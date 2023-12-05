Menu planner: Chicken thighs with date butter sauce won’t disappoint

Chicken thighs with date butter sauce

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 40 to 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 teaspoons coarse salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

8 large bone-in skin-on chicken thighs

8 dates, pitted and thinly sliced

8 chopped carrots

1 thinly sliced celery stalk

1/2 red onion, sliced into rings

1/2 cup dry white wine (or enough to coat pan evenly)

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/2 cup minced parsley

Heat oven to 400 degrees (conventional) or 375 degrees (convection). Mix together the butter, salt, black pepper and red pepper in a medium bowl. Arrange chicken evenly on sheet pan. Rub butter mixture onto skin. Places dates, carrots, celery and onions in the pan around the chicken. Place pan in oven; carefully pull out rack and pour wine around the chicken. Bake 40 to 45 minutes until skin is crispy. Finish the chicken with a squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkling of parsley. (Adapted from “Cooking Smarter,” Jeremy Scheck, Harper Collins.)

Per serving: 381 calories, 30 grams protein, 21 grams fat (50% calories from fat), 9.9 grams saturated fat, 15 grams carbohydrate, 185 milligrams cholesterol, 662 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Cajun meatloaf with roasted sweet potatoes

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 65 to 70 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds ground turkey breast

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1/3 cup ketchup

1 large green bell pepper, chopped

2 ribs celery, finely chopped

1 tablespoon salt-free Cajun seasoning

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

2 pounds sweet potatoes, halved and cut into 1/2-inch slices

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup salsa

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a roasting pan with cooking spray. For meatloaf: In a large bowl, mix turkey, 1 tablespoon oil, ketchup, bell pepper, celery, salt-free Cajun seasoning, onion powder and hot sauce. Shape into a 9-by-4-inch oval loaf. Place loaf in roasting pan. For potatoes: In another large bowl, combine potatoes, black pepper and 1 tablespoon oil; toss to coat. Arrange potatoes around meatloaf. Bake 65 to 70 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees and potatoes are tender. Spoon salsa over meatloaf the last 10 minutes of cooking. Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes. Slice loaf and serve.

Per serving: 276 calories, 29 grams protein, 5 grams fat (16% calories from fat), 0.6 gram saturated fat, 28 grams carbohydrate, 77 milligrams cholesterol, 261 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Pasta puttanesca with mixed olives and walnuts

Makes 6 servings:

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes plus pasta

1 pound spaghetti or linguine

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup coarsely chopped onion

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 (28-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes

3/4 cup pitted and coarsely chopped mixed olives (green and black)

2 tablespoons drained capers

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

3/4 cup coarsely chopped toasted walnuts

Fresh chopped basil and freshly grated Parmesan cheese for garnish

Cook pasta according to directions; drain. Heat oil in a large saucepan on medium. Add onion; cook 5 minutes or until softened. Add garlic; cook 1 more minute. Stir in tomatoes, olives, capers, tomato paste and red pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cook 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Toss with hot pasta. Sprinkle each plate with walnuts, basil and Parmesan before serving.

Per serving: 361 calories, 10 grams protein, 13 grams fat (32% calories from fat), 1.5 grams saturated fat, 52 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 292 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Oven-roasted open-face turkey reuben sandwiches

Heat oven and a rimmed baking sheet to 450 degrees. In a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat, combine 1/3 cup cider vinegar and 2 tablespoons sugar; bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add 1 (16-ounce) bag coleslaw mix; cover and cook, tossing occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes or until coleslaw is tender. Remove lid; simmer 1 to 2 minutes or until most of liquid has evaporated. In a small bowl, combine 3 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise and 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard. Coat each of 8 slices rye bread with cooking spray. Evenly spread mustard-mayonnaise mixture on each bread slice. Divide and layer 8 slices Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and 1 pound thinly sliced turkey on bread slices. Gently compress each sandwich. Transfer to heated baking sheet. Bake 10 minutes or until toasted on bottom.

Sauteed scallops

Heat 2 tablespoons butter in a nonstick skillet on medium. Add 1 pound bay scallops; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until opaque throughout. Stir in 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 1 tablespoon chopped flat-leaf parsley 3/4 teaspoon coarse salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Serve over rice. Add steamed zucchini, a Boston lettuce salad and a baguette.