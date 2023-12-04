The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 4, 2023
Downstate Illinois News Metro/State

Two SIU students from suburbs killed in Carbondale crash

Francis Martinez, 18, of Des Plaines, and Wolfgang Gustaveson, 19, of Park Ridge, were killed when their truck collided with another truck, Carbondale police said.

By  The Daily Herald
   
Two suburban teens attending Southern Illinois University in Carbondale were killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

Francis M. Martinez, 18, of Des Plaines, and Wolfgang W. Gustaveson, 19, of Park Ridge, died when a truck in which they were riding collided head-on with another truck, Carbondale police said in a news release.

The collision occurred about 7:45 a.m. on a two-lane highway north of campus. The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

Martinez and Gustaveson were majoring in automotive technology, SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said in an email to the school community.

“We are brokenhearted to lose two members of the Saluki family,” Lane wrote. “We extend our deepest condolences to their families and friends.”

