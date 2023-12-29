Pedestrian killed in Washington Heights car crash

A woman has died after being struck by a car in the Washington Heights neighborhood late Thursday night on the Far South Side.
Around 11 p.m., the woman, 25, was struck by a southbound Ford sedan after she walked into the street in the 10000 block of South Halsted Street, according to Chicago police.
She was taken by ambulance to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died.
No other injuries were reported. Chicago police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
