Jewish Committee in Chicago writes.
By Laurence Bolotin
 
Dressed in caps and gowns, Whitney Young Magnet High School lock arms.
Other Views
Don’t take school choice away from Chicago’s families
I understand that the mayor’s idea here is to make every neighborhood school great, but that will take years, and that school still might not meet your child’s needs, a parent from the South Side writes.
By Stacey Freeman
 
Donald Trump is surrounded by supporters with American flags and Trump signs at a campaign event in New Hampshire.
Columnists
Trump supporters are nothing but fundamentalists
The congenital braggart who embodies what Christianity has traditionally called the seven deadly sins has come to seem the totem of faith for millions of Republican evangelicals.
By Gene Lyons
 
Cars zip along DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Other Views
Chicago’s lakefront is no place for ‘expressway’ called DuSable Lake Shore Drive
What we need is a Michigan Avenue-style boulevard along the lakefront, a member of Better Streets Chicago writes.
By James R. Anderson
 
Displaced Palestinians wait in line to buy sugar in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec. 10 amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas.
Columnists
How Illinois Dems in Congress split on Israel-Hamas war, antisemitism legislation
Democrats locally and nationally are grappling with a challenging dynamic being played out, with the Israel-Hamas war in its third month.
By Lynn Sweet
 