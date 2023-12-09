The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Chicago outdoors: Art of the floats and homage to teachers of lakefront perch fishing

Paul Pezalla’s photo of his handmade floats in late sun and Arden Katz remembering his perch mentors at the Monstrose Horseshoe are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Paul Pezalla’s handmade floats catching the last sun of the day. Credit: Paul Pezalla

Paul Pezalla’s handmade floats catching the last sun of the day.

Paul Pezalla

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Paul Pezalla emailed the photo above, described as “A bunch of my handmade floats picking up the last sun of the day.” It stretches the definition of Wild of the Week in a good way.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

LAST WORD

“I learned from the best when 14 or 15 on the [Montrose] Horseshoe with “Kenosha Ray” and Clint. They were fishing with jigs. They would go home when their fish basket was full. There were days I didn’t even fish, I just stared at them for hours. They fished with good rods and reels, not [#@$].”

Arden Katz, describing 40 years ago when he learned to fish perch on the lakefront

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Jan. 12-13: Bourbonnais, (815) 933-9400

SHOWTIME

Sunday, Dec. 10: Final day, Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo, Oshkosh, Wis.

Click herefor the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Dec. 12: Mike Feldmann, fisheries technician, Forest Preserves of Cook County, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m., chicagolandmuskiehunters.org/meetingschedule.asp

Wednesday, Dec. 13: IDNR biologist Seth Love, focused on Heidecke Lake muskies, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m., facebook.com/groups/281138376820

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Sunday, Dec. 10: Final day, muzzleloader deer season

Monday, Dec. 11: Second lottery, spring turkey, begins

Tuesday, Dec. 12: Scaup, central zone, second season, daily bag one, begins

YOUTH HUNT

Dec. 31: Deadline to apply annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt (aged 10-17), scheduled for Jan. 15; go online to register; questions, call (217) 785-8060.

ILLUMINATION

Through Jan. 6: Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton ArboretumElectric Illumination – an 18-and-older late-night experience – will feature a new curated disco and house music soundtrack from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 15 and 22; and an ’80s music-themed dance party Dec. 29, featuring hits from Prince, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Journey, Madonna, Talking Heads and more. For tickets, go to mortonarb.org and in-person at the Arboretum Visitor Center during operating hours. Pricing begins at $18.

