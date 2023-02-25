Outdoor notes: Pre-dawn doe, sandhill cranes, bison, Illinois deer harvest, bear dens

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Joseph Opoka had this doe eating 6 feet away at Brezina Woods in LaGrange Park very early, hence the spooky photo.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Heard, but did not see, sandhill cranes at Kankakee Sands in Morocco [Indiana] this morning. Took my granddaughters out to see the bison. Spotted a dozen together in a herd off in the distance.” Greg Siefert on Monday

A: Multiple things here I love. Seeing the complexities of nature—noticing sandhills, visiting Kankakee Sands (highly recommend), spotting bison—and taking/teaching young people to enjoy it as part of life.

BIG NUMBER

158,010: Deer harvested during all 2022-23 firearm and archery seasons, up from 146,438 in ‘21-22.

LAST WORD

“Black bear dens are getting noisier with the birth of cubs, so dens are sometimes found this time of year by people who hear unusual small sounds while in the woods. Active bear dens with cubs will often produce sounds like squeaking, grunting, humming or sucking, usually when cubs are nursing.

“The public is encouraged to report as much information about occupied black bear dens as possible without approaching or disturbing the dens.”

Wisconsin DNR release on The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey, which starts its second year in March. In the short YouTube video below, Dr. Jennifer Price Tack describes the importance of this project and public reporting.

WILD TIMES

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Friday, March 3: West Suburban dinner, Crystal Sky Banquets, McCook

Friday, March 3: Central Kane banquet, Kuiper Family Farm, Maple Park

PHEASANTS FOREVER

Friday, March 3: Tallgrass banquet, Orland Chateau, Orland Park

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes and swap meets.

Today, Feb. 25:Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove

Through Sunday, Feb. 26:Fish On, Woodland Park, Portage, Ind., portageinchamber.com or (219) 762-3300.

Through Sunday, Feb. 26:Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis,

Friday, March 3, to March 5:Northwest Indiana Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Lincoln Center, Highland, Ind.

Next Saturday, March 4:Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School

Next Saturday, March 4:Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout, Elmhurst American Legion

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday, March 1: In a reschdeduled meeting, Dale Bowman on hidden gems fishing spots, Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m.

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Monday, Feb. 27: Boat America, Northfield, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

HUNTER SAFETY

March 11-12: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Crow season ends