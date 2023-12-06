Things to do in Chicago Dec. 7-13: The Mix

Theater
- For its first show in its new permanent home, American Blues Theater presents its annual radio-play adaptation of Frank Capra’s classic film “It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!” The always wonderful production is directed by artistic director Gwendolyn Whiteside with musical direction by company member Michael Mahler. From Dec. 8-31 at American Blues Theater, 5627 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $25-$65. Visit americanbluestheater.com.
- “’Twas the Night Before…” is Cirque du Soleil’s holiday show based on “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Lines from the classic poem inspired this adaptation, filled with acrobatics and music, about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. From Dec. 7-28 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $36+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- John Enright’s “Space Cat Holidays” is a family-friendly show set on the Planet of the Cats on Kitmas Eve as two young kittens make the mistake of answering a riddle and making a request of what appears to be an ancient Egyptian artifact. Adventures ensue with the kittens getting interactive help from the audience. From Dec. 8-Jan. 7 at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark. Tickets: $15 with some pay-what-you-can tickets available. Visit otherworldtheatre.org.
- PlayMakers Laboratory returns after a two-year absence with its sketch show “That’s Weird, Grandma,” which features adaptations of stories written by young authors during creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. From Dec. 8-17 at Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland. Tickets: $15, $25. Visit playmakerslab.org.
- “Stomp,” the percussion performance troupe that uses unconventional instruments — matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, hubcaps and more — returns Dec. 13-31 for a run at Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut. Tickets: $36+. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- Chicago Opera Theater presents the Chicago premiere of Dmitri Shostakovich’s “The Nose.” Based on a short story by Nikolai Gogol, the absurdist opera is the story of a Soviet bureaucrat named Kovalyov (Aleksey Bogdanov) who wakes up one morning to discover his nose (Curtis Bannister) has taken on a life of its own. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $45-$135. Visit chicagooperatheater.org.
- Gregory Stewart performs his show “Just One of Those Things (And More): The Nat King Cole Story,” a musical tribute to the legendary singer who made an indelible mark on the music industry during the height of racial and social unrest. From Dec. 8-Jan. 7 at Venus Cabaret Theatre, 3745 N. Southport. Tickets: $60-$70. Visit mercurytheaterchicago.com.
- Ramona Rotten and Denver Hoffman’s “The Mechanical Messiah” is the story of John Murray Spear, a 19th century radical, who attempted to usher in a Utopian future using the powers of the spirit world and modern technology. From Dec. 8-16 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland. Tickets: $15. Visit trapdoortheatre.com.
- “The Sandra Delgado Experience” features the actress-singer celebrating Latine culture in a performance weaving song, story and personal connections. At 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland. Tickets: $35. Visit epiphanychi.com.
- The Second City troupe delivers seasonal satire in this comedy revue “What the Elf?” At 5 and 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn. Tickets: $30-$48. Visit atthemac.org. Dec. 18-31 at Metropolis Performing Arts Center, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights. Tickets: $35-$50. Visit metropolisarts.com.
- The Sarah Siddons Society presents a performance of “Noor Inayat Khan: The Forgotten Spy,” a one-woman play written and performed by Almanya Narula, about a British spy who fought the Nazis and played an integral role in the Allied victory of World War II. At 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway. Tickets: $10-$25. Visit sarahsiddonssociety.org/events.
The Nutcracker
- “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” reimagines the classic holiday ballet as a contemporary dance spectacle set amidst hip hop culture and the sights and sounds of New York City. Hip-hop pioneer Kurtis “The Breaks” Blow serves as the show’s MC. From Dec. 12-17. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: $35+. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- The holiday favorite “Duke It Out! Nutcracker” pairs Tchaikovsky’s classical score with the Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn version performed by Quintet Attacca, Braeburn Brass and Dance Chicago. At 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $15. Visit musicinstitute.org/nch.
- Presented by Hyde Park School of Dance, this version features more than 100 dancers performing ballet, modern dance and hip-hop. At 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 1 and 6 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Mandel Hall, University of Chicago, 1131 E. 57th. Tickets: $13-$35, children 5 and under free. Visit hydeparkdance.org.
- Celebrate the holiday season with Ballet Chicago’s staging of the holiday classic. At 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 2, 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport. Tickets: $20-$60. Visit athenaeumcenter.org. At 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 1, 5 p.m. Dec. 17 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $15-$65. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.
Dance
- Chicago Tap Allstars celebrate the season with “Winter Wonderland,” their first holiday-themed performance featuring M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago Tap Theatre and independent tap dancers as well as young performers. At 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. Tickets: $25. Visit chicagotapallstars.eventbrite.com.
