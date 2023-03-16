Man’s body pulled from Chicago River in West Lawn

A body was pulled from the Chicago River in West Lawn on Thursday.
The man, 24, was taken out of the water about 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Leavitt Street, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives were conducting a death investigation.
No other information was available.
‘Proof of airport business’ required to enter O’Hare during overnight hours from Blue Line, officials say
The Latest
Film about a break-in artist robbing a home he can’t escape seems like a muddled statement about art.
‘Proof of airport business’ required to enter O’Hare during overnight hours from Blue Line, officials say
People arriving at O’Hare after 10 p.m. must have a boarding pass or employee badge, the city Department of Aviation says. The policy has been in place since 2020.
For the first time Thursday, jurors in the bribery trial of Michael McClain and three other political power players heard Madigan’s voice on secret recordings.
He’s the third Panthers offensive player to land in Chicago in the last two days.
Late in his career, Breslow played with Tyler Duffey, Julian Merryweather and Ryan Borucki, all pitchers the Cubs added this offseason.