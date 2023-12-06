The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Sports Outdoors

A jumble of jumbo perch and history

With the perch being caught on southern Lake Michigan in recent weeks, there’s also been some giant jumbos caught with some history jumbled in.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE A jumble of jumbo perch and history
Jim O’Neil holds a pair of jumbo perch caught off downtown Chicago last week. Provided photo

Jim O’Neil holds a pair of jumbo perch caught off downtown Chicago last week.

Provided

For some folks fishing perch the last month on southern Lake Michigan, from Indiana to downtown Chicago, it’s a jumble of jumbos and history.

On Nov. 25, Bill Bercik, 87, caught a 15 1/2-inch perch on a Whiting/Robertsdale Boat Club outing in Indiana. Perch America member John Rokosz said it weighed 1 pound, 8 ounces at the club.

Rokosz said Bercik, a retired dentist in Whiting who caught numerous notable jumbos in his life, typically sticks with 8-pound monofilament line with flies he tied and minnows.

Bill Bercik holds a jumbo yellow perch caught at Gary Light late last month. Provided by John Rokosz

Bill Bercik holds a jumbo yellow perch caught at Gary Light late last month.

Provided by John Rokosz

Bercik’s dad William was a mayor of Whiting. When he died of of a heart attack on a fishing trip in northern Wisconsin, Bercik’s mother, Mary, was appointed mayor. She ran in the next election and became the first woman elected mayor in Indiana, according to the Whiting Historical Society. Bercik’s brother Robert also served as a mayor of Whiting.

As befits someone with interests in outdoors and politics, Bercik is an avid Sun-Times reader.

Then Jim O’Neil, who does the restarted “Midwest Outdoors Podcast,” texted last week, “Catching some of the biggest jumbos we’ve seen in a minute.”

They were catching handfuls of perch of 13 to 15 inches fishing off downtown Chicago.

The topper came when his “buddy Mitch Cohan [caught] a Fish of the Week, if not Year.”

It measured 15.75 inches and weighed 2 pounds.

Mitch Cohan with a 2-pound yellow perch caught off downtown Chicago. Provided by Jim O’Neil

Mitch Cohan with a 2-pound yellow perch caught off downtown Chicago.

Provided by Jim O’Neil

“[Cohan] was my first student at Marist when I was an assistant coach at Marist as a college student,” O’Neil texted.

Cohan, who comes from Mt. Greenwood, “Loves perch fishing,” according O’Neil. “We are catching them all on artificials: Spoons, jigs, blades, and plastics, no live bait.”

Yellow perch records are som of longest standing in both in Indiana and Illinois.

Roy Burkel Jr. caught Indiana’s record (2 pounds, 8 ounces) in 1981 from a Vigo County gravel pit. Joe Grega caught the Illinois record (2-8.75) on Jan. 5, 1974 from the old Arrowhead Club Lake in Will County.

 Illinois hunting

When preliminary harvest totals come for the overall firearm deer season, I will post at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors. Muzzleloader season is Friday to Sunday.

Showtime

Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo (icefishexpo.com) is Friday to Sunday at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Stray Cast

Is our early ice or Bulls’ winning streaks more ephemeral?

Next Up In Sports
Blackhawks lose shootout to Predators as Arvid Soderblom’s rebound issues continue
Confident, defensive-minded West Aurora beats Oswego East with style
Cubs manager Craig Counsell making impact in several areas of organization
Call it what you will, but this sure looks like a White Sox rebuild
The Sho’ goes on: Cubs don’t think they have been eliminated from Shohei Ohtani race
White Sox agree to terms with free-agent pitcher Erick Fedde
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Daughter chooses abusive partners, loses our trust
She’s been avoiding parents ever since they asked her to stop bringing over women who steal from her and lie to her.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., is shown at a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5.
Other Views
Congress must protect our privacy rights by stopping ‘warrantless surveillance’
Law enforcement routinely circumvents laws meant to protect privacy, by purchasing peoples’ personal information via data brokers. Sen. Dick Durbin should do more to stop it, the head of Lucy Parsons Lab writes.
By Freddy Martinez
 
Young Mahito feels lost at the country estate where he moves after the death of his mother in “The Boy and the Heron.”
Movies and TV
‘The Boy and the Heron,’ the great Miyazaki’s latest attempt at a swan song, uplifts and inspires
Troubled boy enters a dimension teeming with bizarre creatures in animator’s elegant and beautiful adventure.
By Richard Roeper
 
Jacques Rivera speaks to reporters at the Dirksen Federal Building in 2018, after a jury awarded him $17.5 million from the city of Chicago. Rivera spent more than 20 years in prison after he was framed for a 1988 murder by former Chicago police Det. Reynaldo Guevara.
Police Reform
Chicago taxpayers have paid nearly $700 million since 2000 in lawsuits by people who claimed they were framed by police
The tally of 300 cases includes nearly $140 million paid to lawyers for the city and $537 million paid to plaintiffs.
By Andy Grimm
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 