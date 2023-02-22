The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 12:30 a.m. EST, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an exciting day full of daydreams and romantic possibilities! Anything might happen, including a discussion with someone younger about money-making ideas. A private love affair or a secret crush might make you feel swept away.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A secret affair might be thrilling for some of you. For others, a friend might become a romantic interest or even a lover. This is because it’s easy for you to idealize someone. Meanwhile, a conversation with a boss or parent will be lively, direct and dynamic.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Relations with friends and members of groups are so warm and cozy, a friend might become a lover. Or you might develop a crush on someone? Perhaps travel plans will excite you? Meanwhile, this is an excellent day to study, write or exchange ideas about politics and religion.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might develop a crush on your boss or someone in authority. (This works both ways, which means someone might flirt with you.) Either way, you look good to people today! Meanwhile, discussions about shared property, inheritances and insurance matters will be firm and to the point.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Romance with someone different or from another country might take place for some of you. This same influence will make you yearn to travel somewhere for pleasure. “I need a change of scenery!” Meanwhile, expect to have a lively, dynamic discussion with a close friend or partner.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a passionate, romantic day. You have strong feelings for someone. In fact, this same passionate influence can actually attract money and wealth to you as well, which makes this the perfect day to ask for more equipment or an increase to your budget at work. Try it. You might get!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Love at first sight might happen for some of you. (Eyes across a crowded room and all that.) Possibly, this is a work-related romance? Meanwhile, existing partnerships and close friendships are passionate. (Without doubt, some of you will be swiping your phone today.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Family discussions will be clear and lively today. You will make your case if you want to do home repairs or make changes to a family business, and others will support you. In fact, a work-related romance might begin for some of you, especially with someone “different.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Many of you are excellent speakers. (Winston Churchill was a Sagittarius.) Today you’re in the groove, which means you can sell anyone the Brooklyn Bridge. Family members will listen to you. Meanwhile, new romance or an exciting flirtation might begin because you will woo them with your words.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a marvelous day to entertain at home. Invite the gang over! It’s also an excellent day to explore real estate opportunities. You’ll have no trouble expressing your ideas about money and financial matters, which means you can negotiate whatever you want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with fiery Mars, which makes you willing to tackle difficult problems. You are confident. In fact, you will impress others with your ability, which means this might be a good time to ask for a raise. (It’s the perfect day to sweet talk someone.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Financial negotiations will go well. This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Behind-the-scenes deals and research will also yield solutions and potential profits for you. In fact, look for ways to boost your income because you might be able to do this today.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Kyle MacLachlan (1959) shares your birthday. You have an inquisitive mind and are an excellent problem solver. You resist routine. Many of you have an unusual life. You have a wide variety of interests. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s time to take charge of your health. Physical exercise will be important.

