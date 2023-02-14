The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today starts off upbeat and joyful! However, as the day wears on, you and people around you might be cranky. Frankly, if you have social plans, you will be better off celebrating on Friday. (Just saying.) Timing is everything.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This morning life looks promising. However, later in the day, you might find yourself having money squabbles or problems with debt, credit, disputed inheritances and insurance issues. Ouch. It’s a challenging day. (Things look better at the end of the week.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Practice patience and tolerance when dealing with partners and close friends. This morning will be easy because everyone’s in a good mood. But as the day wears on, grumpiness sets in and tempers might flare. Just a thought: Friday night is a much better night to celebrate Valentines.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Work-related travel is likely for some of you, especially earlier in the day. You might be encouraged by working with groups because this will help you get a lot done. Difficulties with coworkers, pets and perhaps health issues might arise later in the day. And so it goes.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This starts out like a seriously feel-good day! You are up for fun and social occasions. (Many of you are celebrating Valentines.) The truth of the matter is that this week, Friday is a better day to go out and have fun. Do with that what you will. (I’m going out Friday.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This morning, you might get help from others or encouraging financial news that looks promising for you, your family situation or your home. A group might even gather where you live. However, as the day wears on, difficulties with authority figures (including parents) are challenging. Oh dear.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is one of those days. It begins on a happy note for you. You feel upbeat and warm to others. “Hail fellow, well met!” However, as this day wears on, you might find yourself at odds with siblings, relatives and neighbors. You personally might feel grumpy. That’s no fun. (Friday is a fun day.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Business and commerce are favored this morning; in fact, money issues look promising! Nevertheless, this day turn’s completely around because later in the day, squabbles about money, property and possessions will likely take place. Bummer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign, which means you have an edge over all the other signs. In fact, this morning you feel upbeat and encouraged about social possibilities, perhaps a date on Valentines? Actually, the truth of the matter is that Friday is a much better day to celebrate Valentines than today. Factoid.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You feel quite content this morning, even hopeful. Unfortunately, as this day wears on, you will experience some dark clouds on your horizon. Arguments with work colleagues along with health issues and problems with pets might be a handful.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Power breakfasts and lunch meetings will go well today because you are a happy camper, especially dealing with friends and groups. However, later in the day, romantic squabbles as well as difficulties with kids are a challenge. (Note: Friday is a lovely day to celebrate Valentines.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You make a wonderful impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today. In fact, discussions earlier in the day might lead to a boost in your income. (We like!) Trust your money-making ideas. However, as the day wears on, difficulties with family members might arise. Chaos and challenges on the home front are likely. Cope as best you can.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Enrico Colantoni (1963) shares your birthday. You are saucy, playful and forever youthful. You have your own particular style. You’re willing to try new things and test the limits. This year is full of exciting changes and a chance to expand your personal freedom. Explore new opportunities. Trust your intuition. You might travel more.

