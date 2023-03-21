Kennedy Expressway commute no big deal Tuesday? Might not be so lucky for the remainder of the week

Amancay Kugler drove in on the Kennedy Expressway from the Avondale neighborhood Tuesday morning and noticed her commute downtown took almost twice as long as normal.

“It was slow this morning and slow yesterday morning,” said Kugler, 30, who was dropping off her two children at daycare downtown.

She hadn’t been paying attention to the news that there would likely be extra congestion on the inbound lanes of the Kennedy Tuesday.

“I’ve got two kids. I’m solo parenting this week. So no,” she said.

It’s likely going to get worse for commuters like Kugler and many of the 275,000 drivers who use the Kennedy daily. Illinois Department of Transportation crews set up barricades Monday night where the Edens Expressway merges with the Kennedy all the way south to Irving Park Road, blocking off the left two lanes.

Those lane closures along the Kennedy are expected to be extended a total of 7 1⁄ 2 miles during the next few days to Ohio Street as a three-year construction project gets underway.

“This entire week as we set things up, every single morning when you drive in, you’re going to notice something different,” said Maria Castaneda, an IDOT spokeswoman.

So if you drove in on the Kennedy on Tuesday morning, say from the Irving Park on-ramp, you might not have noticed the lane closures — or any major slowdowns. It took a Chicago Sun-Times reporter jumping on the Kennedy at Irving Park at 7:55 a.m., about 20 minutes to reach the Ohio Street exit, a slightly quicker-than-usual commute time.

Castaneda said construction-related slowdowns were “pretty much as we expected.”

“Obviously, it was tighter, more congested in the area north of [Irving Park],” she said.

But North Side commuters aren’t likely to be so lucky Wednesday when lane closures are expected to extend to Fullerton, Castaneda said.

The entire project is expected to be completed in 2025. Bridges along the expressway will be demolished and replaced over the course of the project, taking around five weeks per bridge, according to IDOT.

Larger thoroughfares leading onto the expressway could be backed up as a result of the construction as well but exits and on-ramps aren’t expected to be closed.

To deal with the expected congestion, IDOT officials recommend public transit or leaving for work earlier — to avoid the worst of the rush hour.

A Chicago Transit Authority spokeswoman said the agency had no available data on increased ridership Tuesday possibly connected to the construction, but she said the agency is monitoring for any upticks.

Metra saw a “noticeable increase on some trains” Tuesday morning, said Mike Gillis, an agency spokesman. Beginning April 3, Metra plans to add 12 trains on weekdays to the UP Northwest Line.

“With a major multiyear rehab project scheduled to start on the Kennedy Expressway, this new schedule allows Metra to provide more commuters with a viable and much less stressful alternative to driving,” Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a statement.

