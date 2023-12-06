A jumble of jumbo perch and history

For some folks fishing perch the last month on southern Lake Michigan, from Indiana to downtown Chicago, it’s a jumble of jumbos and history.

On Nov. 25, Bill Bercik, 87, caught a 15 1/2-inch perch on a Whiting/Robertsdale Boat Club outing in Indiana. Perch America member John Rokosz said it weighed 1 pound, 8 ounces at the club.

Rokosz said Bercik, a retired dentist in Whiting who caught numerous notable jumbos in his life, typically sticks with 8-pound monofilament line with flies he tied and minnows.

Bill Bercik holds a jumbo yellow perch caught at Gary Light late last month. Provided by John Rokosz

Bercik’s dad William was a mayor of Whiting. When he died of of a heart attack on a fishing trip in northern Wisconsin, Bercik’s mother, Mary, was appointed mayor. She ran in the next election and became the first woman elected mayor in Indiana, according to the Whiting Historical Society. Bercik’s brother Robert also served as a mayor of Whiting.

As befits someone with interests in outdoors and politics, Bercik is an avid Sun-Times reader.

Then Jim O’Neil, who does the restarted “Midwest Outdoors Podcast,” texted last week, “Catching some of the biggest jumbos we’ve seen in a minute.”

They were catching handfuls of perch of 13 to 15 inches fishing off downtown Chicago.

The topper came when his “buddy Mitch Cohan [caught] a Fish of the Week, if not Year.”

It measured 15.75 inches and weighed 2 pounds.

Mitch Cohan with a 2-pound yellow perch caught off downtown Chicago. Provided by Jim O’Neil

“[Cohan] was my first student at Marist when I was an assistant coach at Marist as a college student,” O’Neil texted.

Cohan, who comes from Mt. Greenwood, “Loves perch fishing,” according O’Neil. “We are catching them all on artificials: Spoons, jigs, blades, and plastics, no live bait.”

Yellow perch records are som of longest standing in both in Indiana and Illinois.

Roy Burkel Jr. caught Indiana’s record (2 pounds, 8 ounces) in 1981 from a Vigo County gravel pit. Joe Grega caught the Illinois record (2-8.75) on Jan. 5, 1974 from the old Arrowhead Club Lake in Will County.

Illinois hunting

When preliminary harvest totals come for the overall firearm deer season, I will post at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors. Muzzleloader season is Friday to Sunday.

Showtime

Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo (icefishexpo.com) is Friday to Sunday at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

