The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Man’s body pulled from Chicago River in West Lawn

The body of a 24-year-old man was taken out of the water about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man’s body pulled from Chicago River in West Lawn
police_lights.png

File photo

A body was pulled from the Chicago River in West Lawn on Thursday.

The man, 24, was taken out of the water about 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Leavitt Street, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.

No other information was available.

Next Up In News
‘Proof of airport business’ required to enter O’Hare during overnight hours from Blue Line, officials say
Jurors in ComEd bribery trial get a lesson in machine politics — in Michael Madigan’s own words
Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer caught in political furor over sale of abortion drug mifepristone
Anti-obesity drug demand expected to skyrocket, but will insurance cover the cost?
Man fatally shot in Avalon Park
CPS’ ex-chief of staff gets probation for lying to feds about bribes from Roberto Caldero
The Latest
068_4174_D004_000030_R1675135111.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Inside’ fails as metaphor, succeeds as Willem Dafoe showcase
Film about a break-in artist robbing a home he can’t escape seems like a muddled statement about art.
By Bill Goodykoontz | USA TODAY Network
 
Two Chicago police officers patrol a pedestrian way near the O’hare Blue Line station at O’hare International Airport, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
Transportation
‘Proof of airport business’ required to enter O’Hare during overnight hours from Blue Line, officials say
People arriving at O’Hare after 10 p.m. must have a boarding pass or employee badge, the city Department of Aviation says. The policy has been in place since 2020.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
merlin_58063924.jpg
Chicago corruption trials
Jurors in ComEd bribery trial get a lesson in machine politics — in Michael Madigan’s own words
For the first time Thursday, jurors in the bribery trial of Michael McClain and three other political power players heard Madigan’s voice on secret recordings.
By Tina Sfondeles and Jon Seidel
 
Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers
Bears
Bears to sign RB D’Onta Foreman
He’s the third Panthers offensive player to land in Chicago in the last two days.
By Patrick Finley
 
Cubs senior vice president of pitching Craig Breslow played for 10 different organizations, including Cleveland. File photo.
Cubs
How Cubs SVP Craig Breslow’s journeyman playing career is still paying dividends
Late in his career, Breslow played with Tyler Duffey, Julian Merryweather and Ryan Borucki, all pitchers the Cubs added this offseason.
By Maddie Lee
 