The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Outdoors Sports Sports Saturday

Outdoor notes: Pre-dawn doe, sandhill cranes, bison, Illinois deer harvest, bear dens

A pre-dawn doe, sandhill cranes and bison at Kankakee Sands, Illinois’ deer harvest and advice on bear dens in Wisconsin are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Outdoor notes: Pre-dawn doe, sandhill cranes, bison, Illinois deer harvest, bear dens
A feeding doe in the pre-dawn at Brezina Woods.

A feeding doe in the pre-dawn at Brezina Woods.

Joseph Opoka

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Joseph Opoka had this doe eating 6 feet away at Brezina Woods in LaGrange Park very early, hence the spooky photo.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Heard, but did not see, sandhill cranes at Kankakee Sands in Morocco [Indiana] this morning. Took my granddaughters out to see the bison. Spotted a dozen together in a herd off in the distance.” Greg Siefert on Monday

A: Multiple things here I love. Seeing the complexities of nature—noticing sandhills, visiting Kankakee Sands (highly recommend), spotting bison—and taking/teaching young people to enjoy it as part of life.

BIG NUMBER

158,010: Deer harvested during all 2022-23 firearm and archery seasons, up from 146,438 in ‘21-22.

LAST WORD

“Black bear dens are getting noisier with the birth of cubs, so dens are sometimes found this time of year by people who hear unusual small sounds while in the woods. Active bear dens with cubs will often produce sounds like squeaking, grunting, humming or sucking, usually when cubs are nursing.

The public is encouraged to report as much information about occupied black bear dens as possible without approaching or disturbing the dens.”

Wisconsin DNR release on The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey, which starts its second year in March. In the short YouTube video below, Dr. Jennifer Price Tack describes the importance of this project and public reporting.

WILD TIMES

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Friday, March 3: West Suburban dinner, Crystal Sky Banquets, McCook

Friday, March 3: Central Kane banquet, Kuiper Family Farm, Maple Park

PHEASANTS FOREVER

Friday, March 3: Tallgrass banquet, Orland Chateau, Orland Park

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes and swap meets.

Today, Feb. 25:Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove

Through Sunday, Feb. 26:Fish On, Woodland Park, Portage, Ind., portageinchamber.com or (219) 762-3300.

Through Sunday, Feb. 26:Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis,

Friday, March 3, to March 5:Northwest Indiana Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Lincoln Center, Highland, Ind.

Next Saturday, March 4:Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School

Next Saturday, March 4:Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout, Elmhurst American Legion

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday, March 1: In a reschdeduled meeting, Dale Bowman on hidden gems fishing spots, Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m.

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Monday, Feb. 27: Boat America, Northfield, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

HUNTER SAFETY

March 11-12: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Crow season ends

Next Up In Outdoors
Chicago Park District hiring fishing instructors
A whacked-out winter: Early birds, flowers, coho, crawlers & ticks; a dearth of ice
Wild Things conference, Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet and Polar Adventure Day among Go & Show events
Overall deer harvest by Illinois hunters jumps nearly 8 percent
Previewing fishing prospects for Braidwood Lake before opening day
Midwest Fishing Report: Coho, perch and variable ice
The Latest
Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson looks to pass the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks use iPads on bench to gain key insights — but try not to get distracted
Tyler Johnson is a frequent user of the tablets, where he can watch instant replays to analyze opponent’s formations and learn from his mistakes. Colin Blackwell, however, has weaned himself off that habit — and coach Luke Richardson isn’t a big fan in general, either.
By Ben Pope
 
Cubs pitchers Julian Merryweather and Drew Smyly throw against a mobile plyo wall at the Cubs spring training site in Mesa, Arizona.
Cubs
Off the wall: Cubs minor-league coordinator James Ogden builds customized tools for pitchers
Mobile plyo walls were Ogden’s project entering spring training this year.
By Maddie Lee
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Wife is leaving because I hurt her, but I can’t lose my family
Prayer and Bible study is helping man who wants his wife and children back.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
R. Kelly’s arrest mugshot
Columnists
R. Kelly’s ‘one more year’ is another slight for the R&B singer’s victims
If he survives, Kelly will be an old man when he walks out of prison. I can’t predict the future, but more than likely, Kelly will never have the fame and fortune that allowed him to lure underage girls into a sexual trap.
By Mary Mitchell
 
2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia
Bears
Bears could face tricky draft decision on Jalen Carter
The Georgia defensive tackle looks like a great fit as a 3-technique in Matt Ebeflus’ defense. But lucrative trade opportunities with the No. 1 overall pick could present a dilemma for GM Ryan Poles — is it worth losing out on Carter or Alabama’s Will Anderson to acquire extra draft picks?
By Mark Potash
 