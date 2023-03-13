The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 13, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Man fatally shot in car in Gage Park

He was attacked in the 5800 block of South Western Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death while inside a car in the Gage Park neighborhood Monday morning.

The man, 18, was sitting in the passenger seat of the car in the 5800 block of South Western Avenue when someone inside another car fired shots about 11:20 a.m., striking him in the back, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No one was in custody.

Amalia NietoGomez, executive director of the Alliance of the Southeast, says a lakeside dump next to Calumet Park should not be expanded.
Environment
Groups sue to halt expansion of lakeside dump on Southeast Side
The area should be converted to parkland, say organizers who want dredged toxic sediment from the Calumet River sent elsewhere.
By Brett Chase
 
President Biden Celebrates Passage Of The Inflation Reduction Act On The South Lawn
Columnists
A historic vote that gave us tools to save the planet
Kamala Harris broke ground as the first woman vice president, but she also made history for her tie-breaking vote on a bill that includes massive spending to fight climate change.
By Ben Jealous
 
An exterior of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.
Business
Chicago man has a bone to pick with Buffalo Wild Wings over its ‘boneless’ wings
Aimen Halim accuses BWW of false advertising, says its boneless wings are made of breast meat.
By Stefano Esposito
 
IMG_20230312_161538_563.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Ely Guerra a toda voz e intensidad
La cantautora y artista mexicana se presentó en Chicago como parte del Festival Sor Juana en una velada íntima y especial celebrando sus 30 años de carrera.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Crack.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Acusan a pandilleros de vender crack en área de Albany Park
La red de narcotraficantes, conocida como Del Toro DTO, recibía pedidos por teléfono.
By Sun-Times Wire
 