Music
- Rapper and singer Doja Cat recently had her first solo No. 1 hit with “Paint the Town Red,” a swaggering tune built around a sample of Dionne Warwick’s 1963 hit “Walk on By.” It’s from her recent album, “Scarlet,” which is featured when she brings her tour to town, with Ice Spice opening, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $87+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Andrew Bird’s Gezelligheid Concerts have become a holiday tradition. Over multiple nights, Bird draws from his vast songbook for an evening of indie-folk favorites and traditional holiday tunes. He manages to pull off the cozy (Gezelligheid = cozy in Dutch) even in the soaring vastness of Fourth Presbyterian Church. Margaret Glaspy and Julian Lage open at 8 p.m. Dec. 7-8 and 11-15 at 126 E. Chestnut. Tickets: $56-$61. Visit jamusa.com.
- Trumpeter/composer Keyon Harrold celebrates his upcoming album, “Foreverland,” due out Jan. 19. A go-to performer for Jay-Z, Beyonce, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg and more, Harrold was hailed as “the future of the trumpet” by Wynton Marsalis. From Dec. 7-10 at Jazz Showcase, 806 S. Plymouth. Tickets: $25-$45. Visit jazzshowcase.com.
- Anjimile tours behind his new album, “The King,” which has drawn acclaim thanks to its raw, unapologetic themes of being a Black trans musician in America. At 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport. Tickets: $18, $20. Visit lh-st.com.
- The beloved Mexican-American rock band Los Lobos has for decades captivated audiences with its blend of rock, Tex-Mex, country, blues, R&B and traditional Mexican folk. Founded in 1973 by David Hidalgo, Louis Perez, Caesar Rosas and Conrad Lozano, the band is celebrating 50 years together. Them Coulee Boys open at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield. Tickets: $55+. Visit jamusa.com.
- Enjoy a Big Easy Christmas with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, as the iconic New Orleans-based ensemble celebrates its 60th anniversary. At 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Tickets: $48-$68. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus celebrates its 40th anniversary with “The Big 4-0, ho, ho!,” a celebration of CGMC’s holiday favorites performed over the last 40 years. Join in the fun at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $39+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
Museums
- A new exhibit, “Solve,” is organized around five core skills that are often employed by puzzle designers: observation, correlation, pattern recognition, computational thinking and executive thinking. Featured objects and stories illustrate each of these skills and give the solver a framework to use when encountering puzzles across any facet of their lives. From Dec. 8-March 31 at Design Museum of Chicago, 72 E. Randolph. Admission is free. Visit designchicago.org.
Movies
- From Dec. 8-24 at the Music Box Theatre, Santa welcomes filmgoers who want to sing along with the gang (Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, etc.) in “White Christmas” and cheer for Jimmy Stewart in “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Plus sing holiday carols beforehand led by organist Dennis Scott. At 3733 N. Southport. Tickets: $10-$14, double feature $15-$21. Visit musicboxtheatre.com.
- Members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs john Williams’ score to John Hughes’ hilarious and heartwarming movie “Home Alone” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $99+. Visit cso.org.
- Facets presents its Holiday Detour Film Series, featuring films that use their seasonal setting to challenge the holiday canon: Wong Kar-Wai’s “2046,” Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns,” Douglas Sirk’s “All That Heaven Allows,” Lynne Ramsay’s “Morvern Caller,” Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury’s “Inside,” and Billy Wilder’s “The Apartment.” From Dec. 8-10, 15-17 at Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton. Tickets: $12, series pass $40. Visit facets.org.
Holiday Fun
- One of a Kind Show returns for its annual holiday shopping extravaganza featuring more than 500 artists and makers. Find everything from fine art and furniture to jewelry and apparel. Plus live entertainment, activities and more. From Dec. 7-10 at The Mart, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, 7th Floor. Admission: $15. Visit oneofakindshowchicago.com.
- The Clark Street Cookie Crawl takes place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 10 on Clark from Fullerton to Diversey. Participating businesses will each feature a holiday cookie. Plus pictures with Santa, carolers, craft stations, hot chocolate and more. Tickets: $25, $75 for groups of four. Visit lincolnparkchamber.com.
- JCC Chicago presents 8 Nights of Hanukkah (Dec. 7-14), the annual celebration of the Jewish holiday with the lighting of the first Hanukkah candle plus games, music, entertainers and more. Events are scheduled in the city and suburbs throughout Hanukkah. For a complete list of events, go to jccchicago.org/8nights/.
