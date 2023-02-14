Early coho reports are coming in as well as ongoing perch on southern Lake Michigan

Early coho in Chicago and ongoing perch on southern Lake Michigan lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report; ice is retreating inland.

The photo at the top of Casey Shell came from his father Jim Shell, who also sent a good explanation about fishing lake trout in a winter like this (see the LAKEFRONT) report below.

LAKEFRONT COHO

Mid-February and already there are coho reports as far north at St. Joseph, Michigan.

Ray Raymond with his first coho of the year. Provided by Quinn Wunar

On Monday, Quinn Wunar tweeted the photo above and this:

I was feeling cocky and took my float and fly out vs my guy Ray Raymond this afternoon at burnham and he got the first Chicago coho

Last week, he found coho limits with a friend in Indiana and tweeted:

Believe it or not, I found a berm out of the wind. Also, brought help.

Success with coho leads to well-prepared coho as in below:

Early oho, one of the best eating fish around Chicago fishing, properly prepared. Quinn Wunar

On Thursday, John Carlson messaged:

Your Wednesday fishing report for Portage on the Coho is spot on. Caught 10 in an hour and forty five minutes today! All released. Spawn sacks under a float. 4 feet deep. Inside the break wall in the shallows. Schools moving in and out. Be ready when they come in!

Randy Hall with coho Sunday from Michigan City Pier. Provided by Slez’s Bait

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted the photo above and this:

Coho action has been very good for most since Sunday fishing Portage Riverwalk and Michigan city peir. Skein,squid and tube jigs tipped with waxworms best baits.

LAKEFRONT PERCH

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this from Indiana;

Hi Dale - I made out on the big lake Saturday with friend Tom Spence to go for yellow perch and a little coho action. We fell on a massive school of full grown perch and were able to limit out in a couple hours. The one fish in my right hand measured at 15.5 with a girth of 11.5 my pb and pretty sure that will never get toppled so what was already a great day got even sweeter with that one, we also caught a couple Coho later in the day. Open water fishing in February is always a good thing. The real excitement starts in a couple weeks on Braidwood!!

That is a perch of a lifetime. As to Braidwood, he is not alone in getting antsy.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Great perch action last few days in 55 to 60ft of water straight out of burns ditch and west towards Gary light. Big perch and lots of limits. Xl fatheads and Rosie red minnows being best for the perch. It is February wind is gonna blow hard south couple days and north couple days and keep boats off the perch for a bit. Over 100 boats fishing perch Sunday

Jeffrey Williams messaged Sunday:

Fished for 13 hours yesterday at navy pier, 4 perch and 1 laker, one thing i saw was a couple people taking over their perch limit, try calling IDNR, no answer......

The IDNR has been active on the lakefront, especially in the typical winter perch areas. To report violations, call the IDNR at (877) 236-7529.

NAVY PIER ANGLING

The north side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. The discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, if out by 10 a.m.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at the Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit card only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday), but call (312) 745-2910 first to make sure someone is there.

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

PIER PASSES

The $10 pier passes, which allow legal access to select piers at Jackson Park, Burnham, DuSable, Diversey, Belmont and Montrose harbors, may be bought at Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit-card only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday), but call (312) 745-2910 first to make sure someone is there.

POWERTON

Boat fishing reopens Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Hours through April 30 are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

STURGEON

Samuel O’Connell registered a 162.6 lbs., F4 female speared on Lake Poygan. Provided by the Wisconsin DNR.

Sturgeon spearing season, previous permits required, opened Saturday on the Winnebago system in Wisconsin.

Through Monday, the biggest fish taken so far, 162.6 pounds, was speared by Samuel O’Connell (above). The season could last until Feb. 26, but will close earlier if certain quotas are hit.

Here’s the lead to Monday’s update from the Wisconsin DNR:

Feb. 13, 2023 Harvest Update

With the warm temperatures, today was again a slow day for spearing on the Winnebago system. In total, 127 fish were harvested throughout the system, with 100 from Lake Winnebago (7 juvenile females, 53 adult females, 40 males) and 27 from the Upriver lakes (1 juvenile female, 9 adult females, 17 males). This weekend, many spearers were seen pulling their shacks on both Lake Winnebago and the Upriver lakes before the forecasted warm weather and rain set for tomorrow. View the full details in today’s full harvest report.

