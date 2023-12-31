The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Immigration News Chicago

Another plane of migrants arrives in Chicago area as Mayor Johnson continues call for federal help

A plane from Texas dropped 355 migrants off at around 1 a.m. Sunday at Chicago Rockford International Airport, according to Rockford city officials.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Another plane of migrants arrives in Chicago area as Mayor Johnson continues call for federal help
Asylum seekers get off a bus at 800 S. Desplaines St., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Asylum seekers get off a bus at 800 S. Desplaines St., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hours after a plane from Texas carrying 355 migrants arrived early Sunday morning in Rockford, Mayor Brandon Johnson repeated his plea for more federal support to address the ongoing migrant crisis.

The plane landed about 1 a.m. at Chicago Rockford International Airport, then the migrants onboard were immediately put on buses headed for Chicago, escorted by Winnebago County sheriff deputies, the city of Rockford said on Facebook.

They were taken to Chicago’s “landing zone,” a Facebook post said, but Rockford officials did not share an exact address. A city spokesperson declined to answer specific questions about the flight, including who chartered it and where in Texas it came from.

In a statement, the city of Chicago said a private Boeing 777 from San Antonio, coordinated by Eastern Airlines, landed in Rockford carrying 350 people seeking asylum.

After landing, the passengers were put on eight buses chartered by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, according to a city of Chicago spokesperson. The busses dropped off the migrants in the surrounding suburbs and are now making their way to Chicago via trains and other means, the spokesperson said.

Rockford and Winnebago County officials learned Saturday the plane was headed to the city. The Facebook post said the plane was landing in Rockford because of Chicago’s new ordinance cracking down on buses bringing migrants to the city.

The Chicago City Council passed new rules that allow officials to fine bus companies that disregard the city’s drop-off protocols. Only two buses can arrive each hour at the landing zone, at 800 S. Desplaines St., between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rockford officials said on Facebook the city is not aware of any other flights coming to Rockford from Texas, but they remain in contact with the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

Earlier in December, migrants arrived in Chicago on a privately chartered flight from Texas. More than 120 people were on that flight from El Paso.

Related

Abbott has begun redirecting buses and planes to cities near Chicago because of the new requirements, according to the Rockford Facebook post.

Abbott began busing migrants from Texas in 2022 in response to President Joe Biden’s move to end Title 42, a Trump-era policy that allowed for migrants crossing the border to quickly be returned to Mexico.

In an appearance Sunday morning on “Meet the Press,” Johnson reiterated the need for more help from the Biden administration. He was joined by Denver’s mayor, Mike Johnston.

“Now [Abbott] has taken on this very dangerous task of placing individuals on airplanes and flying them into our various cities,” Johnson said. “This is certainly a matter of not just our national security, but it’s the type of chaos that this governor is committed to administering.”

When asked about the death of Jean Carlos Martinez, the 5-year-old boy who recently died in a Pilsen shelter, Johnson criticized the Texas governor for not providing health screenings and vaccinations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Johnson, Johnston and Eric Adams, New York City’s mayor, joined together this past week to call for more federal support. Their three cities have received hundreds of thousands of new arrivals since Abbott began sending migrants and refugees to cities with Democratic mayors.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, 14,585 new arrivals are staying at 27 shelters, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications. About 572 are awaiting placement, including 241 at O’Hare International Airport and 278 at the city’s landing zone.

Next Up In Immigration
City taps $95M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for migrant housing costs
Johnson joins mayors of NY, Denver to call for migrant help: ‘This is not something that should break our country’
Here’s how to help migrants arriving in Chicago
After a year of reporting on Chicago’s migrant crisis, here are the stories we don’t get to share
Two busloads of migrants are dropped off at Elmhurst train station
Ukrainians in Chicago celebrate December Christmas: ‘We want to be united with the rest of the world’
The Latest
Terry Taylor
Bulls
Bulls reserve Terry Taylor making hunting season tough on opposition
With Nikola Vucevic (groin) sidelined and Andre Drummond stepping in as the starting center, coach Billy Donovan needed a reserve to provide a spark off the bench. He may have found one in the undersized Taylor.
By Joe Cowley
 
Comedian Shecky Greene performs at the Mill Run Playhouse in Niles in 1976.
Obituaries
Shecky Greene, Las Vegas comedy star from Chicago, dies at 97
A gifted onstage improviser, Greene was revered by his peers and live audiences as one of the greatest stand-up acts of his generation.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Mount Prospect man charged with fatal stabbing at Des Plaines Burger King
Antonio Solorio, 42, was arrested outside of a family member’s home Friday afternoon in Streamwood and charged with first degree murder, according to Des Plaines police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Bears
Behind QB Justin Fields, Bears lead Falcons at halftime
Fields went 13-for-17 for 166 yards, one touchdown and a 126.1 passer rating and ran six times for 21 yards and a score.
By Patrick Finley
 
Cale Yarborough, considered one of NASCAR’s all-time greatest drivers and the first to win three consecutive Cup titles, died Sunday. He was 84.
Obituaries
Cale Yarborough, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and 3-time Cup champion, dies at 84
Known for his fierce toughness and grit, Yarborough won the Daytona 500 four times.
By Jenna Fryer | Associated Press
 