The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Sophie and Isabelle Lynch’s living room features stained glass windows and vintage furniture they’ve collected over the years.

Sophie and Isabelle Lynch’s living room features stained glass windows and vintage furniture they’ve collected over the years.

Provided

Architecture and Design Entertainment and Culture News

The apartment Chicago is falling in love with

After looking for a subleaser on Facebook Marketplace, sisters Sophie and Isabelle Lynch’s apartment became the center of viral posts fawning over the 1886 home.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE The apartment Chicago is falling in love with
SHARE The apartment Chicago is falling in love with

When identical twins Sophie and Isabelle Lynch listed their apartment on Facebook Marketplace looking for a subleaser, they worried there wouldn’t be any bites. Their post was coming as winter arrives in on Chicago, and they planned to move in the middle of the month. 

That was until posts on X and TikTok of their apartment caught the attention of thousands of Chicagoans — and admirers from afar — who started to gush over the rental’s vintage details.

Fretwork and built-ins in Sophie and Isabelle Lynch’s vintage apartment caught the eye of millions of users online.

Fretwork and built-ins in Sophie and Isabelle Lynch’s vintage apartment caught the eye of millions of users online.

Provided

The three-bedroom, one-bath apartment in Wicker Park was listed for $2,350 a month with the lease starting this month and an option to renew in August.

A post on X with 1.6 million views and 46,000 likes simply reads, “this apartment on marketplace taunts me.”

One TikTok, which has garnered over 100,000 views and 15,000 likes, described the apartment as “MAGICAL!!!!” 

“Oh my god I just saw this listed on marketplace last night and my jaw was on the floor,” one of almost 300 TikTok comments read.

The Queen Anne-style residence was built in 1886 and the sisters’ apartment boasts intricate fretwork — even above the shower — along with stained glass windows, french doors and an inviting outdoor patio. 

Sophie and Isabelle Lynch’s bathroom includes fretwork above the shower, wood paneling and a clawfoot tub.

Sophie and Isabelle Lynch’s bathroom includes fretwork above the shower, wood paneling and a clawfoot tub.

Provided

The bathroom centers around a claw-foot tub nestled among the wood paneling that makes its way through the entire apartment. The sisters complemented its classic style with dried bouquets that hang above the faucet and other vintage knickknacks.

Neither of the pair had seen the apartment in-person when they decided to apply for it as they moved to Chicago in 2018. Like those fawning over it online now, they fell in love with the details of the home and instantly knew, “I want to live there.”

Originally from Ottawa, the 34-year-old sisters are art historians, and pride themselves on their furniture collection — most pieces are over 100 years old, and sourced secondhand.

The built-in that commands one of the room’s of Sophie and Isabelle Lynch’s apartment is a focal point of the space.

The built-in that commands one of the room’s of Sophie and Isabelle Lynch’s apartment is a focal point of the space.

Provided

“I hope that we’re seeing a shift that people are getting sick of living in white boxes and are starting to appreciate the charms of a historical home,” Isabelle Lynch said. 

The sisters are moving to Paris this month and — sorry to break it to fans of the apartment — have just found another renter to take over the space. 

“We were hoping we would find someone that would appreciate it and loves it and sees how great it is,” Isabelle Lynch said.

Their next journey doing research in Paris means less-breathtaking university housing is in their future, but they’re confident they’ll still make their next place home.

Chicago
Shedd Aquarium welcomes orphaned 8-week-old sea otter pup
Columnists
Work downtown or stay home?
Theater
Gorgeous ‘Boop!’ builds a colorful, tuneful, graceful world for cartoon heroine
View More Stories In Entertainment and Culture
The Latest
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in 2022.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Defense: ‘Computer mistake,’ not pressure from Ed Burke, caused delays in Burger King work
City Hall bureaucracy took center stage in former Ald. Ed Burke’s corruption trial Thursday as one of the finer disputed points in the case came to a head.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
Curie’s Taevion Collier (21) looks on during the game against Phillips.
High School Basketball
Taevion Collier, Cliff Alexander’s brother, emerges as a major factor in Curie’s win against Phillips
Collier and his coach, Mike Oliver, knew it was impossible for Collier to live up to his brother’s legend. Instead, Collier did things the Curie way. He waited his turn.
By Michael O’Brien
 
The South Lot (lower left corner) outside Soldier Field is one of several sites under consideration as a location for a new Bears stadium.
Bears
Could Bears stay on lakefront? Team researching Soldier Field parking lot for new stadium
The Bears’ decision to have a surveyor examine the South Lot of Soldier Field, as a source confirmed Thursday, is the latest example of the team exploring options for a new stadium outside of Arlington Heights.
By Patrick Finley and Fran Spielman
 
The Century and Consumers Buildings in Chicago.
Editorials
Landmarks commission must move to protect historic Century and Consumers buildings
A vote in favor of designating both skyscrapers as landmarks is the right way to go. It tells the feds the city wants the two historic properties saved.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The buildings at 202 and 220 S. State St. as seen earlier this year. The three-story building between them has since been demolished.
Business
City panel backs landmarks label for two State Street buildings
The federally-owned towers date from the early 20th century and could still be torn down, but the decision of the Commission on Chicago Landmarks could increase pressure to preserve them.
By David Roeder
 