AREA LAKES

Conditions vary wildly with lakes open or opening south while northern areas still have some fishable ice.

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

We are still fishing Crystal Lake 6-8 inches of ice. I am going out Thursday again and can update customers at my store. The attitudes of the anglers is swinging to thoughts of spring. Unfortunately the forecast looks like the next 30 days in not great for ice or open water.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. Area lakes-Last weekend the second first ice season was upon us. This past weekend it has left us. The warm temps and rain of this past week deteriorated the ice on lakes south of I-80. Open water opportunities should present itself by the weekend. On another note. The Tinley Park fishing and travel expo starts this Friday and runs through Sunday. Come see me at booth #603 and catch my seminar on local waters Saturday at 6pm. Hope to see everyone there. Here is the nature pic of the week. Snack time for the backyard bunny. TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Nature photo of backyard rabbit snacking. Provided by Ken “Husker” O’Malley

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Closed. Scheduled to reopen March 1.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Shorelines are giving way. Ice is very variable, varying from 1-5 inches.

COOLING LAKES

Heidecke, LaSalle and Braidwood are closed.

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON: Boating fishing reopens Wednesday, Feb. 15. Hours through April 30 are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Fishing is sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

SPRING LAKE: Back to regular hours.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the season.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

Fishing Report – 2/12/2023 Mike Norris Big Green – Lake trout are active in depths from 45 - 120 feet and can be caught with jigging spoons tipped with cisco meat. Anglers are seeing them with their electronics wherever they drill a hole, but they are hard to get to bite due to the full moon cycle this past weekend. There are times where schools of white bass are passing through and they are running 16 – 18 inches which is larger than normal. Fox Lake – Crappie fishing is good with fish measuring up to 14-inches. You will have to sort through the numerous smaller fish though. Try fishing for the crappies with a jig and minnow in 12-feet of water near Maple Point. Northern pike fishing is also good in the Jug with tip-ups baited with medium or large shiners. Little Green Lake – Fishing for walleyes and crappies has improved. Try fishing right before dark or early in the morning for crappies with jigs tipped with wax worms or crappie minnows. Walleyes are fair at night on tip-ups baited with medium shiners.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Staff at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay said, as Tuesday, the usual ice-fishing spots for whitefish are not accessible; the bays have good ice.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Closed. Scheduled to reopen April 1.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Matt Mullady with smallmouth bass from the Kankakee River. Provided

Matt Mullady texted the photo above and this on Wednesday:

Slid fish over 5 feet of shore ice to land

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

There’s been some early coho action (see top) and the ongoing perch action with the occasional lake trout or steelhead mixed in. And, as Jim Casey points out below, lake trout.’

Casey Shell with a big Chicago lakefront lake trout Jim Shell

Jim Shell emailed the photo above, and the breakdown and YouTube video below:

Hi Dale, There have been many reports of the great lake trout fishing off of Chicago and Indiana shores. This has been a pattern we’ve been on for the past 5 years now. November thru late March if the weather cooperates, you can catch many lake trout just off the Chicago skyline. With the very mild winter this year, we’ve been able to get out quite a few times lately. This past Sunday the weather was nearly perfect to be out in mid February. Sunny, air temperatures hitting near 50 degrees and very light west winds. We launched at Burnham harbor, which is a very short run to get to the lighthouse. Lake trout are scattered along the long breakwalls, both inside the Chicago harbor and the outside. Everyone always asks what to use. Lakers are not picky, most any type of lure will work. The most important thing is fishing close to the bottom. Both casting and trolling, whichever is your preference. Here’s a video of our day. We fished for 4 hours and boated 12 nice lake trout. Thought you would like the pictures, the City makes a great backdrop! Jim & Casey Shell

He’s got that right.

Lori Ralph at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan texted:

Good morning ,Spotty reports here and there on some trout off the pier.Alit of folks think the pier is not fishable cuz the harbor has no signage as how to get to the pier.

LaSALLE LAKE

Closed. Scheduled to reopen March 15.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

Arden Katz said bluegill are good and caught them up to 8 3⁄ 4 inches (they take sorting) on Monona Bay, where there is 8-10 inches of ice. Lots of people out.

MAZONIA

Ice fishing is done.

