The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 6, 2023
Environment News Chicago

Fire at Sims scrap metal yard in Pilsen sparks anger among neighbors

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez is concerned about a series of problems at the car-shredding operation. The fire started Saturday in a pile of scrap. No injuries were reported.

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE Fire at Sims scrap metal yard in Pilsen sparks anger among neighbors
merlin_103167002.jpg

A fire at Sims Metal Management in Pilsen on Saturday heightened neighbors’ concerns about the car-shredding operation.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A fire at a controversial Pilsen scrap metal yard over the weekend is raising more concerns about the operation as it seeks a new city operating permit, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said Monday.

Chicago firefighters were called to Sims Metal Management on Saturday afternoon after a fire started in a pile of scrap. It took more than an hour to put out the fire, and there were no reported injuries, a department spokesman said.

But Sigcho-Lopez is wary about a pattern of problems at Sims, which was sued by Illinois Atty. Gen. Kwame Raoul for alleged environmental violations in 2021. He’s seeking more information about the fire as well as air pollution monitoring.

“We’re really concerned about the safety of this operation,” Sigcho-Lopez said.

His office fielded complaints Saturday from neighbors who reported “strong chemical smells that are causing headaches and nausea.”

“My nostrils and my eyes watered immediately,” resident Roberto Montaño told the Sun-Times. 

327750231_5901845733203147_8768530842639497512_n.jpg

The Chicago Fire Department was called to Sims Metal Management on Saturday after a fire started in pile of scrap. Nearby residents complained about strong chemical smells causing headaches and nausea.

Provided / Roberto Montaño

Montaño noticed the smell and the smoke as he was driving by the site, he said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Sims to install air monitors around its operation at 2500 S. Paulina last year. EPA gets monthly air data from Sims but asked that the company expedite its report for air quality readings for Saturday through Monday.

In 2021, Sims settled 15 city tickets for 30 violations issued the prior year, paying $18,000 and admitting no wrongdoing, records show. Among the accusations dropped were multiple citations for air pollution.

The Pilsen business is seeking what’s called a large recycling facility permit, similar to one denied for the relocated General Iron last year.

For decades, both General Iron and Sims shredded cars, large appliances and other scrap metal for reuse. 

In a statement, Sims said it called the fire department “out of an abundance of caution” and apologized “for any concern this incident may have caused our community neighbors.”

City inspectors visited the site Monday.

“It’s very disturbing,” said Theresa McNamara, chairwoman of the Southwest Environmental Alliance. 

Her coalition opposes Sims continuing to operate in Pilsen.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News
Nonprofit envisions new affordable housing for families at vacant Lower West Side lot
Despite troubling rise in suicides, CPD falling short on getting help for officers, inspector general finds
$100 million South Shore film studio a step toward making Chicago ‘Hollywood of the Midwest,’ officials say
Extra-alarm fire tears through industrial building in Austin
Pastor vows to rebuild after fire destroys West Englewood church her family started
Sprawling fire heavily damages furniture factory and warehouse in Chicago Heights
The Latest
merlin_111301765.jpg
Business
Nonprofit envisions new affordable housing for families at vacant Lower West Side lot
The Resurrection Project is seeking a zoning change to allow a seven-story building with 98 units on Ashland Avenue, across from Benito Juarez Community Academy.
By David Roeder
 
The Bears had a 48-74-4 record in Dick Butkus’ nine seasons in the NFL.
Bears
How does Bears legend Dick Butkus feel about never having played in postseason, let alone big game?
Hall of Fame linebacker, now 80, is at peace with his career and what he accomplished.
By Rick Telander
 
Chicago Fire Department personnel take down the American flag outside the Cook County medical examiner’s office after the procession for a high-ranking Chicago Police officer was&nbsp;found dead in an apparent suicide at the Homan Square facility, on July 28, 2020.
News
Despite troubling rise in suicides, CPD falling short on getting help for officers, inspector general finds
“The people in charge really don’t care,” said Carrie Steiner, a former cop turned psychologist. “I think that’s exactly how Chicago police officers feel.”
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Politicians, investors and members of the entertainment industry, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, center left, and Television producer Derek Dudley, center right, throw a shovel full of dirt in the air during a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of Regal Mile Studios located in a lot at 7824 S. South Chicago Ave. on Monday.
City Hall
$100 million South Shore film studio a step toward making Chicago ‘Hollywood of the Midwest,’ officials say
The 222,000-square foot Regal Mile Studios is projected to open next year on a 7-acre parcel at South Chicago Avenue, Stony Island and 77th Street. The studio will have five soundstages, a gym, cafeteria and recreation space.
By David Struett
 
Metea Valley’s Quentin Schaffer (5) shoots from near the basket against Conant.
High School Basketball
Monday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 