Chicago outdoors: Art of the floats and homage to teachers of lakefront perch fishing
Paul Pezalla’s photo of his handmade floats in late sun and Arden Katz remembering his perch mentors at the Monstrose Horseshoe are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
WILD OF THE WEEK
Paul Pezalla emailed the photo above, described as “A bunch of my handmade floats picking up the last sun of the day.” It stretches the definition of Wild of the Week in a good way.
LAST WORD
“I learned from the best when 14 or 15 on the [Montrose] Horseshoe with “Kenosha Ray” and Clint. They were fishing with jigs. They would go home when their fish basket was full. There were days I didn’t even fish, I just stared at them for hours. They fished with good rods and reels, not [#@$].”
Arden Katz, describing 40 years ago when he learned to fish perch on the lakefront
WILD TIMES
HUNTER SAFETY
Jan. 12-13: Bourbonnais, (815) 933-9400
SHOWTIME
Sunday, Dec. 10: Final day, Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo, Oshkosh, Wis.
Click herefor the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.
FISH GATHERINGS
Tuesday, Dec. 12: Mike Feldmann, fisheries technician, Forest Preserves of Cook County, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m., chicagolandmuskiehunters.org/meetingschedule.asp
Wednesday, Dec. 13: IDNR biologist Seth Love, focused on Heidecke Lake muskies, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m., facebook.com/groups/281138376820
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Sunday, Dec. 10: Final day, muzzleloader deer season
Monday, Dec. 11: Second lottery, spring turkey, begins
Tuesday, Dec. 12: Scaup, central zone, second season, daily bag one, begins
YOUTH HUNT
Dec. 31: Deadline to apply annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt (aged 10-17), scheduled for Jan. 15; go online to register; questions, call (217) 785-8060.
ILLUMINATION
Through Jan. 6: Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum. Electric Illumination – an 18-and-older late-night experience – will feature a new curated disco and house music soundtrack from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 15 and 22; and an ’80s music-themed dance party Dec. 29, featuring hits from Prince, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Journey, Madonna, Talking Heads and more. For tickets, go to mortonarb.org and in-person at the Arboretum Visitor Center during operating hours. Pricing begins at $18.