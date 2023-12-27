The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Immigration News Chicago

Johnson repeats calls for better coordination between state, local governments on migrant crisis: CNN

“And what I’ve worked to do instead of having chaos is provide some structure and calm around this situation and without significant federal support. This is not sustainable,” Johnson said on the national news network.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Johnson repeats calls for better coordination between state, local governments on migrant crisis: CNN
Mayor Brandon Johnson

Mayor Brandon Johnson appeared on CNN Wednesday morning, again calling for better coordination between state and local governments to address the continuing migrant crisis.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson appeared on CNN Wednesday morning, renewing his call for more resources for the migrant crisis in Chicago and across the country and greater cooperation among elected officials after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest moves to skirt city rules for migrant buses.

The appearance comes just 10 days after a migrant child staying at a city shelter died and Johnson took the opportunity on national television to take shots at Abbott for his “reckless” handling of migrants arriving in that state.

Over 30,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since Abbott began bussing them in August 2022. Many have found housing or moved out of the city, but around 15,000 are in city shelters and providing for them has been a “remarkable challenge,” Johnson said.

Those challenges came to a head on Dec. 17 with the death of Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero. The 5-year-old was staying at a shelter where migrants and advocates have complained of unsanitary conditions.

Johnson didn’t answer pointed questions about his death and instead deflected to Abbott’s “reckless” handling of migrants at the border.

Mayor Brandon Johnson meets migrants staying at the 12th Police District station, 1412 S. Blue Island Ave., in May.

Mayor Brandon Johnson meets migrants staying at the 12th Police District station, 1412 S. Blue Island Ave., in May.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

That includes Abbott not coordinating with Chicago on when, where and how many migrants are coming.

“Since taking office, we’ve had an uncoordinated approach,” Johnson said on CNN. “And what I’ve worked to do instead of having chaos is provide some structure and calm around this situation and without significant federal support. This is not sustainable.”

In November, the city instituted rules for buses ferrying migrants to the city to ensure they arrived at a designated location during weekday business hours.

But, after the city began citing buses for not following those rules and impounded one bus, buses carrying migrants began dropping them off outside the city.

Abbott also sent a charter plane with about 100 migrants on board. That plane was the first of more to come, he said.

Johnson cited these moves on the part of the border state governor for causing “the amount of turmoil and stress” seen in Chicago today.

Johnson has also blamed Abbott for sending “sick” migrants to Chicago, although healthcare providers have said illnesses seen among migrants are caused by the overcrowded conditions.

Over the last year, the city has grappled with a range of hurdles as public health advocates raise alarms about shelter conditions and migrants sleep on floors of police stations or churches converted to shelters.

“We’re talking about individuals who have suffered miles, thousands of miles of treachery, quite frankly, to get to the border,” he said. “And so what we’ve seen ... is that that lack of coordination has caused tremendous stress.”

Next Up In Immigration
Here’s how to help migrants arriving in Chicago
After a year of reporting on Chicago’s migrant crisis, here are the stories we don’t get to share
Two busloads of migrants are dropped off at Elmhurst train station
Ukrainians in Chicago celebrate December Christmas: ‘We want to be united with the rest of the world’
Bittersweet holiday for migrants celebrating their first Christmas in Chicago
Health care services at Pilsen migrant shelter fall short of promises, medical advocates say
The Latest
A woman walks her dog by Big Monster Toys’ iconic large door at its office in West Loop, 21 South Racine Ave., on Tuesday.
Business
Chicago’s Big Monster Toys lays off staff, shuts future operations
The toy design studio on the Near West Side, known for its whimsical workspace, is closed to new business, said partner Sam Unsicker.
By David Roeder
 
Connor Bedard reacts after scoring his lacrosse-style goal Saturday night in St. Louis.
Blackhawks
Praised by Wayne Gretzky, Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard aiming for complete game
Bedard is focusing on his performance in the defensive zone, winning faceoffs and making plays, though the hockey world was buzzing about his lacrosse-style goal Saturday.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Asylum seekers walk inside a waiting area for shuttles near O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 2, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.&nbsp;
Year in review 2023
Here are the top stories that made the news in Chicago in 2023
New arrivals and a new mayor grabbed city headlines while old political figureheads went down and long-standing conflicts flared up. The Sun-Times was there for it all.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Comedian Tom Smothers in January 2010.
Entertainment and Culture
Tom Smothers dies at 86; was half of Smothers Brothers comedy duo
“The Smothers Brothers” show was a turning point in TV history, with its sharp eye for pop culture and daring sketches ridiculing the Establishment and railing against the Vietnam War. Network censors and CBS abruptly canceled the program in 1970.
By Associated Press
 
Neislymar Gonzalez’s two children, a daughter 5 years old and a son 4 years old, at the Central District police station in Chicago.
Immigration
Here’s how to help migrants arriving in Chicago
The city, advocates and community groups are aiming to help the tens of thousands of migrants who have arrived in Chicago with everything from clothes and toiletries to housing.
By Katie Anthony and Catherine Odom
 