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Dana Kolzow with her dog Hanna and their 25-inch walleye. Provided by Kurt’s Island Sportshop

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Good travel conditions for anglers on the ice this past week. The snow on top was easily traversed by ATV users with wheels. Tracks and snowmobiles that much easier. While trucks are working their way across more and more lakes. I personally found some areas with up to three layers of frozen slush (gray ice) and very soft ice underneath. Total thickness was 21, but a sign of concern where ice on the main lake was firm nearly all the way through. High pressure came with some wonderful sunshine, but seemed to hold back on the fishes’ appetites a bit. Certain species did react better than others, it just took patience to get a bite going. Northern Pike: Poor-Good – Following some unusual tough fishing Pike action picked up. Tip-ups in as deep as 10’ to as little as 3’ produced using large shiners. Tops for the week, a 40 brute! Yellow Perch: Poor-Good – Weed bite was better than deep for the most part this week. Minnows or light spoons (Vinglas, Pimples) tipped with waxies. Along drop-offs of sand to mud a few reports of Perch on wigglers/Hali combos and one report of nice Perch hitting #3 Rippin Raps. Crappie: Poor-Good – Best over deeper basins of 24-35’. Rattle lures in glow, white, gold tipped with waxies and tip-downs baited with rosies. Weed Crappies tougher. Fish holding tight to bottom on most lakes. Small jigs/plastics and very little movement needed to entice bites. Bluegill: Poor-Good – Bite best in the afternoons. Gills taking teardrop style jigs tipped with waxies and plastics in 5-10’ weeds. Wind on Saturday (2/10) made hole hopping tough. Gills (like Crappies) held tighter to bottom. Walleye: Poor-Fair – High pressure really seemed to have taken its toll on the Walleyes appetites. Very early morning (pre-dawn) and again at dusk. Smaller sucker minnows and small shiners best. Some action on jigging Raps, Hyper Glides. Largemouth Bass: Poor-Fair – Tip-ups with smaller shiners meant for Pike best in 5-10’ of weeds. Conditions are still very good as of this early report. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday morning before forecasted rain for Tuesday (2/14) as temps will reach upper 40’s will make things a bit messy again. By Thursday, highs in upper teens and snow will change travel dependent on how much rain/snow we get. But by Saturday (2/18) mild temps back into the mid- 30’s. The weekend covers the new moon period, typically a good time for daytime fishing. Upcoming Ice Fishing Tournaments Feb 18th – Lake Tomahawk Family Fisheree Feb 18th – Mercer Lions Club Jamboree Feb 25th – Northwoods Chapter of Muskies Inc. – Kids Ice Fishing Day Feb 25th – Newbold Fire Department – 2nd Annual

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Randy Hall with coho Sunday from Michigan City Pier. Provided by Slez’s Bait

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted the photo above and this:

Coho action has been very good for most since Sunday fishing Portage Riverwalk and Michigan city peir. Skein,squid and tube jigs tipped with waxworms best baits. Great perch action last few days in 55 to 60ft of water straight out of burns ditch and west towards Gary light. Big perch and lots of limits. Xl fatheads and Rosie red minnows being best for the perch. But it is February wind is gonna blow hard south couple days and north couple days and keep boats off the perch for a bit. Over 100 boats fishing perch Sunday

Christina Petrites at Stan’s Bait & Tackle Center in Hammond emailed:

Hi, Dale! Even though fishing is really starting to sizzle for an early season, all you guys remember: it’s Valentines Day. While love is in the air, here’s what is going on locally in the fishing world: Fishing is starting to heat up on Lake Michigan; Coho are being caught from Gary Lighthouse east to Saint Joseph, trolling in 8-25 FOW using Thinfish. Pier & beach anglers are catching them using primarily spawn & nightcrawlers. Steelhead & nice-sized Walleye are still being caught in the rivers. Perch are still going steadily, both in the slips along the Illinois/Indiana Lake Michigan border & in the Burns Ditch area as well. Lake George is turning out considerable action also. Baits of choice are spikes, beemoths, & smaller minnows.

SHABBONA LAKE

February site hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Boondocks is closed.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said coho off the pier, perch in the turning basin (no whitefish reports); still steelhead going in the river.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WINNEBAGO SYSTEM, WISCONSIN

Sturgeon spearing season, previous permits required, opened Saturday.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted: