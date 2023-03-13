Man fatally shot in car in Gage Park

A man was shot to death while inside a car in the Gage Park neighborhood Monday morning.
The man, 18, was sitting in the passenger seat of the car in the 5800 block of South Western Avenue when someone inside another car fired shots about 11:20 a.m., striking him in the back, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
No one was in custody.
